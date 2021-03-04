Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
Cronaca
Politica
Mondo
spettacolo
Altre sezioni
altro
Seguici:

The interview with Giuseppe Castagna (Bpm)

Economia

Giuseppe Castagna, Banco Bpm ceo, interviewed by Fernando Napolitano. Watch the video.

Italian version below.

 

Giuseppe Castagna, Ceo di Banco BPM offers an interesting conversation on the economic outlook, the banking industry consolidation options, the optimism deriving from a competent government, a strong industrial cluster, and the resilience in absorbing a likely NPLs surge.

In italiano

Giuseppe Castagna, amministratore delegato di Banco BPM, è intervistato sulle prospettive economiche, le opzioni di consolidamento del settore bancario, l'ottimismo derivante da un governo competente, un forte cluster industriale e la resilienza nell'assorbire un probabile aumento di NPL.

Economia: Ultime notizie

Btp green, 8,5 miliardi di debito per finanziare la lotta climatica

Economia

Cosa sono e a cosa servono i nuovi Btp "green", con cui lo stato italiano ha preso in prestito...

Btp green, 8,5 miliardi di debito per finanziare la lotta climatica

Genitori lavoratori con figli a casa: misure per aiutare le famiglie

Economia

Il governo ha annunciato lo stanziamento di 200 milioni nel decreto Sostegno per sostenere gli...

10 foto
Genitori lavoratori con figli a casa: misure per aiutare le famiglie

The interview with Giuseppe Castagna (Bpm)

Economia

Giuseppe Castagna, Banco Bpm ceo, interviewed by Fernando Napolitano. Watch the video.

The interview with Giuseppe Castagna (Bpm)

Aviva esce dall’Italia e cede attività ad Allianz e Cnp

Economia

Il valore dell'operazione è di 873 milioni di euro. Soggetta all'approvazione dell'Ente...

Aviva esce dall’Italia e cede attività ad Allianz e Cnp

La corsa degli Stati europei verso il Recovery Fund

Economia

Il monitoraggio di Sky TG24 sugli aiuti europei al nostro paese. Traccia i progressi sul piano...

La corsa degli Stati europei verso il Recovery Fund

Video in evidenza

Share:

Economia: I più letti

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi le notizie più importanti di politica, mondo, cronaca, spettacolo, le analisi e gli aggiornamenti. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso.

Hai attivato le notifiche di sky tg24

Fai login per ottenere il meglio subito.

Accedi con il tuo Sky ID o registrati in pochi istanti.