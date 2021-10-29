Live di X Factor 2021, il fuoco di Fellow esplode con l'inedito "Fire"

Manuelito: "Sei veramente emozionante, davanti al tuo talento noi possiamo solo alzare le mani, non avere paura, ricordatelo". Agnelli è daccordo ma solo a metà: "La paura ti servirà, hai un gusto strano, antico, io penso che tu debba avere paura, non devi mai sedersi". Per Emma il ragazzo deve godersi il momento, "tu e Mika vi meritate a vicenda". E Mika risponde ringraziando per le belle parole: "Forza vocale e delicatezza sono caratteristiche di Fellow, andremo crescendo".

Arriva da Torino il ventunenne Federico Castello nato ad Asti, partecipa ai Live Show di X Factor 2021 ( QUI LA DIRETTA ) nel Roster di Mika con tutta la freschezza della sua giovane età. Ha composto il suo nome d’arte aggiungendo la “w” alla prima parte del suo nome, “Fellow” che in inglese significa “compagno di vita”. E’ solo un bambino quando muove i suoi primi passi nella musica insieme al nonno musicista che lo porta alle sagre del suo paese. A otto anni Fellow cantava i brani degli anni Sessanta e Settanta, in testa un cappello da cowboy e nelle vene la passione per la musica. Quella stessa passione che lo ha portato dalle Audizioni in cui ha suonato al pianoforte una cover di “Follow you” degli Imagine Dragons agli attesissimi e temutissimi Live in cui si è esibito sulle note del suo inedito, lasciando tutti a bocca aperta. “Solido come una roccia”, così come vuole che sia il suo mentore Mika, l’asticella si alzerà sempre di più già a partire dal prossimo appuntamento, tocca essere pronti!

Fire: il testo

Your colourful world won’t turn

Into grey

No one’s ever going to

Take you away

You’re shattered on the ground

You’re shattered on the ground

You’re shattered on the ground, no living

You would leave and run

You would leave and run

You would leave and run

We fell in love so fast

But nothing will bring us back

I promised I wouldn’t let you go

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

There’s a fire

There’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

My, my mind has gone crazy

It can’t get used to the idea of not having you here

I’ve gone mad,

I’ve gone mad

You said the sunflowers sadly look down

When they can’t see the sun, when the sun isn’t up

Now it belongs to us

They say there’s nothing we can do

There is nothing no, there is nothing no

But I’m not gonna sit and lie to myself as I have no control

So I’m gonna stand and fight

Before the flames will swallow us all

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

There’s a fire

There’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

Take my arms, run away

Don’t look back, leave this place

Come with me and we will find

Somewhere to go, a place to hide

We’ll start it all back again

From zero through a new way

But tonight you won’t be alone

There’s a fire, there’s a fire

There’s a fire, there’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

No one’s ever gonna take you

No one’s ever gonna take you away