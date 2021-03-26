Taylor Swift presenta la riedizione del suo “Fearless” con ben sei inediti aggiunti ai brani del 2008
Taylor Swift ha pubblicato “You All Over Me”, la prima canzone del suo disco “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, riedizione del suo secondo lavoro in studio. Il brano fa parte di una serie di canzoni inedite chiuse negli archivi della cantante e che sono state portate alla luce in occasione della nuova incisione di “Fearless”.
Saranno ben sei i nuovi brani inclusi in questa nuova versione del disco, che andranno ad impreziosire il lavoro del 2008, aggiungendo ulteriore materiale a quanto già ascoltato.
Sui suoi social, parlando dell’uscita di questi inediti ha detto: “Una delle cose che adoro di queste canzoni è che non sono mai state ascoltate, quindi posso sperimentare, suonare e anche includere alcuni dei miei artisti preferiti”. Per quanto riguarda “You All Over Me”, infatti, alle seconde voci troviamo Maren Morris, giovane cantautrice americana salita alla ribalta col singolo “My Church”.
Il testo di “You All Over Me”
Once the last drop of rain has dried off the pavement
Shouldn’t I find a stain, but I never do
The way the tires turn stones on old county roads
They leave it muddy underneath, reminds me of you
You find graffiti on the walls of old bathroom stalls
You know, you can scratch it right off, it’s how we used to be
Like the dollar in your pocket, that’s been spent and traded in
You can’t change where it’s been, reminds me of me
And I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned
Held out, held on
God knows, too long, you wasted time
Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here
But no amount of freedom gets you clean
I still got you all over me
Guess the worst day of June
Was the one that I met you
With your hands in your pockets
And your “don’t you wish you had me” grin
I did, so I smile, and I melted like a child
Now every breath of air I breathe reminds me of back then
Well, I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned
Held out, held on
God knows, too long, you wasted my time
Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here
No amount of freedom gets you clean
I still got you all over me
I lived, and I learned, and found out what it was to turn around
And see that we were never really meant to be
So I lied, and I tried, and I watched a part of myself die
‘Cause no amount of freedom gets you clean
I still got you all over me
I still got you all, oh, over me
Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na na na na
Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na, all over me
Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na, all over you, all over me
Oh oh oh oh oh yeah, oh oh oh yeah, yeah
Oh oh oh all over me