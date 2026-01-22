Razzie Awards, le nomination dei peggiori film ed attori dell'anno

Introduzione

Come da tradizione, con gli Oscar arrivano anche i candidati ai Razzie Awards, i premi satirici che celebrano i titoli cinematografici peggiori dell'anno e le performance più deludenti delle star di Hollywood.

Nel mirino dei votanti, categorie specifiche, tra cui quella dei Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel e Peggior Coppia sullo schermo, che normalmente non vengono prese in considerazione dalle altre competizioni.

Spiccano tra i peggiori prodotti dell'anno per la Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, la versione live action di Biancaneve e il fantascientifico e catastrofico War of the Words - La guerra dei mondi.

Tra gli attori, tra gli altri, si sono distinti - in peggio - il premio Oscar Jared Leto, star di Tron: Ares e il premio Oscar Natalie Portman per Fontain of Youth - L'eterna giovinezza.

Seguono tutte le nomination dei Razzie Awards 2026 divise per categorie.