Michelle Obama come Wonder Woman, a Roma l'opera di Harry Greb. VIDEO

Michelle Obama come Wonder Woman, a Roma l'ultima opera di Harry Greb. VIDEO

Cronaca

Il murales, dal nome "Michelle for President (they need a hero)", riprende una suggestione che sta circolando anche sul web e che vedrebbe l'ex first lady come candidata al partito democratico

ascolta articolo

La scritta "Michelle for President. I want your vote". E l'immagine di Michelle Obama in versione Wonder Woman, come si vede nel video. È questa l'ultima opera dello street artist Harry Greb che appare a Campo de' Fiori, a Roma. Il murales, dal nome "Michelle for President (they need a hero)", riprende una suggestione che sta circolando anche sul web e che vedrebbe l'ex first lady come candidata al partito democratico.

