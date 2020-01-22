I Pearl Jam pubblicano “Dance of the Clairvoyants”. Ecco il testo del primo estratto dal nuovo album “Gigaton”

I Pearl Jam hanno pubblicato “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, nuova canzone e primo estratto dall’album “Gigaton” in arrivo il 27 marzo. Il brano “è una tempesta perfetta di sperimentazione e autentica collaborazione”, ha detto il bassista Jeff Ament. “Dal punto di vista creativo stiamo battendo nuove strade ed è eccitante”. A sette anni di distanza dall’ultimo album in studio (Lightning Bolt), si avvicina l’arrivo del nuovo progetto discografico di cui si conoscono già copertina e tracklist. La cover è una foto di Paul Nicklen e richiama il tema del cambiamento climatico, mentre la tracklist è stata diffusa nelle ultime settimane dal gruppo. Quest’anno i Pearl Jam torneranno a suonare in Italia, ad Imola, domenica 5 luglio. Prima del gruppo di Seattle, suoneranno i Pixies e per quanto riguarda quest’anno non saranno aggiunte altre date in un secondo momento.

Il testo di “Dance of the Clairvoyants”

Questo il testo di “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, nuova canzone dei Pearl Jam:

Confusing it is to commotion

What love is to a devotion

Perceptively big

As big as the ocean

And equally hard to control

So save your predictions

And burn your assumptions

Love is friction

Ripe for comfort

In this equations

And talking persuasion

Doors open up

To interpretation

[Chorus]

Expecting perfection

Leaves a lot to ignore

When the past is the present

And the future's no more

When every tomorrow

Is the same as before

[Verse 2]

The looser things get

The harder you become

The looser things get

Tighter

Not one man can be greater than the sun

It's not a negative thought

But positive, positive, positive

Falling down, not fading down

Coulda help me up, rather than tearing me down

[Chorus]

Expecting perfection

Leaves a lot to ignore

When the past is the present

And the future's no more

When every tomorrow

Is the same as before

[Verse 3]

Numbers keep falling off the calendar's floor

We're stuck in the boxes

When it's open no more

Could’ve lifted up they’re forgetting us

Not recalling what they're for

I'm in love with clairvoyants

'Cause they're out of this world

[Verse 4]

I know the girls wanna dance

Fall away their circumstance

I know the boys wanna grow

Their dicks, and fix in-violence

I know the girls wanna dance

Clairvoyants in a trance

I know the boys wanna grow

Their dicks and fix in-violence

[Outro]

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

(I know the girls wanna dance away their circumstance)

(I know the boys wanna grow, their dicks and fix in-violence)

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes

Stand back when the spirit comes.