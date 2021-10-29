Live di X Factor 2021, il fuoco di Fellow esplode con l'inedito "Fire"

Nel corso del primo Live di XF2021, Federico Castello in arte Fellow, debutta ai Live Show nel Roster di Mika con il suo inedito (QUI LA DIRETTA)
Arriva da Torino il ventunenne Federico Castello nato ad Asti, partecipa ai Live Show di X Factor 2021 (QUI LA DIRETTA) nel Roster di Mika con tutta la freschezza della sua giovane età. Ha composto il suo nome d’arte aggiungendo la “w” alla prima parte del suo nome, “Fellow” che in inglese significa “compagno di vita”. E’ solo un bambino quando muove i suoi primi passi nella musica insieme al nonno musicista che lo porta alle sagre del suo paese. A otto anni Fellow cantava i brani degli anni Sessanta e Settanta, in testa un cappello da cowboy e nelle vene la passione per la musica. Quella stessa passione che lo ha portato dalle Audizioni in cui ha suonato al pianoforte una cover di “Follow you” degli Imagine Dragons agli attesissimi e temutissimi Live in cui si è esibito sulle note del suo inedito, lasciando tutti a bocca aperta. “Solido come una roccia”, così come vuole che sia il suo mentore Mika, l’asticella si alzerà sempre di più già a partire dal prossimo appuntamento, tocca essere pronti!
i commenti dei giudici
Manuelito: "Sei veramente emozionante, davanti al tuo talento noi possiamo solo alzare le mani, non avere paura, ricordatelo". Agnelli è daccordo ma solo a metà: "La paura ti servirà, hai un gusto strano, antico, io penso che tu debba avere paura, non devi mai sedersi". Per Emma il ragazzo deve godersi il momento, "tu e Mika vi meritate a vicenda". E Mika risponde ringraziando per le belle parole: "Forza vocale e delicatezza sono caratteristiche di Fellow, andremo crescendo".
Fire: il testo
Your colourful world won’t turn
Into grey
No one’s ever going to
Take you away
You’re shattered on the ground
You’re shattered on the ground
You’re shattered on the ground, no living
You would leave and run
You would leave and run
You would leave and run
We fell in love so fast
But nothing will bring us back
I promised I wouldn’t let you go
Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all
My, my mind has gone crazy
It can’t get used to the idea of not having you here
I’ve gone mad,
I’ve gone mad
You said the sunflowers sadly look down
When they can’t see the sun, when the sun isn’t up
Now it belongs to us
They say there’s nothing we can do
There is nothing no, there is nothing no
But I’m not gonna sit and lie to myself as I have no control
So I’m gonna stand and fight
Before the flames will swallow us all
Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all
Take my arms, run away
Don’t look back, leave this place
Come with me and we will find
Somewhere to go, a place to hide
We’ll start it all back again
From zero through a new way
But tonight you won’t be alone
There’s a fire, there’s a fire
There’s a fire, there’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all
Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
No one’s ever gonna take you
No one’s ever gonna take you away