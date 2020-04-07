The Strokes, il nuovo singolo è “Brookyln Bridge to Chorus”

I The Strokes tornano in pista e lo fanno con il nuovo singolo “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus”, terzo estratto da “The New Abnormal”, l’attesissimo album in uscita venerdì 10 aprile. Un brano proiettato verso un sound diverso rispetto a quello classico della band, con synth e suoni elettronici. Il pezzo arriva dopo l’uscita, nei mesi scorsi, di “At The Door” e “Bad Decisions” (che vede la collaborazione di Billy Idol).
Il nuovo album “The New Abnormal”
C’è grandissima attesa per l’uscita di “The New Abnormal”, primo full lunght dei The Strokes a sette anni da “Comedown Machine” e a quattro dall’ep “Future Present Past”. Un disco dalla connotazione fortemente politica, se la band aveva deciso di annunciarne l’uscita dal palco del concerto in New Hampshire a supporto del candidato alle primarie democratiche americane Bernie Sanders. Un processo decisamente lento quello che ha portato a compimento del disco, se si pensa che la scrittura dei brani è iniziata già nel 2016, subito dopo l’uscita di “Future Present Past”. Il gruppo britannico ha avuto al suo fianco uno dei più eminenti produttori del mondo, ovvero Rick Rubin. Il primo lancio era arrivato il 13 maggio 2019, quando, nel corso di un’esibizione al Wiltern Theatre di Los Angeles Julian Casablancas e soci avevano interpretato per la prima volta “The Adults Are Talking”, poi finita nel disco. Per la copertina, invece, i The Strokes hanno scelto un dipinto dell’artista americano Jean Michel Basquiat: si tratta di “Bird on Money” del 1981. Di seguito la tracklist dell’album:
- The Adults Are Talking
- Selfless
- Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
- Bad Decisions
- Eternal Summer
- At The Door
- Why Are Sundays So Depressing?
- Not The Same Anymore
- Ode to the Mets
Il testo di “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”
Di seguito, il testo completo di “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”, nuovo singolo dei The Strokes:
One shot is never enough
I just wait for us to go in circles
A lifetime of giving my all for you
(Hostile, give me a break
Don't say it's in the bottle of air)
And first he would tell me I'm his friend
Actually, no thanks, I'm okay
Then he would send weird looks my way
I want new friends, but they don’t want me
They're making plans while I watch TV
Thought it was you, but maybe it's me
I want new friends, but they don't want me
And the eighties song, yeah, how did it go?
When they said, "This is the beginning of the best years"
Even though, false, break
One shot is never enough
I just wait for this to go into circles
And the distance from my room, is anything so necessary?
I was thinking about that thing that you said last night, so boring
And the eighties bands? Oh, where did they go?
Can we switch into the chorus right now?
I want new friends, but they don't want me
They have some fun, but then they just leave
Is it just them? Or maybe all me?
Why, my new friends don't seem to want me
Hurts my case, but that's okay
It hurts my case, but that's okay
We're dancing on a moonbeam
On and on and on and on and on
The deeper I get, the less that I know
That's the way that it go
The less that I know, the deeper I go
Juliet, I adore
The deeper I get, the less that I know
Diminishing returns
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, that's how it goes
All I want to say
Oh, another song
Oh, another day
Oh, another song
Oh, another day
Oh, another song
Oh, another break.