I Pearl Jam hanno pubblicato “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, nuova canzone e primo estratto dall’album “Gigaton” in arrivo il 27 marzo. Il brano “è una tempesta perfetta di sperimentazione e autentica collaborazione”, ha detto il bassista Jeff Ament. “Dal punto di vista creativo stiamo battendo nuove strade ed è eccitante”. A sette anni di distanza dall’ultimo album in studio (Lightning Bolt), si avvicina l’arrivo del nuovo progetto discografico di cui si conoscono già copertina e tracklist. La cover è una foto di Paul Nicklen e richiama il tema del cambiamento climatico, mentre la tracklist è stata diffusa nelle ultime settimane dal gruppo. Quest’anno i Pearl Jam torneranno a suonare in Italia, ad Imola, domenica 5 luglio. Prima del gruppo di Seattle, suoneranno i Pixies e per quanto riguarda quest’anno non saranno aggiunte altre date in un secondo momento.
Questo il testo di “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, nuova canzone dei Pearl Jam:
Confusing it is to commotion
What love is to a devotion
Perceptively big
As big as the ocean
And equally hard to control
So save your predictions
And burn your assumptions
Love is friction
Ripe for comfort
In this equations
And talking persuasion
Doors open up
To interpretation
[Chorus]
Expecting perfection
Leaves a lot to ignore
When the past is the present
And the future's no more
When every tomorrow
Is the same as before
[Verse 2]
The looser things get
The harder you become
The looser things get
Tighter
Not one man can be greater than the sun
It's not a negative thought
But positive, positive, positive
Falling down, not fading down
Coulda help me up, rather than tearing me down
[Chorus]
Expecting perfection
Leaves a lot to ignore
When the past is the present
And the future's no more
When every tomorrow
Is the same as before
[Verse 3]
Numbers keep falling off the calendar's floor
We're stuck in the boxes
When it's open no more
Could’ve lifted up they’re forgetting us
Not recalling what they're for
I'm in love with clairvoyants
'Cause they're out of this world
[Verse 4]
I know the girls wanna dance
Fall away their circumstance
I know the boys wanna grow
Their dicks, and fix in-violence
I know the girls wanna dance
Clairvoyants in a trance
I know the boys wanna grow
Their dicks and fix in-violence
[Outro]
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back when the spirit comes
(I know the girls wanna dance away their circumstance)
(I know the boys wanna grow, their dicks and fix in-violence)
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back when the spirit comes
Stand back when the spirit comes.