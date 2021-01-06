Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
The voice of business: interview with Jeffrey Libshutz (Linkem)

Economia

Why and how to invest in Italy, despite stereotypes and the odds, explained by Jeffrey Libshutz (Linkem). Watch the video

Italian version below.

 

The curious case of Jeffrey Libshutz (Linkem Vice Chairman). Invested via ArmaVir Partners more than €500 million in Italy. Built a €125 million wireless broadband operator from scratch, Linkem. Happy about the investment and on doing business in Italy. Despite stereotypes and the odds.

In italiano

Lo strano caso di Jeffrey Libshutz (Linkem Vice Chairman). Ha investito tramite ArmaVir Partners di New York più di 500 milioni di euro in Italia. Ha costruito da zero un operatore wireless a banda larga da 125 milioni di euro, Linkem. Felice dell'investimento e di aver fatto affari in Italia. Nonostante gli stereotipi e i pregiudizi, spesso infondati.

