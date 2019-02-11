Grammy Awards 2019: tutti i vincitori

Durante la serata di domenica 10 febbraio, presso lo Staples Center di Los Angeles, si sono tenute le premiazioni dei Grammy Awards 2019: 84 differenti categorie rappresentate dagli artisti più meritevoli del momento. Ecco cos’è successo durante lo show delle premiazioni e tutti i musicisti che ne sono usciti da vincitori.

Alicia Keys presentatrice dei Grammy Awards 2019

Per presentare i Grammy Awards 2019, la Recording Academy ha scelto di affidare l’incarico ad Alicia Keys, che nel corso della sua carriera ha vinto ben 15 Grammy (di cui 5 grazie al suo album d’esordio “Songs in A Minor”). Cantautrice e polistrumentista (ma anche attrice e regista), è tra le artiste più apprezzate nel panorama mondiale grazie al suo indiscusso talento. Nel 2009 è stata nominata da Billboard artista R&B del decennio per aver “cambiato le regole della musica black”.

I vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2019

In questa 61ª edizione dei Grammy Awards ha sicuramente trionfato Childish Gambino, che si è portato a casa ben quattro premi, così come la cantautrice country Kacey Musgraves. Una premiazione tinta di rosa, grazie al successo di moltissime donne della scena musicale: Lady Gaga e Dua Lipa si sono aggiudicate due Grammy a testa, Ariana Grande ha vinto nella categoria “Best pop vocal album” e Cardi B in quella di “Best rap album”. Di seguito l’elenco dei vincitori di questi Grammy Awards 2019: