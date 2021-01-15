Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
The voice of business, interview with Francesco Casoli (Elica)

Economia

Interview with Francesco Casoli, president of Elica, and his historical partnership with Whirlpool

Elica Group is a global leader in the kitchen hoods market. An interesting conversation with its President on the growth strategies, the US market and their historical partnership with Whirlpool.

 

Il Gruppo Elica è leader mondiale nel mercato delle cappe da cucina. Una interessante conversazione con il suo Presidente sulle strategie di crescita, il mercato statunitense e la loro storica partnership con Whirlpool.

The voice of business, interview with Francesco Casoli (Elica)

Economia

Interview with Francesco Casoli, president of Elica, and his historical partnership with...

The voice of business, interview with Francesco Casoli (Elica)

