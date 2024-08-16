Emmy Awards 2024, Eugene e Daniel Levy conduranno la serata

La coppia padre e figlio presenterà la serata dedicata alla consegna dei prestigiosi premi televisivi. L'evento è previsto per il prossimo 15 settembre all'interno di una cerimonia che sarà trasmessa in Italia, in diretta, in contemporanea con gli USA, in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su NOW
Dopo aver fatto man bassa di Emmy nell'edizione del 2020 (ed essere stati la prima coppia padre-figlio a venire premiati nella stessa occasione), Eugene e Daniel Levy condurranno la prossima serata dedicata alle statuette equivalenti agli Oscar per la televisione. I Levy, che quattro anni fa hanno sbancato gli awards con la serie Schitt's Creek, sono stati incaricati dalla Tv Academy e la Abc di fare da maestri di cerimonia nella notte dei premi. Padre e figlio canadesi si sono fatti notare con la conduzione dei Sag Awards del 2020 e Eugene è apparso nel 2021 in una puntata di Saturday Night Live condotta da Daniel. Gli Emmy andranno in onda il 15 settembre sulla Abc. I Levy sono la seconda coppia a condurre (la prima e' stata Celice Dion e Michael Che) e la prima padre-figlio. Eugene sara' anche candidato per la serie non fiction The Reluctant Traveler di Apple Tv+
Gli Emmy Awards in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su Now
La 76.ma edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, si svolgeràa Los Angeles, con la cerimonia di premiazione fissata per il prossimo 15 settembre, trasmessa in Italia in diretta, in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti, in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su Now.
Le categorie e le nomination sono state annunciate da Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph in luglio
Emmy Awards: tutte le nomination
Miglior Serie Drammatica
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Il problema dei tre corpi
Miglior Serie Commedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior Miniserie
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Idris Elba per Hijack
Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins per Fallout
Gary Oldman per Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada per Shōgun
Dominic West per The Crown
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show
Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine per Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai per Shōgun
Imelda Staunton per The Crown
Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White per The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per Reservation Dogs
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri per The Bear
Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph per Loot - Una fortuna
Jean Smart per Hacks
Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA
Matt Bomer per Compagni di viaggio
Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm per Fargo
Tom Hollander per Feud
Andrew Scott per Ripley
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA
Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson per Lezioni di chimica
Juno Temple per Fargo
Sofia Vergara per Griselda
Naomi Watts per Feud
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Christine Baranski per The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown
Greta Lee per The Morning Show
Lesley Manville per The Crown, Netflix
Karen Pittman per The Morning Show
Holland Taylor per The Morning Show
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Tadanobu Asano per Shogun
Billy Crudup per The Morning Show
Mark Duplass per The Morning Show
Jon Hamm per The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira per Shogun
Jack Lowden per Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce per The Crown
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie comica
Carol Burnett per Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas per The Bear
Hannah Einbinder per Hacks
Janelle James per Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie comica
Lionel Boyce per The Bear
Paul W. Downs per Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach per The Bear
Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live
Migliore attore non protagonista in una miniserie, serie antologica o film
Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di viaggio
Robert Downey Jr. per The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes per True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris per Fargo
Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di chimica
Treat Williams per Feud
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie, serie antologica o film
Dakota Fanning per Ripley
Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King per Lezioni di chimica
Diane Lane per Feud
Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice