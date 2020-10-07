Il testo di “Shot In The Dark”, il nuovo singolo degli AC/DC che anticipa l’album “Power Up” in arrivo il 13 novembre
Il 13 novembre è la data d’uscita del nuovo album degli AC/DC. “Power Up” arriva a sei anni di distanza da “Rock Or Bust” ed è anticipato dal singolo “Shot In The Dark”. Si tratta del primo estratto del nuovo progetto discografico preannunciato nelle ultime settimane con numerosi post sui social. Il singolo “Power Up” era già pronto per l’estate ma l’emergenza Covid (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA) ha fatto slittare l’uscita, come rivelato da Mike Fraser, fonico degli AC/DC.
approfondimento
AC/DC, la storia e i più grandi successi della rock band australiana
Il ritorno della band australiana era atteso dai fan dopo la comparsa di alcune foto nuove di zecca sul sito ufficiale poi rimosse improvvisamente. Gli scatti ovviamente sono stati subito catturati dai fan degli AC/DC (le canzoni più famose) che attendevano un annuncio ufficiale. In questi la band veniva ritratta sul palco, impegnata a suonare, con alle spalle il loro logo in neon. L’album “Power Up” sarà dedicato interamente a Malcolm Young, scomparso nel 2017. Il gruppo è composto da Angus Young alla chitarra solista, Cliff Williams al basso, Steve Young alla chitarra ritmica, Phil Rudd alla batteria e Brian Johnson alla voce. Con l’uscita del singolo “Shot In The Dark” è stata svelata anche la tracklist del nuovo album degli AC/DC:
- Realize
- Rejection
- Shot in the Dark
- Through the Mists of Time
- Kick You When You’re Down
- Witch’s Spell
- Demon Fire
- Wild Reputation
- No Man’s Land
- Systems Down
- Money Shot
- Code Red
Il testo di “Shot In The Dark”
I need a pick me up
A Rollin’ Thunder truck
I need a shot of you
A tattooed lady wild
Like a mountain ride
I got a hunger, that’s the loving truth
You got a long night coming
And a long night pumping
You got the right position
The heat of transmission
A shot in the dark
Make you feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric sparks
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah
Blast it on the radio
Breaking on the TV show
Send it out on all the wires
And if I didn’t know any better
Your mission is to party
Till the broad daylight
You got a long night coming
And a long night going
You got the right position
The heat of transmission
A shot in the dark
Make you feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, еlectric sparks
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in thе park, yeah
My mission is to hit ignition
A shot in the dark
Make you feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric sparks
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah
A shot in the dark
Ooh, a shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
Make you feel alright
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah