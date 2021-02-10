Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
The voice of business: interview with Romano Prodi

Economia

Romano Prodi speaks about the Italian recovery plan and what will happen in Italy after the political crisis. Watch the video

Italian version below.

 

Romano Prodi, twice Italy’s Prime Minister and 10th President of the European Commission, comments on the new Us administration, Eu recovery plan and the opportunities for Europe. He also discusses why, these days, the quality of human capital is such a rare factor in politics.

In italiano

Romano Prodi, due volte primo ministro italiano e decimo presidente della Commissione europea, parla della nuova amministrazione Usa, del Recovery Plan Europeo e delle nuove opportunità per l'Europa. Nella video-intervista affronta anche i motivi sul perché la qualità del capitale umano è divenuto un fattore così raro in politica.

 

