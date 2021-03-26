Taylor Swift ha pubblicato “ You All Over Me ”, la prima canzone del suo disco “ Fearless (Taylor’s Version) ”, riedizione del suo secondo lavoro in studio. Il brano fa parte di una serie di canzoni inedite chiuse negli archivi della cantante e che sono state portate alla luce in occasione della nuova incisione di “Fearless”.

Sui suoi social, parlando dell’uscita di questi inediti ha detto: “Una delle cose che adoro di queste canzoni è che non sono mai state ascoltate, quindi posso sperimentare, suonare e anche includere alcuni dei miei artisti preferiti”. Per quanto riguarda “You All Over Me”, infatti, alle seconde voci troviamo Maren Morris, giovane cantautrice americana salita alla ribalta col singolo “My Church”.

Il testo di “You All Over Me”

Once the last drop of rain has dried off the pavement

Shouldn’t I find a stain, but I never do

The way the tires turn stones on old county roads

They leave it muddy underneath, reminds me of you

You find graffiti on the walls of old bathroom stalls

You know, you can scratch it right off, it’s how we used to be

Like the dollar in your pocket, that’s been spent and traded in

You can’t change where it’s been, reminds me of me

And I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned

Held out, held on

God knows, too long, you wasted time

Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here

But no amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

Guess the worst day of June

Was the one that I met you

With your hands in your pockets

And your “don’t you wish you had me” grin

I did, so I smile, and I melted like a child

Now every breath of air I breathe reminds me of back then

Well, I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned

Held out, held on

God knows, too long, you wasted my time

Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here

No amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

I lived, and I learned, and found out what it was to turn around

And see that we were never really meant to be

So I lied, and I tried, and I watched a part of myself die

‘Cause no amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

I still got you all, oh, over me

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na na na na

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na, all over me

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na na

Na na na, all over you, all over me

Oh oh oh oh oh yeah, oh oh oh yeah, yeah

Oh oh oh all over me