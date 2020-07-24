Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Taylor Swift, il video e il testo del nuovo singolo Cardigan

Musica

Il primo estratto dall’album (a sorpresa) “Folklore” è “Cardigan”, un brano intimista il cui video vede la popstar suonare il piano immersa nella natura

Taylor Swift ha decisamente sorpreso i suoi fan. Durante l’isolamento ha lavorato in sordina a un nuovo un album, “Folklore”, uscito a mezzanotte del 23 luglio.

“Molte delle cose che avevo previsto di fare quest'estate non si sono avverate, ma c'è qualcosa che non avevo programmato e che è invece successa: stanotte a mezzanotte pubblicherò un album interamente nuovo in cui ho riversato ogni mio capriccio, sogno, timore e meditazione. Ho scritto e registrato questa musica in isolamento, ma sono riuscita a collaborare con alcuni dei miei eroi musicali", annunciava su Instagram qualche giorno fa.

Il primo singolo tratto da “Folklore”, “Cardigan”, è un brano intimo e dalle sonorità dolci. E il suo video ha già conquistato il web.

“Cardigan”, il testo

Vintage tee, brand new phone

High heels on cobblestone

When you are young they assume you know nothing

Sequence smile, black lipstick, sensual politics

When you are young they assume you know nothing

But I knew you, dancin’ in your Levi’s

Strong under the streetlights

I knew you, handed you my sweatshirt

Baby, cares it better

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone's bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

A friend to all is a friend to none

Just two girls, lose the one

When you are young they assume you know nothing

But I knew you

Playing hide-and-seek and

Giving me your weekends, I

I knew you

Your heartbeat on the High Line

Once in twenty lifetimes, I

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone’s bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

To kiss in cars, in downtown bars

Was all I needed

You drew stars around my scars

But now I’m bleedin’

‘Cause I knew you

Steppin’ on the last train

Marked me bloodstain, I

I knew you

Tried to change the ending

Peter losin’ Wendy, I

I knew you

Leavin’ like a father, runnin’ like water, right

When you are young they assume you know nothing

But I knew you’d linger like a tattoo, you kissed

I knew you’d haunt over my hard days

The smell of smoke would hang around this long

‘Cause I knew everything when I was young

I knew I cursed you for the longest time

Chasin’ shadows in the grocery line

I knew you’d miss me when the thrill expired

And you’d be standin’ in my front porch lock

And you’d come back to me

And you’d come back to me

And you’d come back to me

And you’d come back

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone’s bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

“Cardigan”, il video

Il video di “Cardigan”, Taylor Swift l’ha diretto lei stessa insieme ad Aaron Dessner dei National. “L'intero servizio fotografico è stato supervisionato da un ispettore medico, tutti indossavano maschere, si tenevano lontani gli uni dagli altri e mi sono persino fatta i capelli, il trucco e lo styling da sola”, ha precisato su Instagram.

Nel video, la popstar suona il piano in una casa circondata dalla natura. Ed è, quel piano, la metafora della musica e delle relazioni di cui nel testo si parla. “Una storia diventa folklore dopo che viene trasmessa da persona a persona. A volte bisbigliando, a volte cantando. I confini tra fantasia e realtà si sfumano e quelli tra verità e finzione diventano quasi invisibili” ha scritto Taylor Swift parlando del nuovo album. E, in “Cardigan”, c’è tutto questo.

