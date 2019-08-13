Katy Perry finisce sott'accusa per un presunto episodio di molestie sessuali che risale al 2010. A puntare il dito contro la popstar americana è Josh Kloss, che con l’artista fu il protagonista del video di "Teenage dream", uscito proprio 9 anni fa, il 10 agosto 2010. Il modello ha raccontato in un post su Instagram che la cantante lo avrebbe lasciato nudo per un momento a una festa davanti ad altra gente.

La versione di Kloss

Ecco la versione di Kloss, riportata sul social: "Dopo il primo giorno di riprese, Katy mi ha invitato in uno strip club di Santa Barbara. Ho rifiutato e le ho detto 'Devo tornare in hotel e riposare, perché questo lavoro è tutto quello che ho in questo momento'. L’ho rivista dopo un po’ - continua Kloss - e ho portato con me un’amica che moriva dalla voglia di incontrarla. Eravamo a una festa di compleanno, quando mi sono girato per presentare la mia amica, ha spostato i miei pantaloni e le mutande per mostrare a un paio di amici e alla folla intorno a noi le mie parti intime. Immaginate quanto patetico e imbarazzato mi sono sentito?". Non c'è invece ancora una versione dei fatti di Katy Perry, che al momento non ha commentato le accuse a suo carico.