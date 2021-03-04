The interview with Giuseppe Castagna (Bpm)

Giuseppe Castagna, Banco Bpm ceo, interviewed by Fernando Napolitano. Watch the video.
Giuseppe Castagna, Ceo di Banco BPM offers an interesting conversation on the economic outlook, the banking industry consolidation options, the optimism deriving from a competent government, a strong industrial cluster, and the resilience in absorbing a likely NPLs surge.
Giuseppe Castagna, amministratore delegato di Banco BPM, è intervistato sulle prospettive economiche, le opzioni di consolidamento del settore bancario, l'ottimismo derivante da un governo competente, un forte cluster industriale e la resilienza nell'assorbire un probabile aumento di NPL.