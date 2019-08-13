Katy Perry finisce sott'accusa per un presunto episodio di molestie sessuali che risale al 2010. A puntare il dito contro la popstar americana è Josh Kloss, che con l’artista fu il protagonista del video di "Teenage dream", uscito proprio 9 anni fa, il 10 agosto 2010. Il modello ha raccontato in un post su Instagram che la cantante lo avrebbe lasciato nudo per un momento a una festa davanti ad altra gente.
La versione di Kloss
Ecco la versione di Kloss, riportata sul social: "Dopo il primo giorno di riprese, Katy mi ha invitato in uno strip club di Santa Barbara. Ho rifiutato e le ho detto 'Devo tornare in hotel e riposare, perché questo lavoro è tutto quello che ho in questo momento'. L’ho rivista dopo un po’ - continua Kloss - e ho portato con me un’amica che moriva dalla voglia di incontrarla. Eravamo a una festa di compleanno, quando mi sono girato per presentare la mia amica, ha spostato i miei pantaloni e le mutande per mostrare a un paio di amici e alla folla intorno a noi le mie parti intime. Immaginate quanto patetico e imbarazzato mi sono sentito?". Non c'è invece ancora una versione dei fatti di Katy Perry, che al momento non ha commentato le accuse a suo carico.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.