TCA Awards, Watchmen e Unbelievable fanno incetta di nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination per la 36esima edizione dei TCA Awards , ovvero i premi della Television Critics Association. Un vero e proprio successo per “ Watchmen ” e “ Unbelievable ”, serie TV che hanno ottenuto quattro nomination a testa.

approfondimento

10 serie tv da vedere su Sky Atlantic quest'estate

“Watchmen” è invece una miniserie creata da Damon Lindelof, celebre co-sceneggiatore di “Lost”. Si tratta di un sequel dei fatti narrati nel celebre fumetto di Alan Moore e Dave Gibbons. In un 2019 alternativo degli Stati Uniti sono trascorsi 34 anni dai misteriosi eventi accaduti a New York nel 1985 e il Dottor Manhattan è ancora in esilio volontario su Marte. Le tensioni razziali sono alle stelle e ben presto la vita di tutti i protagonisti verrà stravolta per sempre.

Ecco tutti gli show in corsa per un premio:



Migliori Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

Migliori attori/attrici in un Drama

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Regina King, Watchmen

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

Migliori comedy

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Migliori attori/attrici in una Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Migliori film e miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Migliori Reality

Cheer (Netflix)

Encore! (Disney+)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Making It (NBC)

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)

We’re Here! (HBO)

Migliori Programmi per Ragazzi

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

Migliori Programmi d’Informazione

60 Minutes (CBS)

Frontline (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

McMillions (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Migliori Programmi Comici e Varietà

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Migliori Nuovi Show

The Great (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Show dell’anno