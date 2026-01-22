Razzie Awards, le nomination dei peggiori film ed attori dell'anno

Razzie Awards, le nomination dei peggiori film ed attori dell'annoCinema
Introduzione
Come da tradizione, con gli Oscar arrivano anche i candidati ai Razzie Awards, i premi satirici che celebrano i titoli cinematografici peggiori dell'anno e le performance più deludenti delle star di Hollywood.
Nel mirino dei votanti, categorie specifiche, tra cui quella dei Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel e Peggior Coppia sullo schermo, che normalmente non vengono prese in considerazione dalle altre competizioni.
Spiccano tra i peggiori prodotti dell'anno per la Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, la versione live action di Biancaneve e il fantascientifico e catastrofico War of the Words - La guerra dei mondi.
Tra gli attori, tra gli altri, si sono distinti - in peggio - il premio Oscar Jared Leto, star di Tron: Ares e il premio Oscar Natalie Portman per Fontain of Youth - L'eterna giovinezza.
Seguono tutte le nomination dei Razzie Awards 2026 divise per categorie.
Quello che devi sapere
Razzie Awards quando saranno assegnati
I Razzie Awards 2026, 46esima edizione dei premi assegnati dalla Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, saranno annunciati il 14 marzo, un giorno prima degli Academy Awards, come di consueto.
Ai vincitori dei riconoscimenti satirici, selezionati tra le peggiori produzioni cinematografiche della stagione e ai peggiori interpreti dell'anno, andrà una divertente statuetta a forma di lampone dipinta con lo spray dorato dal valore di 4,97 dollari.
Peggior Film
- The Electric State
- Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Biancaneve
- Star Trek: Section 31
- War of the Worlds
Peggior Attore
- Dave Bautista (In the Lost Hands)
- Ice Cube (War of the Worlds)
- Scott Eastwood (Alarum)
- Jared Leto (Tron: Ares)
- Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (Hurry Up Tomorrow)
Peggior Attrice
- Ariana DeBose (Love Hurts)
- Milla Jovovich (In the Lost Lands)
- Natalie Portman (Fontain of Youth - L'eterna giovinezza)
- Rebel Wilson (Bride Hard)
- Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Section 31)
Peggior Attore non Protagonista
- Tutti e sette i nani artificiali (Biancaneve)
- Niolas Cage (Gunslingers)
- Stephen Dorff (Bride Hard)
- Greg Kinnear (Off the Grid)
- Sylvester Stallone (Alarum)
Peggior Attrice non Protagonista
- Anna Chlumsky (Bride Hard)
- Ema Horvath (The Strangers: Chapter 2)
- Scarlet Rose Stallone (Gunslingers)
- Kacey Rohl (Star Trek: Section 31)
- Isis Valverde (Alarum)
Peggior Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Smurfs
- Biancaneve
- War of the Worlds
Peggior coppia sullo schermo
- Tutti e sette i nani (Biancaneve)
- James Corden & Rihanna (Smurfs)
- Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera (War of the Worlds)
- Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (Frank & Vito) (The Alto Knights)
- The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego (Hurry Up Tomorrow)
Peggior Regista
- Rich Lee (War of the Worlds)
- Olatunde Osunsanmi (Star Trek: Section 31)
- I Fratelli Russo Brothers (The Electric State)
- Trey Edward Shults (Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Marc Webb (Biancaneve)
Peggior Sceneggiatura
- Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely (The Elevtric State)
- Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim (Hurry Up Tomorrow)
- Erin Cressida Wilson e altri (Biancaneve)
- Craig Sweeny (Star Trek: Section 31)
- Kenny Golde e Marc Hyman (War of the Words)