Critics' Choice Awards, Isabella Rossellini nominata per Conclave

Svelate tutte le candidature della 30esima edizione dei Critics' Choice Awards, in programma il 12 gennaio. Isabella Rossellini nominata nella categoria Migliore attrice non protagonista per Conclave, Massimo Cantini Parrini in lizza come Miglior costumista per il lavoro nel film Maria con protagonista Angelina Jolie

Il 12 gennaio Chelsea Handler condurrà la serata di premiazione della 30esima edizione dei Critics' Choice Awards . Svelate tutte le nomination, tra i candidati Isabella Rossellini , in corsa nella categoria Migliore attrice non protagonista per il ruolo di sorella Agnes nel film Conclave diretto da Edward Berger.

Isabella Rossellini candidata come Miglior attrice non protagonista per il ruolo di sorella Agnes in Conclave. Il costumista Massimo Cantini Parrini nominato per il lavoro svolto nel film Maria con protagonista Angelina Jolie.

Dopo l’annuncio delle candidature riguardanti le produzioni televisive, la Critics Choice Association ha svelato gli artisti e i lavori in lizza per la vincita di una statuetta nel settore cinematografico. Conclave e Wicked concorreranno per ben undici riconoscimenti, tra i quali quello per il Miglior film

Queste tutte le nomination del settore televisivo:

Miglior serie drammatica

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

The Old Man

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Caitríona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Michael Emerson – Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Sam Reid – Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Nicole Kidman – Lioness

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Anna Sawai – Pachinko - La moglie coreana (Pachinko)

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters

Miglior serie commedia

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Miglior miniserie TV

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer - La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

The Penguin

We Were the Lucky Ones

Miglior film TV

The Great Lillian Hall, regia di Michael Cristofer

It's What's Inside, regia di Greg Jardin

Musica (Música), regia di Rudy Mancuso

Out of My Mind, regia di Amber Sealey

Rebel Ridge, regia di Jeremy Saulnier

V/H/S/Beyond

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer - La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)

Ewan McGregor – Un gentiluomo a Mosca (A Gentleman in Moscow)

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer - La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Robert Downey Jr. – Il simpatizzante (The Sympathizer)

Hugh Grant – The Regime - Il palazzo del potere (The Regime)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (postumo)

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (postumo)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Leila George – Disclaimer - La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)

Betty Gilpin – Three Women

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Deirdre O'Connell – The Penguin

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Miglior serie animata

Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Invincible

I Simpson (The Simpsons)

X-Men '97

Miglior serie straniera

Acapulco

Citadel: Honey Bunny

La Máquina

La legge di Lidia Poët

L'amica geniale

Pachinko - La moglie coreana (Pachinko)

Senna

Squid Game

Miglior Talk Show

The Daily Show

The Graham Norton Show

Hot Ones

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Miglior commedia speciale

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Kevin James: Irregardless

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings