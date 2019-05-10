Justin Bieber e Ed Sheeran, il nuovo singolo è “I Don’t Care”

L’attesa è finita. È uscito alla mezzanotte di venerdì 10 maggio il nuovo singolo firmato da Justin Bieber e Ed Sheeran dal titolo “I Don’t Care”. Nelle prime 15 ore online, il brano su YouTube è già ben oltre le 4 milioni di views sui canali ufficiali dei due artisti e senza che ci sia ancora una clip ufficiale, visto che al momento è disponibile solo un lyrics video.

Sheeran e Bieber di nuovo insieme

Non è la prima volta che i due giganti della musica pop collaborano. Nel 2015 il cantautore britannico aveva scritto insieme a Benny Blanco una delle maggiori hit di Bieber, “Love Yourself”. In questi giorni, Sheeran è impegnato con il suo tour iniziato addirittura due anni fa e che toccherà a breve anche l’Italia con tre date: a Firenze il 14 giugno, a Roma il 16 giugno e a Milano il 19 giugno. I tre concerti sono sold out già da mesi. Per l’artista americano, invece, si tratta di un ritorno sulle scene dopo che qualche settimana fa, via Instagram, aveva annunciato la volontà di fermarsi per un po' per curare una forma di depressione. Eppure il 22 aprile ciò non aveva impedito alla star della musica più seguita sui social di salire a sorpresa sul palco di Coachella insieme ad Ariana Grande.

Il testo di “I Don’t Care”

Di seguito, il testo completo del brano firmato da Justin Bieber e Ed Sheeran:

I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at

And I don’t ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wonderin’ if I could sneak out the back

Nobody’s even lookin’ me in my eyes

Can you take my hand?

Finish my drink, say, “Shall we dance?” (Hell, yeah)

You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?

You make it better like that

Don’t think I fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say (Yeah)

I always feel like I’m nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We at a party we don’t wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can’t hear ourselves

Press your lips, I’d rather kiss ’em right back

With all these people all around

I’m crippled with anxiety

But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be

You know what? It’s kinda crazy ’cause I really don’t mind

And you make it better like that

Don’t think we fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I’m sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay

‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)

I don’t like nobody, but it’s like you’re the only one here

I don’t like nobody but you, baby, I don’t care

I don’t like nobody but you, I hate everyone here

I don’t like nobody but you, baby, yeah

‘Cause I don’t care (Don’t care)

When I’m with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (Disappear)

And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I’m somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)

You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

(I’m loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh