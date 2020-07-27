Entanglements, la canzone di August Alsina su Jada Pinkett Smith

Dopo la confessione di Jada Pinkett Smith, è il giovane rapper a dire la sua sulla relazione con l’attrice e moglie di Will Smith. Per farlo ha pubblicato senza preavviso la canzone “Entanglements” che chiarisce le dinamiche di un tradimento ormai passato

A pochi giorni dalla confessione di Jada Pinkett Smith ( FOTO ) al marito Will Smith , August Alsina rompe il silenzio e sceglie la musica per dire la sua e parlare della relazione con l’attrice. La donna aveva ammesso, in una puntata di Red Table Talk, di essere stata con il rapper ventisettenne («Entanglement», l’ha definita). Accolto in famiglia come amico del figlio Jaden, aveva attirato l’attenzione di Jada Pinkett Smith, all’epoca separata dal marito e ad un passo dal divorzio. Con lui ha intrecciato un «entanglement», relazione complessa e intricata che ha poi confessato durante la trasmissione.

approfondimento

Will Smith: chi è la moglie Jada Pinkett Smith

La canzone “Entanglements” è stata pubblicata senza preavviso, e racconta la storia d’amore dal punto di vista del rapper, che chiarisce così le dinamiche di un tradimento ormai passato. “Hai lasciato il tuo uomo per poter dormire con me, così da vendicarti” canta Alsina, che confessa di amare ancora la donna. La relazione tra i due è avvenuta circa quattro anni fa, ma solo negli ultimi giorni se ne è parlato. Il video di “Entanglements”, pubblicato su YouTube, ha superato quota 6 milioni di visualizzazioni.

Il testo e il video di “Entanglements”

The definition of entanglement (No, oh-woah, oh, oh)

It's when you're tangled in the sheets (Yeah, yeah)

Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship (No, oh, oh)

But you're still fuckin' with me (Oh), yeah (Yeah)

Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets

Entanglements, is when you're tangled up with me

Entanglements (The number one's here, it's the Biggest), is when you're gettin' in too deep

Tangled up with me (Huh), tang—, tangled in them sheets (Yes)

Shawty leanin' on my shoulder, got her questionin' my willpower

Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid

Mornin' down the hallway, I can tell you how I feel about it

Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it (Come on, come on, huh)

Livin' like there's no tomorrow, met your boy with open arms

Tell you all my darkest stories, promise that you won't depart

Keys to over forty cars, left me with a broken heart

Still I gotta get around, favorite artist was 2Pac

Watch a movie, then we freak it

Tangled up, I'm gettin' deeper (Yeah)

Do this shit like every weekend, guess I'm just her little secret (Come on, come on)

Entanglement is when a man'll lick until you tremble (Huh)

Saddest part is I still love you, just to keep it simple (Biggest)

I'm bein' honest baby, don't want no strings attached (Uh-uh)

You just want a nigga that's gon' break your back (Break your back), in half

No, I ain't 'bout to play with that (Play with that)

You left your man to fuck with me, just to pay him back

Don't you know that's cold hearted?

Once you gone, no comin' back

Girl, you fuckin' with a youngin', I be doin' shit you like

Don't do talkin' when I see you, all your hear's love sounds

Goin' round for round, you want a nigga that take you down (This a special bond but it ain't true)

The definition of entanglement (Yes)

It's when you're tangled in the sheets (It's when you tangled in the sheets, yeah)

Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship (No, oh, oh)

But you're still fuckin' with me (Oh), yeah (Yeah)

Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets

Entanglements, is when you're tangled up with me

Entanglements, is when you're gettin' in too deep

Tangled up with me, tang—, tangled in them sheets

I'm on my way, yeah (Skrr)

I'ma pull up when he dip (Skrr)

He's always think me and you fuckin' (Woo)

If he see me, he gon' trip

House with no key (Key, key)

Girl I know I fucked up your hair

Lay you down, and hit it right there

Lay you down, and hit it right there, oh, oh

That ain't my girl, but I got the key

To the crib and to your car (To the crib and to her heart)

She don't wanna label shit but she needs me in her life (In her life, yeah)

I don't have to label shit to fit it in her life, life, lifestyle

We gon' keep it poppin' shawty, you my lil' secret (You my lil' secret)

Just took the lingerie around you, takin' off next weekend

Know it's wrong but it feels right (It feels so right, yeah)

Know it's wrong but it feels right

The definition of entanglement (No, oh-woah, oh, oh)

It's when you're tangled in the sheets (Yeah, yeah)

Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship (Woah, ooh-woo, ooh-woo)

But you're still fuckin' with me (But you still fuckin' with me)

Entanglements (Entanglements), is when you tangled in them sheets (Is when you tangled in the sheets)

Entanglements, is when you're tangled up with me

Entanglements (Entanglements), is when you're gettin' in too deep

Tangled up with me, tang—, tangled in them sheets