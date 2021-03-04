The interview with Giuseppe Castagna (Bpm)

Italian version below.

Giuseppe Castagna, Ceo di Banco BPM offers an interesting conversation on the economic outlook, the banking industry consolidation options, the optimism deriving from a competent government, a strong industrial cluster, and the resilience in absorbing a likely NPLs surge.

In italiano

Giuseppe Castagna, amministratore delegato di Banco BPM, è intervistato sulle prospettive economiche, le opzioni di consolidamento del settore bancario, l'ottimismo derivante da un governo competente, un forte cluster industriale e la resilienza nell'assorbire un probabile aumento di NPL.