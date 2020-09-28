Kylie Minogue, il nuovo singolo è Magic

Dopo l’uscita del singolo “ Say Something ”, Kylie Minogue ( FOTO ) torna con il secondo estratto dal nuovo album “ Disco ” in uscita il 6 novembre. La canzone si intitola “ Magic ” e la cantante ha già pubblicato anche il video ufficiale. Nei giorni scorsi l’artista ha dichiarato in merito al nuovo progetto discografico : “Torno in un posto in cui sono già stata prima, ma è tutto cambiato e anche io sono cambiata. C’è una certa familiarità, ma le cose hanno ora una lucentezza diversa e io stessa le vedo in modo diverso. Se saremo in grado di fare un tour, e spero che ciò non avvenga troppo in là, potrei recuperare il mio vecchio catalogo: si adatterebbe bene al concept”. Anche il nuovo singolo “Magic” si presenta con sonorità dance e un testo più catchy rispetto al precedente brano. Una canzone che riprende il discorso lasciato interrotto dopo i clamorosi successi a cavallo tra gli Novanta e i Duemila come la hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.

Il testo di “Magic”

I feel like anything could happen

The stars look different tonight

They’re glowing all around me

It’s flowing through my body

I can feel it, I can feel it

Don’t know if I’m awake or dreaming

There must be something in the air

The time is disappearing

This moment’s never leaving

I can feel it, I can feel it

You got me started and nothing on earth can stop it

It’s crazy, I’m falling

I don’t know what else to call it

Boy, do you believe in magic?

Do you, do you, do you

Do you believe in magic?

Dancing together

Ain’t nothing that could be better

Tomorrow don’t matter

We’ll make the night last forеver

So, do you believе in magic?

Do you, do you, do you

Do you believe in magic?

Free falling, it’s a new emotion

I swear there’s diamonds in your eyes

Come hold me like you mean it

Don’t wanna keep this secret

Can you feel it?

My heart beating

You make me wanna do these wild things

Your touch is supernatural

Oh, I can’t fight this feeling

I’m floating through the ceiling

I can feel it

You got me started and nothing on earth can stop it

It’s crazy, I’m falling

I don’t know what else to call it

Boy, do you believe in magic?

Do you, do you, do you

Do you believe in magic?

Dancing together

Ain’t nothing that could be better

Tomorrow don’t matter

We’ll make the night last forever

So, do you believe in magic?

Do you, do you, do you

Do you believe in magic?

You got me started and nothing on earth can stop it

It’s crazy, I’m falling

I don’t know what else to call it

Boy, do you believe in magic?

Do you, do you, do you

Do you believe in magic?

Dancing together

Ain’t nothing that could be better

Tomorrow don’t matter

We’ll make the night last forever

So, do you believe in magic?

Do you, do you, do you

Do you believe in magic?