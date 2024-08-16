Emmy Awards 2024, Eugene e Daniel Levy conduranno la serata

La coppia padre e figlio presenterà la serata dedicata alla consegna dei prestigiosi premi televisivi. L'evento è previsto per il prossimo 15 settembre all'interno di una cerimonia che sarà trasmessa in Italia, in diretta, in contemporanea con gli USA, in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su NOW

Dopo aver fatto man bassa di Emmy nell'edizione del 2020 (ed essere stati la prima coppia padre-figlio a venire premiati nella stessa occasione), Eugene e Daniel Levy condurranno la prossima serata dedicata alle statuette equivalenti agli Oscar per la televisione. I Levy, che quattro anni fa hanno sbancato gli awards con la serie Schitt's Creek, sono stati incaricati dalla Tv Academy e la Abc di fare da maestri di cerimonia nella notte dei premi. Padre e figlio canadesi si sono fatti notare con la conduzione dei Sag Awards del 2020 e Eugene è apparso nel 2021 in una puntata di Saturday Night Live condotta da Daniel. Gli Emmy andranno in onda il 15 settembre sulla Abc. I Levy sono la seconda coppia a condurre (la prima e' stata Celice Dion e Michael Che) e la prima padre-figlio. Eugene sara' anche candidato per la serie non fiction The Reluctant Traveler di Apple Tv+

La 76.ma edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 , si svolgeràa Los Angeles, con la cerimonia di premiazione fissata per il prossimo 15 settembre , trasmessa in Italia in diretta , in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti, in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming solo su Now . Le categorie e le nomination sono state annunciate da Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph in luglio

What We Do in the Shadows

Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building

Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski per The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown

Greta Lee per The Morning Show

Lesley Manville per The Crown, Netflix

Karen Pittman per The Morning Show

Holland Taylor per The Morning Show

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano per Shogun

Billy Crudup per The Morning Show

Mark Duplass per The Morning Show

Jon Hamm per The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira per Shogun

Jack Lowden per Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce per The Crown



Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie comica

Carol Burnett per Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas per The Bear

Hannah Einbinder per Hacks

Janelle James per Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie comica

Lionel Boyce per The Bear

Paul W. Downs per Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach per The Bear

Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live

Migliore attore non protagonista in una miniserie, serie antologica o film

Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di viaggio

Robert Downey Jr. per The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes per True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris per Fargo

Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di chimica

Treat Williams per Feud

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie, serie antologica o film

Dakota Fanning per Ripley

Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King per Lezioni di chimica

Diane Lane per Feud

Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country