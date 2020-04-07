The Strokes, il nuovo singolo è “Brookyln Bridge to Chorus”

I The Strokes tornano in pista e lo fanno con il nuovo singolo “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus”, terzo estratto da “The New Abnormal”, l’attesissimo album in uscita venerdì 10 aprile. Un brano proiettato verso un sound diverso rispetto a quello classico della band, con synth e suoni elettronici. Il pezzo arriva dopo l’uscita, nei mesi scorsi, di “At The Door” e “Bad Decisions” (che vede la collaborazione di Billy Idol).

Il nuovo album “The New Abnormal”

C’è grandissima attesa per l’uscita di “The New Abnormal”, primo full lunght dei The Strokes a sette anni da “Comedown Machine” e a quattro dall’ep “Future Present Past”. Un disco dalla connotazione fortemente politica, se la band aveva deciso di annunciarne l’uscita dal palco del concerto in New Hampshire a supporto del candidato alle primarie democratiche americane Bernie Sanders. Un processo decisamente lento quello che ha portato a compimento del disco, se si pensa che la scrittura dei brani è iniziata già nel 2016, subito dopo l’uscita di “Future Present Past”. Il gruppo britannico ha avuto al suo fianco uno dei più eminenti produttori del mondo, ovvero Rick Rubin. Il primo lancio era arrivato il 13 maggio 2019, quando, nel corso di un’esibizione al Wiltern Theatre di Los Angeles Julian Casablancas e soci avevano interpretato per la prima volta “The Adults Are Talking”, poi finita nel disco. Per la copertina, invece, i The Strokes hanno scelto un dipinto dell’artista americano Jean Michel Basquiat: si tratta di “Bird on Money” del 1981. Di seguito la tracklist dell’album:

The Adults Are Talking Selfless Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus Bad Decisions Eternal Summer At The Door Why Are Sundays So Depressing? Not The Same Anymore Ode to the Mets

Il testo di “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”

Di seguito, il testo completo di “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”, nuovo singolo dei The Strokes:

One shot is never enough

I just wait for us to go in circles

A lifetime of giving my all for you

(Hostile, give me a break

Don't say it's in the bottle of air)



And first he would tell me I'm his friend

Actually, no thanks, I'm okay

Then he would send weird looks my way



I want new friends, but they don’t want me

They're making plans while I watch TV

Thought it was you, but maybe it's me

I want new friends, but they don't want me



And the eighties song, yeah, how did it go?

When they said, "This is the beginning of the best years"

Even though, false, break



One shot is never enough

I just wait for this to go into circles

And the distance from my room, is anything so necessary?

I was thinking about that thing that you said last night, so boring



And the eighties bands? Oh, where did they go?

Can we switch into the chorus right now?



I want new friends, but they don't want me

They have some fun, but then they just leave

Is it just them? Or maybe all me?

Why, my new friends don't seem to want me



Hurts my case, but that's okay

It hurts my case, but that's okay

We're dancing on a moonbeam

On and on and on and on and on



The deeper I get, the less that I know

That's the way that it go

The less that I know, the deeper I go

Juliet, I adore

The deeper I get, the less that I know

Diminishing returns

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



Oh, that's how it goes

All I want to say

Oh, another song

Oh, another day

Oh, another song

Oh, another day

Oh, another song

Oh, another break.