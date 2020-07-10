TCA Awards, Watchmen e Unbelievable fanno incetta di nomination

Watchmen e Unbelievable ottengono 4 nomination a testa ai TCA Awards. Ecco tutte le serie candidate
Sono state annunciate le nomination per la 36esima edizione dei TCA Awards, ovvero i premi della Television Critics Association. Un vero e proprio successo per “Watchmen” e “Unbelievable”, serie TV che hanno ottenuto quattro nomination a testa.
“Unbelievable” è una miniserie creata da Susannah Grant, sceneggiatrice di “Pocahontas” e “Erin Brockovich”, tra gli altri progetti. Una storia ispirata a fatti realmente accaduti. Marie è un’adolescente accusata di mentire sulla violenza subita da uno sconosciuto. Il detective che segue il caso la spinge a confessare d’aver mentito, mentre altri due casi paiono avere delle similitudini con questo.
approfondimento
10 serie tv da vedere su Sky Atlantic quest'estate
“Watchmen” è invece una miniserie creata da Damon Lindelof, celebre co-sceneggiatore di “Lost”. Si tratta di un sequel dei fatti narrati nel celebre fumetto di Alan Moore e Dave Gibbons. In un 2019 alternativo degli Stati Uniti sono trascorsi 34 anni dai misteriosi eventi accaduti a New York nel 1985 e il Dottor Manhattan è ancora in esilio volontario su Marte. Le tensioni razziali sono alle stelle e ben presto la vita di tutti i protagonisti verrà stravolta per sempre.
Ecco tutti gli show in corsa per un premio:
Migliori Drama
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
Migliori attori/attrici in un Drama
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Regina King, Watchmen
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Merrit Wever, Unbelievable
Migliori comedy
- Better Things (FX)
- Dead to Me (Netflix)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Insecure (HBO)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Migliori attori/attrici in una Comedy
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Migliori film e miniserie
- Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
- Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Normal People (Hulu)
- The Plot Against America (HBO)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Migliori Reality
- Cheer (Netflix)
- Encore! (Disney+)
- Holey Moley (ABC)
- Making It (NBC)
- Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)
- We’re Here! (HBO)
Migliori Programmi per Ragazzi
- Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)
- Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)
- Odd Squad (PBS Kids)
- Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)
Migliori Programmi d’Informazione
- 60 Minutes (CBS)
- Frontline (PBS)
- Hillary (Hulu)
- The Last Dance (ESPN)
- McMillions (HBO)
- The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)
Migliori Programmi Comici e Varietà
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Migliori Nuovi Show
- The Great (Hulu)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Show dell’anno
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- Succession (HBO)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)