The voice of business: the interview with Corrado Passera (part 1)

Economia

Corrado Passera, a CEO view with a statesman wit on the future of Europe and Italy. Watch in the video the first part of the interview.

 

Italian version below.

 

«Europe passed the Rubicon when EU countries announced the Eurobonds, a “federal step” [...]. I have very high expectation vs the Draghi cabinet […]. Actually the Recovery Fund plus other Eu and national programs account for by Euro half a trillion for Italy […]. Europe has to behave like a global power not as a lump of sum of nations».

In italiano

«L'Europa ha attraversato il Rubicone quando i paesi dell'UE hanno annunciato gli Eurobond, un "passo federale" [...]. ho aspettative molto alte nei confronti del gabinetto Draghi [...]. In realtà il Recovery Fund più gli altri programmi europei e nazionali ammontano a 500 miliardi di euro per l'Italia [...]. l'Europa deve comportarsi come una potenza globale, non come di somma di nazioni».

 

 

