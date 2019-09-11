Green Day, il nuovo singolo è Father of All: il testo

È “Father of All…” il nuovo singolo dei Green Day, il primo brano che anticipa il nuovo disco del gruppo statunitense, “Father of All M***********s”, la cui uscita è in programma per il 7 febbraio del prossimo anno, su etichetta Reprise / Warner Records. Un disco le cui canzoni saranno presto cantate dal vivo anche in Italia, con il concerto annunciato per il 10 giugno dell’anno prossimo all’Ippodromo Snai di Milano.

Il testo di Father of All…, il nuovo singolo dei Green Day

È “Father of All…” il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco dei Green Day, “Father of All M***********s”. La canzone è in rotazione radiofonica da martedì 10 settembre e, dallo stesso giorno, è disponibile anche negli store digitali e sulle piattaforme di ascolto in streaming. Il testo di “Father of All…”, il nuovo singolo dei Green Day:



I woke up to a message of love

Choking up on the smoke from above

I’m obsessed with the poison and us

What a mess? 'Cause there’s no one to trust





Huh-uh, come on, honey

Huh-uh, count your money

Huh-uh, what's so funny?

There's a riot living inside of us





I got paranoia, baby

And it's so hysterical

Crackin' up under the pressure

Looking for a miracle



Huh-uh, come on, honey

Lyin' in a bed of blood and money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

We are rivals in the riot inside us

Uh-huh, yeah





I'm impressed with the presence of none

I'm possessed from the heat of the sun

Hurry up 'cause I'm making a fuss

Fingers up 'cause there's no one to trust





Huh-uh, come on, honey

Huh-uh, count your money

Huh-uh, what's so funny?



There's a riot living inside of us

I got paranoia, baby

And it's so hysterical

Crackin' up under the pressure

Looking for a miracle



Huh-uh, come on, honey

Lyin' in a bed of blood and money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

We are rivals in the riot inside us





Huh-uh, come on, honey

Lyin' in a bed of blood and money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

We are rivals in the riot inside us



Huh-uh, come on, honey

Lyin' in a bed of blood and money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

We are rivals in the riot inside us

Uh-huh, yeah

Il nuovo disco dei Green Day, “Father of All M***********s”

Il nuovo album dei Green Day, “Father of All M***********s”, in uscita il 7 febbraio del 2020 su etichetta Reprise / Warner Records, sarà il 13esimo lavoro in studio della band californiana. Il disco segnerà il ritorno del gruppo a tre anni dall’uscita del precedente “Revolution Radio”, pubblicato nel 2016. Il disco, come dichiarato dallo stesso frontman del gruppo, Billie Joe Armstrong, dovrebbe comporsi di appena dieci canzoni, durando solo 26 minuti: si tratterebbe quindi del disco più breve della discografia della band. La pubblicazione dell’album sarà accompagnata da un lungo tour: il “Hella Meta Tour”, insieme a Fall Out Boy e Weezer, con una tappa in Italia, il 10 giugno del 2020 all’Ippodromo Snai di Milano.