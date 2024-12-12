Critics' Choice Awards, Isabella Rossellini nominata per Conclave

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Critics' Choice Awards, Isabella Rossellini candidata Miglior attrice non protagonista

Cinema

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Svelate tutte le candidature della 30esima edizione dei Critics' Choice Awards, in programma il 12 gennaio. Isabella Rossellini nominata nella categoria Migliore attrice non protagonista per Conclave, Massimo Cantini Parrini in lizza come Miglior costumista per il lavoro nel film Maria con protagonista Angelina Jolie

Il 12 gennaio Chelsea Handler condurrà la serata di premiazione della 30esima edizione dei Critics' Choice Awards. Svelate tutte le nomination, tra i candidati Isabella Rossellini, in corsa nella categoria Migliore attrice non protagonista per il ruolo di sorella Agnes nel film Conclave diretto da Edward Berger.

Critics' Choice Awards 2025, le nomination

 

Dopo l’annuncio delle candidature riguardanti le produzioni televisive, la Critics Choice Association ha svelato gli artisti e i lavori in lizza per la vincita di una statuetta nel settore cinematografico. Conclave e Wicked concorreranno per ben undici riconoscimenti, tra i quali quello per il Miglior film

 

Isabella Rossellini candidata come Miglior attrice non protagonista per il ruolo di sorella Agnes in Conclave. Il costumista Massimo Cantini Parrini nominato per il lavoro svolto nel film Maria con protagonista Angelina Jolie.

Approfondimento

Golden Globes, le reazioni delle star alle nomination. FOTO

Queste tutte le nomination del settore cinematografico:

 

Miglior film

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune - Parte due

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

 

Miglior regista

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve - Dune - Parte due

 

Miglior attore protagonista

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

High Grant - Heretic

 

Miglior attrice protagonista

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Mikey Madison - Ancora

Demi Moore - The Substance

 

Miglior attore non protagonista

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Il Gladiatore II

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rosselini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

 

Miglior commedia

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man - Killer per caso

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

 

Miglior film d’animazione

Flow - Un mondo da salvare

Inside out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit - Le piume della vendetta

Il robot selvaggio

 

Miglior film in lingua straniera

Amore a Mumbai

Emilia Perez

Flow - Un mondo da salvare

Ainda estou aqui

Kneecap

Dāne-ye anjīr-e ma'ābed

 

Miglior cast corale

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

 

Miglior giovane attore/attrice

Alyla Browne

Elliott Heffernan

Maisy Stella

Izaac Wang

Alisha Weir

Zoe Ziegler

 

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

 

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune - Parte Due

 

Miglior costumista

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Paul Tazewell – Wicked

Jacqueline West – Dune: Parte due

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Il Gladiatore II

 

Miglior fotografia

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Parte Due
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

 

Miglior scenografia

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

Suzie Davies – Conclave

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Il Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Parte Due

 

Miglior montaggio

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers

Nick Emerson – Conclave

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Parte Due

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

 

Migliori trucco e acconciatura

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Parte Due

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

Approfondimento

Conclave, esce il film con Ralph Fiennes. Ecco tutte le cose da sapere

Queste tutte le nomination del settore televisivo:

 

Miglior serie drammatica

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

The Old Man

Shōgun

Slow Horses

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Caitríona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

 

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Michael Emerson – Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Sam Reid – Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Nicole Kidman – Lioness

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Anna Sawai – Pachinko - La moglie coreana (Pachinko)

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters

 

Miglior serie commedia

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

 

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

 

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

 

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

 

Miglior miniserie TV

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer - La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

The Penguin

We Were the Lucky Ones

 

Miglior film TV

The Great Lillian Hall, regia di Michael Cristofer

It's What's Inside, regia di Greg Jardin

Musica (Música), regia di Rudy Mancuso

Out of My Mind, regia di Amber Sealey

Rebel Ridge, regia di Jeremy Saulnier

V/H/S/Beyond

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer - La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)

Ewan McGregor – Un gentiluomo a Mosca (A Gentleman in Moscow)

Andrew Scott – Ripley

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer - La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

 

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Robert Downey Jr. – Il simpatizzante (The Sympathizer)

Hugh Grant – The Regime - Il palazzo del potere (The Regime)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (postumo)

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (postumo)

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Leila George – Disclaimer - La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)

Betty Gilpin – Three Women

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Deirdre O'Connell – The Penguin

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

 

Miglior serie animata

Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Invincible

I Simpson (The Simpsons)

X-Men '97

 

Miglior serie straniera

Acapulco

Citadel: Honey Bunny

La Máquina

La legge di Lidia Poët

L'amica geniale

Pachinko - La moglie coreana (Pachinko)

Senna

Squid Game

 

Miglior Talk Show

The Daily Show

The Graham Norton Show

Hot Ones

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

 

Miglior commedia speciale

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Kevin James: Irregardless

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

