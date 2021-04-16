Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
The voice of business: the interview with Sergio Dompé

Economia

Sergio Dompé, CEO of Dompé Farmaceutici and Chair of the B20 Task Force on Health and Life Sciences. Watch the video

Italian version below.

 

An interesting coversation with Sergio Dompé, CEO of Dompé Farmaceutici and Chair of the B20 Task Force on Health and Life Sciences, on the pandemic, its chalnegs and the most likely near futur scenario.

In Italiano

Una conversazione con Sergio Dompé, CEO di Dompé Farmaceutici e Presidente della Task Force B20 su Salute e Scienze della Vita, sulla pandemia, le sfide dell'Italia e lo scenario più probabile del prossimo futuro.

 

