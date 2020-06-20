Beyoncé, esce a sorpresa Black Parade: “La gioia nera è un diritto”

E’ uscito a sorpresa nel Juneteenth Day, giorno che celebra l’abolizione della schiavitù negli Stati Uniti, Black Parade, il nuovo singolo di Beyoncé. Una canzone che parla delle sue radici, dell’essere afroamericani, dell’orgoglio nero, proprio in un momento delicato per gli Stati Uniti dopo l’uccisione di George Floyd . La stessa Beyoncé, così come tanti altri cantanti o attori, hanno appoggiato le proteste per la morte del 42enne con dichiarazioni pubbliche. Qualche giorno fa è intervenuta per chiedere giustizia anche per la morte di Breonna Taylor , 26enne uccisa dalla polizia lo scorso marzo.

"Buon Juneteenth. Essere neri è il tuo attivismo. L'eccellenza nera è una forma di protesta. La gioia nera è un tuo diritto. ‘Black Parade' ti celebra e in concomitanza con la sua pubblicazione, BeyGOOD ha creato il Black Business Impact Fund, amministrato dalla National Urban League per aiutare e supportare le piccole attività in difficoltà gestite da neri" ha dichiarato Beyoncé.

IL TESTO

approfondimento

Ecco il testo della canzone (disponibile in radio, digital download e sulle principali piattaforme streaming) scritta da Beyoncé, S. Carter, NOVA Wav, Kaydence, Caso, Fresh, e prodotta da Derek Dixie.

I’m going back to the south

I’m going back back back back

Where my roots ain’t watered down

Growing growing like a baobab tree

Of life on fertile ground

Ancestors put me on game

Ankh charm on gold chains, with my Oshun energy

Drip all on me , Ankara Dashiki print

Hold up don’t I smell like satya, Nag Champa incense

Yeah, pure, ice, ice, ice , ice bust down

Flooded, flooded on my wrist ,ow

Ouu

Going up, going up, motherland, motherland, drip on me , ou

Melanin, Melanin, my drip is skin deep like ou

Motherland motherland, motherland, motherland drip on me , ee ya

I can’t forget my history is her story, yeah

I Been black, maybe that’s the reason why they always mad, yeah they always mad yeah

Been passed them, I know that’s the reason why they all big mad, and they always have been

Honey come around my way around my hive

Whenever mama say so, mama say

Here I come on my throne sitting high, follow my parade oh, my parade

Talking slick to my folk, Nip that lip like lipo, You hear them swarm and riot?

Bees is known to bite

Now here we come on our throne sitting high

Follow my parade oh, my parade

On fours, all black, all chrome, black owned, black tints, matte black

Walk by, my window down, let them see who’s in it, crack a big smile *ding*

Go figure me and jigga fifty’leven children they like chick how?

I charge my crystals in a full moon

You can send them missiles, I’ma send my goons

Baby sister rappin’ hear me yeah

Trust me they gon’ need an army

Rubber bullets bouncing off me

Made a picket sign off your picket fence

Take it as a warning

Waist beads from Yoruba

400 billi Mansa Musa

Stroll line to the BBQ

Put us any damn where we gon make it look cute

Pandemic fly on the runway in my hazmat

Children running around the house and my art all black

Ancestors on the wall let the ghost chit chat

(Ancestors on the wall let the ghost chit chat)

Hold my hands we gon’ pray together

Laid down face down in the gravel

We wearing all tight white to the funeral

Black love we gon’ stay together

Curtis Mayfield on the speaker

A lil Malcom, Martin mixed wit Mama Tina

Need another march let me call Tamika

Need peace and reparation for my people

Fuck these laid edges, I’ma let it shrivel up

Fuck this fade and waves, I’ma let it dread all up

Put your fist up in the air show black love

Motherland, drip on me

Motherland, motherland, drip on me

Honey come around my way around my hive,

Whenever mama say so, mama say

Here I come on my throne sitting high, follow my parade oh, my parade

Talking slick to my folk, Nip that lip like lipo, you hear them swarm and riot?

Bees is known to bite

Now here we come on our throne sitting high

Follow my parade oh, my parade

We got rhythm, we got pride

We birth kings, we birth tribes

Holy River, Holy tongue

Speak the glory ,Feel the love

Motherland, motherland, drip on me , hey hey hey

Motherland, motherland, drip on me , hey hey hey

I can’t forget my history is her story

Motherland, drip on me

Motherland, motherland, drip on me ,

I Been black, maybe that’s the reason why they always mad, yeah they always mad yeah

Been passed them, I know that’s the reason why they all big mad, and they always have been

Honey come around my way around my hive

Whenever mama say so, mama say

Here I come on my throne sitting high, follow my parade oh, my parade

Talking slick to my folk, Nip that lip like lipo, You hear them swarm and riot?

Bees is known to bite

Now here we come on our throne sitting high

Follow my parade oh, Black parade