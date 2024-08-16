Emmy Awards 2024, Eugene e Daniel Levy conduranno la serata

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Emmy Awards 2024, Eugene e Daniel Levy conduranno la cerimonia di premiazione

Spettacolo
©Getty

La coppia padre e  figlio presenterà la serata dedicata alla consegna dei  prestigiosi premi televisivi. L'evento è previsto per  il prossimo 15 settembre all'interno di una cerimonia che sarà trasmessa in Italia, in diretta, in contemporanea con gli USA, in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su NOW        

Dopo aver fatto man bassa di Emmy nell'edizione del 2020 (ed essere stati la prima coppia padre-figlio a venire premiati nella stessa occasione), Eugene e Daniel Levy condurranno la prossima serata dedicata alle statuette equivalenti agli Oscar per la televisione. I Levy, che quattro anni fa hanno sbancato gli awards con la serie Schitt's Creek, sono stati incaricati dalla Tv Academy e la Abc di fare da maestri di cerimonia nella notte dei premi. Padre e figlio canadesi si sono fatti notare con la conduzione dei Sag Awards del 2020 e Eugene è apparso nel 2021 in una puntata di Saturday Night Live condotta da Daniel. Gli Emmy andranno in onda il 15 settembre sulla Abc. I Levy sono la seconda coppia a condurre (la prima e' stata Celice Dion e Michael Che) e la prima padre-figlio. Eugene sara' anche candidato per la serie non fiction The Reluctant Traveler di Apple Tv+

Gli Emmy Awards in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su Now 

La 76.ma edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, si  svolgeràa Los Angeles, con la cerimonia di premiazione fissata per il prossimo 15 settembre, trasmessa in Italia in diretta, in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti, in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su Now.
Le categorie e le nomination sono state annunciate da Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph in luglio

volti-sky-emmy-2024

approfondimento

Emmy Awards 2024, nomination per molti dei volti delle serie su Sky

Emmy Awards: tutte le nomination

Miglior Serie Drammatica

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Il problema dei tre corpi

Miglior Serie Commedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior Miniserie

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

emmy-nomination-2024

approfondimento

Emmy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Idris Elba per Hijack

Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins per Fallout

Gary Oldman per Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada per Shōgun

Dominic West per The Crown

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show

Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine per Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai per Shōgun

Imelda Staunton per The Crown

Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White per The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per Reservation Dogs
 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri per The Bear

Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph per Loot - Una fortuna

Jean Smart per Hacks

Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA

Matt Bomer per Compagni di viaggio

Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm per Fargo 

Tom Hollander per Feud

Andrew Scott per Ripley


MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA

Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson per Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple per Fargo

Sofia Vergara per Griselda

Naomi Watts per Feud

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski per The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown
Greta Lee per The Morning Show
Lesley Manville per The Crown, Netflix
Karen Pittman per The Morning Show
Holland Taylor per The Morning Show

 

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano per Shogun
Billy Crudup per The Morning Show
Mark Duplass per The Morning Show
Jon Hamm per The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira per Shogun
Jack Lowden per Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce per The Crown


Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie comica

Carol Burnett per Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas per The Bear
Hannah Einbinder per Hacks
Janelle James per Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building

 

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie comica

Lionel Boyce per The Bear
Paul W. Downs per Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach per The Bear
Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live

 

Migliore attore non protagonista in una miniserie, serie antologica o film

Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di viaggio
Robert Downey Jr. per The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes per True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris per Fargo
Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di chimica
Treat Williams per Feud

 

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie, serie antologica o film

Dakota Fanning per Ripley
Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King per Lezioni di chimica
Diane Lane per Feud
Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

