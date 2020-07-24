Taylor Swift, il video e il testo del nuovo singolo Cardigan

Il primo estratto dall’album (a sorpresa) “Folklore” è “Cardigan”, un brano intimista il cui video vede la popstar suonare il piano immersa nella natura
Taylor Swift ha decisamente sorpreso i suoi fan. Durante l’isolamento ha lavorato in sordina a un nuovo un album, “Folklore”, uscito a mezzanotte del 23 luglio.
“Molte delle cose che avevo previsto di fare quest'estate non si sono avverate, ma c'è qualcosa che non avevo programmato e che è invece successa: stanotte a mezzanotte pubblicherò un album interamente nuovo in cui ho riversato ogni mio capriccio, sogno, timore e meditazione. Ho scritto e registrato questa musica in isolamento, ma sono riuscita a collaborare con alcuni dei miei eroi musicali", annunciava su Instagram qualche giorno fa.
Il primo singolo tratto da “Folklore”, “Cardigan”, è un brano intimo e dalle sonorità dolci. E il suo video ha già conquistato il web.
“Cardigan”, il testo
Vintage tee, brand new phone
High heels on cobblestone
When you are young they assume you know nothing
Sequence smile, black lipstick, sensual politics
When you are young they assume you know nothing
But I knew you, dancin’ in your Levi’s
Strong under the streetlights
I knew you, handed you my sweatshirt
Baby, cares it better
And when I felt like I was an old cardigan
Under someone's bed
You put me on and said I was your favorite
A friend to all is a friend to none
Just two girls, lose the one
When you are young they assume you know nothing
But I knew you
Playing hide-and-seek and
Giving me your weekends, I
I knew you
Your heartbeat on the High Line
Once in twenty lifetimes, I
And when I felt like I was an old cardigan
Under someone’s bed
You put me on and said I was your favorite
To kiss in cars, in downtown bars
Was all I needed
You drew stars around my scars
But now I’m bleedin’
‘Cause I knew you
Steppin’ on the last train
Marked me bloodstain, I
I knew you
Tried to change the ending
Peter losin’ Wendy, I
I knew you
Leavin’ like a father, runnin’ like water, right
When you are young they assume you know nothing
But I knew you’d linger like a tattoo, you kissed
I knew you’d haunt over my hard days
The smell of smoke would hang around this long
‘Cause I knew everything when I was young
I knew I cursed you for the longest time
Chasin’ shadows in the grocery line
I knew you’d miss me when the thrill expired
And you’d be standin’ in my front porch lock
And you’d come back to me
And you’d come back to me
And you’d come back to me
And you’d come back
And when I felt like I was an old cardigan
Under someone’s bed
You put me on and said I was your favorite
“Cardigan”, il video
Il video di “Cardigan”, Taylor Swift l’ha diretto lei stessa insieme ad Aaron Dessner dei National. “L'intero servizio fotografico è stato supervisionato da un ispettore medico, tutti indossavano maschere, si tenevano lontani gli uni dagli altri e mi sono persino fatta i capelli, il trucco e lo styling da sola”, ha precisato su Instagram.
Nel video, la popstar suona il piano in una casa circondata dalla natura. Ed è, quel piano, la metafora della musica e delle relazioni di cui nel testo si parla. “Una storia diventa folklore dopo che viene trasmessa da persona a persona. A volte bisbigliando, a volte cantando. I confini tra fantasia e realtà si sfumano e quelli tra verità e finzione diventano quasi invisibili” ha scritto Taylor Swift parlando del nuovo album. E, in “Cardigan”, c’è tutto questo.