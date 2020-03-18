Rita Ora, How To Be Lonely: è uscito il video della canzone

Rita Ora pubblica il video ufficiale di “How To Be Lonely”, nuovo singolo scritto da Lewis Capaldi

Da pochi giorni Rita Ora ha svelato il nuovo singolo "How To Be Lonely". Il brano è stato scritto da Lewis Capaldi che ha anche suonato la chitarra e ha cantato le voci di sottofondo sulla melodia. Questo il messaggio della cantante per presentare il brano: “Questa canzone è ispirata a molti periodi diversi della mia vita; alcuni momenti in cui mi sono resa conto che siamo tutti persone preziose, che dovremmo amare e che non abbiamo mai bisogno dell'approvazione degli altri. Quando sei solo, ricorda che sei abbastanza e che hai la forza di fare le tue scelte. Divertiti a essere te!”. Rita Ora ha anche pubblicato un video con Lewis Capaldi su Twitter per confermare la collaborazione con il cantautore. “How To Be Lonely” è il primo singolo di Ora nel 2020. Il suo ultimo album, Phoenix, è uscito nel 2018 e apparirà nel film “Twist” insieme a Michael Caine e Lena Headey. Il brano arriva dopo i singoli del 2019 "Only Want You", "Carry On" e "Ritual". Il video di “How To Be Lonely” Nelle ultime ore Rita Ora ha anche pubblicato il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano “How To Be Lonely”. La cantante aveva anticipato il suo arrivo con una breve clip apparsa sui social dove si vede ballare da sola e accanto ad un uomo. Ecco il video ufficiale:

Il testo di “How To Be Lonely”

Il testo di “How To Be Lonely”, il nuovo singolo di Rita Ora:

He told me that he loved me more than most

That he could be the one to take me home

(But am I good enough to)

Be the everything that he could want?

He told me that he loved me more than most

Been lookin' for a non-material love

Soon as I find it, I'll be fuckin' it up (Break it up)

Like I ain't made a mess here often enough

Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Ain't nobody can hold me like the way you hold me

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

(But am I good enough to)

Tell you that I love you more than most?

That you could be the one to take me home?

(But am I good enough to)

To give you everything that you will hold?

In truth, I'm being honest, I don't know

Been lookin' for a non-material love

Soon as I find it, I'll be fuckin' it up (Break it up)

Like I ain't made a mess here often enough

Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

But am I good enough to

Hmm

Yeah, yeah

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Ain't nobody can hold me, I like the way you hold me

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Lonely)

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely.