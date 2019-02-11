Grammy Awards 2019: tutti i vincitori

Durante la serata di domenica 10 febbraio, presso lo Staples Center di Los Angeles, si sono tenute le premiazioni dei Grammy Awards 2019: 84 differenti categorie rappresentate dagli artisti più meritevoli del momento. Ecco cos’è successo durante lo show delle premiazioni e tutti i musicisti che ne sono usciti da vincitori.
Alicia Keys presentatrice dei Grammy Awards 2019
Per presentare i Grammy Awards 2019, la Recording Academy ha scelto di affidare l’incarico ad Alicia Keys, che nel corso della sua carriera ha vinto ben 15 Grammy (di cui 5 grazie al suo album d’esordio “Songs in A Minor”). Cantautrice e polistrumentista (ma anche attrice e regista), è tra le artiste più apprezzate nel panorama mondiale grazie al suo indiscusso talento. Nel 2009 è stata nominata da Billboard artista R&B del decennio per aver “cambiato le regole della musica black”.
I vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2019
In questa 61ª edizione dei Grammy Awards ha sicuramente trionfato Childish Gambino, che si è portato a casa ben quattro premi, così come la cantautrice country Kacey Musgraves. Una premiazione tinta di rosa, grazie al successo di moltissime donne della scena musicale: Lady Gaga e Dua Lipa si sono aggiudicate due Grammy a testa, Ariana Grande ha vinto nella categoria “Best pop vocal album” e Cardi B in quella di “Best rap album”. Di seguito l’elenco dei vincitori di questi Grammy Awards 2019:
- Record of the year: Childish Gambino – “This is America”
- Album of the year: Kacey Musgraves – “Golden Hour”
- Song of the year: Childish Gambino – “This is America”
- Best new artist: Dua Lipa
- Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where do you think you’re goin’?)”
- Best pop duo/group performace: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
- Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson – “My way”
- Best pop vocal album: Ariana Grande – “Sweetener”
- Best dance recording: Silk City & Dua Lipa feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson – “Electricity”
- Best dance/electronic album: Justice – “Woman worldwide”
- Best contemporary instrumental album: Steve Gadd Band – “Steve Gadd Band”
- Best rock performance: Chris Cornell – “When bad does good”
- Best metal performance: High on fire – “Electric messiah”
- Best rock song: St. Vincent – “Masseduction”
- Best rock album: Greta Van Fleet – “From the fires”
- Best alternative music album: Beck – “Colors”
- Best R&B performance: H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar – “Best part”
- Best traditional R&B performance: Leon Bridges – “Bet ain’t worth the hand” e PJ Morton feat. Yebba – “How deep is your love”
- Best R&B song: Ella Mai – “Boo’d up”
- Best urban contemporary album: The Carters – “Everything is love”
- Best R&B album: H.E.R. - “H.E.R.”
- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – "King’s Dead" e Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin"
- Best rap/sung performance: Childish Gambino – “This is America”
- Best rap song: Drake – “God’s plan”
- Best rap album: Cardi B – “Invasion of privacy”
- Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”
- Best country duo/group performance: Dan + Shay – “Tequila”
- Best country song: Kacey Musgraves – “Space cowboy”
- Best country album: Kacey Musgraves – “Golden hour”
- Best new age album: Opium moon – “Opium moon”
- Best improvised jazz solo: John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists – “Don’t fence me in”
- Best jazz vocal album: Cécile McLorin Salvant – “The window”
- Best jazz instrumental album: The Wayne Shorter Quartet – “Emanon”
- Best large jazz ensemble album: John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists – “American dreamers: voices of hope, music of freedom”
- Best latin jazz album: Dafnis Prieto Big Band – “Back to the sunset”
- Best gospel album: Tori Kelly – "Hiding Place"
- Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle - "Equanimity & The Bird Revelation"
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: The Greatest Showman
- Best song written for visual media: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt – “Shallow"
- Best music video: Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein - "This Is America"
- Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams