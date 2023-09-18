The Kolors, il testo della versione inglese di Italodisco (pensata per il mercato USA)Musica
Pensata per il mercato anglosassone, la versione inglese di Italodisco non è una semplice traduzione del successo italiano. A spiegare il perché della scelta è stato Stash, frontman del gruppo.
Italodisco ha segnato l'estate 2023. Non solo in Italia, ma in tutti i Paesi in cui è entrata in classifica: Svizzera, Lituania, Germania, Russia. Ora, però, i The Kolors si stanno preparando a fare il grando salto: contattati da Warner USA, hanno confezionato una versione inglese della hit.
Il testo inglese di Italodisco
I try to answer my desires
Then stay up late with synthesizers
In the studio
But something's missing in the wires
It's like the music's lost the fire
Had it all, let it go
When you were here, I never feared
And everything could disappear
And I would sit alone in silence (Silence)
I need to get back to the sound
That can lift me off the ground
I pray the speakers give my guidance (Guidance)
I trust you more than words can say
More than life, morе than any DJ
Let's go, I can't resisto
Italodisco, I must insisto
But maybe we could start just by taking it slow
Then up the tempo
Under the moon's glow, like moving shadows (Ah)
I know it's not Ibiza
Four on the floor with my señorita
Got me looking high and low, but I can't see her
But every time I think I do or I think of you
I hear Italodisco
I'm so distracted overthinking
So many questions in my head
Why'd you leave? Where'd you go?
I'm on the dance floor, but it's sinking
And I don't think my heart will float-oat-oat-oat
When you were here, I had no fear
But always music in my ears
You made my heart beat like no others
I miss you more than words can say
More than life, more than any DJ
Let's go, I can't resisto
Italodisco, I must insisto
But maybe we could start just by taking it slow
Then up the tempo
Under the moon's glow, like moving shadows (Ah)
I know it's not Ibiza
Four on the floor with my señorita
Got me looking high and low, but I can't see her
But every time I think I do or I think of you
I hear Italodisco
(Disco, suona Italodisco)
(Disco, suona Italo–)
Tonight, we're gonna dance till the sunrise
Moroder is in my blood
And my heart beats to the rhythm of the disco, Italodisco
I know it's not Ibiza
Four on the floor with my señorita
Got me looking high and low, but I can't see her
But every time I think I do or I think of you
I hear Italodisco
I hear Italodisco
But every time I think I do or I think of you
I hear Italodisco
Una versione leggermente diversa
Stash, il frontman dei The Kolors, ha raccontato di essere stato contattato da Warner Italia. L'etichetta discografica aveva appena parlato con Warner USA, interessata a lanciare Italodisco sul mercato americano. Così, tra una camera d'albergo e l'altra, tra un concerto e l'altro, il gruppo ha lavorato ad una "nuova" versione del singolo. Non si tratta, infatti, di una vera traduzione: sono stati tolti i riferimenti italiani (dal basso dei Righeira al Festivalbar), così da dare al testo un sapore più internazionale. Ma sono rimasti verbi come "resisto" e "insisto", italianizzati di proposito. Dopo i Maneskin, dunque, un altro gruppo italiano si prepara a conquistare gli Stati Uniti. Con una musica diversa, con un ritmo diverso, ma con un sogno straordinariamente somigliante.