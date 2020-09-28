Kylie Minogue, il nuovo singolo è Magic

La popstar pubblica a sorpresa il secondo estratto dal suo prossimo progetto discografico in arrivo a novembre
Dopo l’uscita del singolo “Say Something”, Kylie Minogue (FOTO) torna con il secondo estratto dal nuovo album “Disco” in uscita il 6 novembre. La canzone si intitola “Magic” e la cantante ha già pubblicato anche il video ufficiale. Nei giorni scorsi l’artista ha dichiarato in merito al nuovo progetto discografico: “Torno in un posto in cui sono già stata prima, ma è tutto cambiato e anche io sono cambiata. C’è una certa familiarità, ma le cose hanno ora una lucentezza diversa e io stessa le vedo in modo diverso. Se saremo in grado di fare un tour, e spero che ciò non avvenga troppo in là, potrei recuperare il mio vecchio catalogo: si adatterebbe bene al concept”. Anche il nuovo singolo “Magic” si presenta con sonorità dance e un testo più catchy rispetto al precedente brano. Una canzone che riprende il discorso lasciato interrotto dopo i clamorosi successi a cavallo tra gli Novanta e i Duemila come la hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.
Il testo di “Magic”
I feel like anything could happen
The stars look different tonight
They’re glowing all around me
It’s flowing through my body
I can feel it, I can feel it
Don’t know if I’m awake or dreaming
There must be something in the air
The time is disappearing
This moment’s never leaving
I can feel it, I can feel it
You got me started and nothing on earth can stop it
It’s crazy, I’m falling
I don’t know what else to call it
Boy, do you believe in magic?
Do you, do you, do you
Do you believe in magic?
Dancing together
Ain’t nothing that could be better
Tomorrow don’t matter
We’ll make the night last forеver
So, do you believе in magic?
Do you, do you, do you
Do you believe in magic?
Free falling, it’s a new emotion
I swear there’s diamonds in your eyes
Come hold me like you mean it
Don’t wanna keep this secret
Can you feel it?
My heart beating
You make me wanna do these wild things
Your touch is supernatural
Oh, I can’t fight this feeling
I’m floating through the ceiling
I can feel it
You got me started and nothing on earth can stop it
It’s crazy, I’m falling
I don’t know what else to call it
Boy, do you believe in magic?
Do you, do you, do you
Do you believe in magic?
Dancing together
Ain’t nothing that could be better
Tomorrow don’t matter
We’ll make the night last forever
So, do you believe in magic?
Do you, do you, do you
Do you believe in magic?
You got me started and nothing on earth can stop it
It’s crazy, I’m falling
I don’t know what else to call it
Boy, do you believe in magic?
Do you, do you, do you
Do you believe in magic?
Dancing together
Ain’t nothing that could be better
Tomorrow don’t matter
We’ll make the night last forever
So, do you believe in magic?
Do you, do you, do you
Do you believe in magic?