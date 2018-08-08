MTV Video Music Awards 2018, i nomi dei primi ospiti

Il 20 agosto 2018 si terrà, alla Radio City Music Hall di New York, la 35esima edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards 2018. Moltissimi gli ospiti e gli artisti in gara per una delle serate più attese dell’anno, che proprio quest’anno vede alcuni tra i cantanti più famosi al mondo contendersi l’ambita statuetta. Come al solito gli MTV Video Music Awards saranno ricchi di performance non solo degli artisti vincitori, ma anche degli ospiti dell’evento.

Gli ospiti agli MTV VMA 2018

Non è stato ancora reso noto chi presenterà gli MTV Video Music Awards 2018. Lo scorso anno è stata Katy Perry a gestire la serata (in un bel clima d’apprensione per la possibile comparsa di Taylor Swift), ma per adesso tutto è avvolto ancora nel mistero. Sono stati però annunciati i nomi dei primi ospiti degli MTV VMA 2018: si tratta di Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic e Ryan Tender. Proprio quest’ultimi due artisti si esibiranno insieme per la prima volta dal vivo con il loro brano “One Day”. Anche Jennifer Lopez sarà tra le performer della serata. Il suo, tra l’altro, è per adesso l’unico premio assegnato: la star, infatti, sarà insignita del prestigioso Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. MTV ha anche annunciato che, in un secondo momento, saranno resi noti gli altri artisti che si esibiranno sul palco dei VMA.

Dove vedere gli MTV VMA 2018

Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2018 andranno in onda lunedì 20 agosto e potranno essere visti in diretta sul canale 130 di Sky. Chi non conosce l’inglese e non vuole però perdersi una singola parola di questo evento, può riguardarli lunedì 21 agosto sempre sul canale 130 di Sky alle 21.

Gli artisti con il maggior numero di nomination

Ad aver ricevuto il maggior numero di nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2018 è stata la cantante di “Bodak Yellow” Cardi B in lizza anche per la Miglior Artista dell’Anno. Seguono i Carters, ossia Beyoncé e Jay-Z, con un totale di otto nomination tra cui Miglior Collaborazione, Video dell’Anno, Miglior Hip Hop e Migliore Fotografia. Sette nomination anche per il cantante di “This is America”, Childish Gambino.

La polemica con Adam Levine

Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2018 sono stati anticipati come al solito da qualche polemica. A sollevare un polverone è stato Adam Levine, che si è scandalizzato per una supposta mancata nomination di Childish Gambino, il cantante di “This is America”. La star ha accusato pesantemente sui social MTV di non aver tenuto in considerazione uno dei migliori video dell’anno. Ha dovuto ritrattare quando si è scoperto che Childish Gambino ha ricevuto non una, ma ben sette nomination.

Le nomination agli MTV VMA 2018

Di seguito le nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2018:

Video of The Year

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Artist of The Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of The Year

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

Best New Artist

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

Push Artist of the Year

Luglio 2018 – Chloe x Halle

Giugno 2018 – Sigrid

Maggio 2018 – Lil Xan

Aprile 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

Marzo 2018 – Jessie Reyez

Febbraio 2018 – Tee Grizzley

Gennaio 2018 – Bishop Briggs

Dicembre 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

Novembre 2017 – Why Don’t We

Ottobre 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

Settembre 2017 – SZA

Agosto 2017 – Kacy Hill

Luglio 2017 – Khalid

Giugno 2017 – Kyle

Maggio 2017 – Noah Cyrus

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Best Latin

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

Best Dance

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” –

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

Best Rock

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

Video With a Message

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Best Cinematography

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Direction

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Visual Effect

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Coreography

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

Timberlake – “Filthy”

Best Editing