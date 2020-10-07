Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Il testo di "Shot In The Dark", primo singolo del nuovo album degli AC/DC "Power Up"

Musica

Il testo di “Shot In The Dark”, il nuovo singolo degli AC/DC che anticipa l’album “Power Up” in arrivo il 13 novembre

Il 13 novembre è la data d’uscita del nuovo album degli AC/DC. “Power Up” arriva a sei anni di distanza da “Rock Or Bust” ed è anticipato dal singolo “Shot In The Dark”. Si tratta del primo estratto del nuovo progetto discografico preannunciato nelle ultime settimane con numerosi post sui social. Il singolo “Power Up” era già pronto per l’estate ma l’emergenza Covid (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA) ha fatto slittare l’uscita, come rivelato da Mike Fraser, fonico degli AC/DC.

approfondimento

AC/DC, la storia e i più grandi successi della rock band australiana

Il ritorno della band australiana era atteso dai fan dopo la comparsa di alcune foto nuove di zecca sul sito ufficiale poi rimosse improvvisamente. Gli scatti ovviamente sono stati subito catturati dai fan degli AC/DC (le canzoni più famose) che attendevano un annuncio ufficiale. In questi la band veniva ritratta sul palco, impegnata a suonare, con alle spalle il loro logo in neon. L’album “Power Up” sarà dedicato interamente a Malcolm Young, scomparso nel 2017. Il gruppo è composto da Angus Young alla chitarra solista, Cliff Williams al basso, Steve Young alla chitarra ritmica, Phil Rudd alla batteria e Brian Johnson alla voce. Con l’uscita del singolo “Shot In The Dark” è stata svelata anche la tracklist del nuovo album degli AC/DC:

  1. Realize
  2. Rejection
  3. Shot in the Dark
  4. Through the Mists of Time
  5. Kick You When You’re Down
  6. Witch’s Spell
  7. Demon Fire
  8. Wild Reputation
  9. No Man’s Land
  10. Systems Down
  11. Money Shot
  12. Code Red

Il testo di “Shot In The Dark”

I need a pick me up

A Rollin’ Thunder truck

I need a shot of you

A tattooed lady wild

Like a mountain ride

I got a hunger, that’s the loving truth

You got a long night coming

And a long night pumping

You got the right position

The heat of transmission

A shot in the dark

Make you feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric sparks

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

Blast it on the radio

Breaking on the TV show

Send it out on all the wires

And if I didn’t know any better

Your mission is to party

Till the broad daylight

You got a long night coming

And a long night going

You got the right position

The heat of transmission

A shot in the dark

Make you feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, еlectric sparks

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in thе park, yeah

My mission is to hit ignition

A shot in the dark

Make you feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric sparks

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

A shot in the dark

Ooh, a shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

Make you feel alright

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

