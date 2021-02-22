Green Day, testo e video del singolo "Here comes the shock"

Si tratta della terza collaborazione con l’NHL dopo l’anteprima di " Fire, Ready, Aim " di Father of All e la discussa partecipazione all’NHL All-Star Game . In quell’occasione la loro esibizione dal vivo fu oggetto di numerose censure da parte del network televisivo che lo aveva trasmesso. In particolare Billie Joe Armstrong esortò il pubblico con parole ritenute eccessive suscitando però la reazione divertita degli utenti social.

Dopo l’uscita dell’album “ Father of All. .”, pubblicato nel 2020, arriva un nuovo singolo dei Green Day . “ Here comes the shock ”, questo il titolo del brano, è stato presentato in anteprima negli Stati Uniti e ora è disponibile in tutto il mondo. Si tratta della prima canzone pubblicata dopo l’uscita dell’ultimo album e arriva dopo il loro primo spettacolo dal vivo in quasi un anno durante l’annuale NFL Honors . “ Here comes the shock ” è stata trasmessa per la prima volta durante la programmazione NHL, frutto di un accordo biennale con la federazione di hockey sul ghiaccio e il gruppo statunitense. Il video della canzone ha visto invece la collaborazione di Hilek Mancini, il co-fondatore di "Punk Rock Aerobics" . Per l’occasione ha creato una routine di due minuti e mezzo con chitarre, skank e corsa in cerchio.

“Here comes the shock”, il testo e il video

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

We got the numbers, baby, gonna rumble in the streets

We're screaming bloody murder, gon' take it to the grave

Bebop a lula, baby, Annie, get your gun

We're gonna shoot it, baby

Gonna do some damage and some damage will be done

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

We got the creatures and we got no place to go

We're screaming, "Truth to power" from the barrio

We are the broken records sitting in the sun

Turn up the amplifiers

Gonna do some damage and some damage will be done

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

(This isn't rock and roll!)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

(This is genocide!)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

Here comes the shock

You're doing it fucking wrong!