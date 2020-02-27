“The Other Side”, uscito mercoledì 26 febbraio, è il primo singolo estratto dalla colonna sonora Trolls World Tour, film in uscita il prossimo 13 marzo. E’ un brano scritto appositamente per il film da Timberlake, che della colonna sonora è produttore esecutivo. «Ero così emozionata di essere stata invitata a prendere parte a questo progetto con Justin – racconta SZA – è stato entusiasmante condividere il processo creativo con lui e con tutto il team. Questa energia si può ritrovare sia nella canzone che nel videoclip. Non vedo l’ora che le persone lo vedano».

Il ritorno al cinema di Justin Timberlake

Timberlake, il cui ultimo album in studio è “Man of the Woods” del 2018, ha scritto e composto tutte le basi musicali per il film, che coinvolgono anche parte del cast e alcuni dei più importanti artisti del momento come Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, Mary J. Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton, Dierks Bentley, Anthony Ramos e molti altri. “Trolls World Tour” fa seguito alla colonna sonora di successo di “Trolls”, il celebre film di animazione targato DreamWorks che ha sbancato il botteghino nel 2016, anche questa prodotta da Timberlake. La colonna sonora includeva la super hit multiplatino “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, il brano più venduto del 2016, che ha debuttato alla prima posizione della Billboard’s Hot 100, vincitore di un Grammy Award come “Best Song For Visual Media” e conquistato diverse nomination, tra cui quelle agli Oscar, ai Golden Globe e molte altre.

Il testo di “The Other Side”

Di seguito, il testo completo di “The Other Side”, brano firmato da Justin Timberlake e SZA:

[Verse 1: SZA]

You're preachin’ to the choir, stop hatin' on yourself

Quit playin' with your mind, you’re spinnin'

If you think that I'm a liar, just try it for yourself

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing

Yeah, I know it's so hard to throw away

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing



[Chorus: SZA & Justin Timberlake, SZA]

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

Other side, got you stuck in your mind

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side



[Verse 2: Justin Timberlake & SZA]

Hey you, stop stressin’ 'bout what you’re missin'

So blue, just take it easy, take your time

If you think my words are wise, just try it for yourself

I promise the stars will light the path you walk

Don't give in

Got a heart of gold, what a shame to go to waste

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing



[Chorus: SZA & Justin Timberlake]

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time

You start to feel like you’re losing your shine (Losing your shine, shine)

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

Other side (Feet again, lift your head, hold it high)

Got you stuck in your mind (Run it back, but you can't turn the time)

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side



[Bridge: SZA & Justin Timberlake]

Just take it from me, you'll be okay (You'll be okay)

'Cause it don't matter how sweet it taste (How sweet it taste)

The grass ain't green, don't worry

Losin' sleep, still wanna get

Yeah, you get



[Chorus: SZA & Justin Timberlake]

Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high

You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

You start to feel like you're losing your shine

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side.