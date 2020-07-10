Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
TCA Awards, Watchmen e Unbelievable fanno incetta di nomination ai premi della critica

Serie TV

Watchmen e Unbelievable ottengono 4 nomination a testa ai TCA Awards. Ecco tutte le serie candidate

Sono state annunciate le nomination per la 36esima edizione dei TCA Awards, ovvero i premi della Television Critics Association. Un vero e proprio successo per “Watchmen” e “Unbelievable”, serie TV che hanno ottenuto quattro nomination a testa.

“Unbelievable” è una miniserie creata da Susannah Grant, sceneggiatrice di “Pocahontas” e “Erin Brockovich”, tra gli altri progetti. Una storia ispirata a fatti realmente accaduti. Marie è un’adolescente accusata di mentire sulla violenza subita da uno sconosciuto. Il detective che segue il caso la spinge a confessare d’aver mentito, mentre altri due casi paiono avere delle similitudini con questo.

“Watchmen” è invece una miniserie creata da Damon Lindelof, celebre co-sceneggiatore di “Lost”. Si tratta di un sequel dei fatti narrati nel celebre fumetto di Alan Moore e Dave Gibbons. In un 2019 alternativo degli Stati Uniti sono trascorsi 34 anni dai misteriosi eventi accaduti a New York nel 1985 e il Dottor Manhattan è ancora in esilio volontario su Marte. Le tensioni razziali sono alle stelle e ben presto la vita di tutti i protagonisti verrà stravolta per sempre.

Ecco tutti gli show in corsa per un premio:

Migliori Drama

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Euphoria (HBO)
  • The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Pose (FX)
  • Succession (HBO)

Migliori attori/attrici in un Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
  • Regina King, Watchmen
  • Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

Migliori comedy

  • Better Things (FX)
  • Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • The Good Place (NBC)
  • Insecure (HBO)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Migliori attori/attrici in una Comedy

  • Pamela Adlon, Better Things
  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Migliori film e miniserie

  • Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
  • Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
  • Normal People (Hulu)
  • The Plot Against America (HBO)
  • Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Watchmen (HBO)

Migliori Reality

  • Cheer (Netflix)
  • Encore! (Disney+)
  • Holey Moley (ABC)
  • Making It (NBC)
  • Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)
  • We’re Here! (HBO)

Migliori Programmi per Ragazzi

  • Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)
  • Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)
  • Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)
  • Odd Squad (PBS Kids)
  • Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

Migliori Programmi d’Informazione

  • 60 Minutes (CBS)
  • Frontline (PBS)
  • Hillary (Hulu)
  • The Last Dance (ESPN)
  • McMillions (HBO)
  • The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Migliori Programmi Comici e Varietà

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Migliori Nuovi Show

  • The Great (Hulu)
  • The Mandalorian (Disney+)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
  • Watchmen (HBO)
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Show dell’anno

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
  • Succession (HBO)
  • Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Watchmen (HBO)

