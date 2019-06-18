MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: tra i vincitori Game of Thrones e Lady Gaga

Zachary Levi ha condotto l’entusiasmante serata degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 in cui sono stati premiati i film, le serie e gli artisti più amati dal pubblico nell’ultimo anno. L’attore (qui potete trovare tutte le sue foto più belle) è stato un padrone di casa esemplare destreggiandosi perfettamente tra momenti musicali, ospiti, premiazioni e siparietti divertenti.

La cerimonia ha regalato grandi momenti di spettacolo, come l’esibizione adrenalinica di Lizzo sulle note di “Juice”, uno dei brani più popolari del momento in tutto il mondo.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: i vincitori

Il grande protagonista della serata è stato “Avengers: Endgame” che si è portato a casa ben tre riconoscimenti su un totale di quattro nomination, grandi risultati anche per “A Stars Is Born” che ha trionfato nella categoria “Best Musical Moment” grazie a “Shallow” e in “Best Performance in a Movie” con la splendida Ally, interpretata da una magistrale Lady Gaga.

L’altro grande protagonista della serata è stato ovviamente “Game of Thrones” (qui le location utilizzate per girare la serie dei record) che ha avuto la meglio nella categoria più ambita dai progetti televisivi, ovvero “Best Show”.

Qui trovate la lista completa dei vincitori dell’edizione 2019:

BEST SHOW

Game of Thrones (vincitore)

Big Mouth

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame (vincitore)

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star Is Born (vincitore)

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid’s Tale (vincitore)

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane the Virgin

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame (vincitore)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game of Thrones

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame (vincitore)

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You

BEST KISS

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (vincitore)

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom

REALITY ROYALTY

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (vincitore)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Daniel Levy (David Rose) — Schitt’s Creek (vincitore)

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (vincitore)

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education

BEST FIGHT

Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva (vincitore)

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos

Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG (vincitore)

Alex Honnold — Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby — Nanette

Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown

Serena Williams — Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box (vincitore)

Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting of Hill House

Vincitore DOCUMENTARY

Surviving R. Kelly (vincitore)

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

BEST HOST

Nick Cannon — Wild ‘n Out (vincitore)

Gayle King — CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah — The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence (vincitore)

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J’s Hat

RBG — The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

A Star Is Born, "Shallow"(vincitore)

Bohemian Rhapsody, "Live Aid Concert"

Captain Marvel, "Just A Girl"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, "Masquerade"

On My Block, "Look At That Butt"

Riverdale, "Seventeen"

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"

The Umbrella Academy, "I Think We're Alone Now"