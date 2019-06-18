MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: tra i vincitori Game of Thrones e Lady Gaga

Zachary Levi ha condotto l’entusiasmante serata degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 in cui sono stati premiati i film, le serie e gli artisti più amati dal pubblico nell’ultimo anno. L’attore (qui potete trovare tutte le sue foto più belle) è stato un padrone di casa esemplare destreggiandosi perfettamente tra momenti musicali, ospiti, premiazioni e siparietti divertenti.
La cerimonia ha regalato grandi momenti di spettacolo, come l’esibizione adrenalinica di Lizzo sulle note di “Juice”, uno dei brani più popolari del momento in tutto il mondo.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: i vincitori
Il grande protagonista della serata è stato “Avengers: Endgame” che si è portato a casa ben tre riconoscimenti su un totale di quattro nomination, grandi risultati anche per “A Stars Is Born” che ha trionfato nella categoria “Best Musical Moment” grazie a “Shallow” e in “Best Performance in a Movie” con la splendida Ally, interpretata da una magistrale Lady Gaga.
L’altro grande protagonista della serata è stato ovviamente “Game of Thrones” (qui le location utilizzate per girare la serie dei record) che ha avuto la meglio nella categoria più ambita dai progetti televisivi, ovvero “Best Show”.
Qui trovate la lista completa dei vincitori dell’edizione 2019:
BEST SHOW
Game of Thrones (vincitore)
Big Mouth
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame (vincitore)
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star Is Born (vincitore)
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid’s Tale (vincitore)
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane the Virgin
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
BEST HERO
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame (vincitore)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game of Thrones
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!
BEST VILLAIN
Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame (vincitore)
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid’s Tale
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You
BEST KISS
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (vincitore)
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom
REALITY ROYALTY
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (vincitore)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Daniel Levy (David Rose) — Schitt’s Creek (vincitore)
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (vincitore)
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education
BEST FIGHT
Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva (vincitore)
Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos
Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
BEST REAL-LIFE HERO
Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG (vincitore)
Alex Honnold — Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby — Nanette
Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown
Serena Williams — Being Serena
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box (vincitore)
Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting of Hill House
Vincitore DOCUMENTARY
Surviving R. Kelly (vincitore)
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
BEST HOST
Nick Cannon — Wild ‘n Out (vincitore)
Gayle King — CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah — The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence (vincitore)
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J’s Hat
RBG — The Notorious RBG
RuPaul’s Drag Race — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
A Star Is Born, "Shallow"(vincitore)
Bohemian Rhapsody, "Live Aid Concert"
Captain Marvel, "Just A Girl"
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, "Masquerade"
On My Block, "Look At That Butt"
Riverdale, "Seventeen"
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"
The Umbrella Academy, "I Think We're Alone Now"