Beyoncé, esce a sorpresa Black Parade: “La gioia nera è un diritto”

Nel giorno che celebra l’abolizione della schiavitù negli Stati Uniti, la cantante ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo. Il ricavato andrà a sostegno delle piccole attività in difficoltà gestite da persone di colore
E’ uscito a sorpresa nel Juneteenth Day, giorno che celebra l’abolizione della schiavitù negli Stati Uniti, Black Parade, il nuovo singolo di Beyoncé. Una canzone che parla delle sue radici, dell’essere afroamericani, dell’orgoglio nero, proprio in un momento delicato per gli Stati Uniti dopo l’uccisione di George Floyd. La stessa Beyoncé, così come tanti altri cantanti o attori, hanno appoggiato le proteste per la morte del 42enne con dichiarazioni pubbliche. Qualche giorno fa è intervenuta per chiedere giustizia anche per la morte di Breonna Taylor, 26enne uccisa dalla polizia lo scorso marzo.
"La gioia nera è un diritto"
Il 19 giugno del 1865 il Texas accettò di sancire la fine della schiavitù e così fu per tutti gli Stati dell’Unione americana.
"Buon Juneteenth. Essere neri è il tuo attivismo. L'eccellenza nera è una forma di protesta. La gioia nera è un tuo diritto. ‘Black Parade' ti celebra e in concomitanza con la sua pubblicazione, BeyGOOD ha creato il Black Business Impact Fund, amministrato dalla National Urban League per aiutare e supportare le piccole attività in difficoltà gestite da neri" ha dichiarato Beyoncé.
IL TESTO
Ecco il testo della canzone (disponibile in radio, digital download e sulle principali piattaforme streaming) scritta da Beyoncé, S. Carter, NOVA Wav, Kaydence, Caso, Fresh, e prodotta da Derek Dixie.
I’m going back to the south
I’m going back back back back
Where my roots ain’t watered down
Growing growing like a baobab tree
Of life on fertile ground
Ancestors put me on game
Ankh charm on gold chains, with my Oshun energy
Drip all on me , Ankara Dashiki print
Hold up don’t I smell like satya, Nag Champa incense
Yeah, pure, ice, ice, ice , ice bust down
Flooded, flooded on my wrist ,ow
Ouu
Going up, going up, motherland, motherland, drip on me , ou
Melanin, Melanin, my drip is skin deep like ou
Motherland motherland, motherland, motherland drip on me , ee ya
I can’t forget my history is her story, yeah
I Been black, maybe that’s the reason why they always mad, yeah they always mad yeah
Been passed them, I know that’s the reason why they all big mad, and they always have been
Honey come around my way around my hive
Whenever mama say so, mama say
Here I come on my throne sitting high, follow my parade oh, my parade
Talking slick to my folk, Nip that lip like lipo, You hear them swarm and riot?
Bees is known to bite
Now here we come on our throne sitting high
Follow my parade oh, my parade
On fours, all black, all chrome, black owned, black tints, matte black
Walk by, my window down, let them see who’s in it, crack a big smile *ding*
Go figure me and jigga fifty’leven children they like chick how?
I charge my crystals in a full moon
You can send them missiles, I’ma send my goons
Baby sister rappin’ hear me yeah
Trust me they gon’ need an army
Rubber bullets bouncing off me
Made a picket sign off your picket fence
Take it as a warning
Waist beads from Yoruba
400 billi Mansa Musa
Stroll line to the BBQ
Put us any damn where we gon make it look cute
Pandemic fly on the runway in my hazmat
Children running around the house and my art all black
Ancestors on the wall let the ghost chit chat
(Ancestors on the wall let the ghost chit chat)
Hold my hands we gon’ pray together
Laid down face down in the gravel
We wearing all tight white to the funeral
Black love we gon’ stay together
Curtis Mayfield on the speaker
A lil Malcom, Martin mixed wit Mama Tina
Need another march let me call Tamika
Need peace and reparation for my people
Fuck these laid edges, I’ma let it shrivel up
Fuck this fade and waves, I’ma let it dread all up
Put your fist up in the air show black love
Motherland, drip on me
Motherland, motherland, drip on me
Honey come around my way around my hive,
Whenever mama say so, mama say
Here I come on my throne sitting high, follow my parade oh, my parade
Talking slick to my folk, Nip that lip like lipo, you hear them swarm and riot?
Bees is known to bite
Now here we come on our throne sitting high
Follow my parade oh, my parade
We got rhythm, we got pride
We birth kings, we birth tribes
Holy River, Holy tongue
Speak the glory ,Feel the love
Motherland, motherland, drip on me , hey hey hey
Motherland, motherland, drip on me , hey hey hey
I can’t forget my history is her story
Motherland, drip on me
Motherland, motherland, drip on me ,
I Been black, maybe that’s the reason why they always mad, yeah they always mad yeah
Been passed them, I know that’s the reason why they all big mad, and they always have been
Honey come around my way around my hive
Whenever mama say so, mama say
Here I come on my throne sitting high, follow my parade oh, my parade
Talking slick to my folk, Nip that lip like lipo, You hear them swarm and riot?
Bees is known to bite
Now here we come on our throne sitting high
Follow my parade oh, Black parade