The Kolors, il testo della versione inglese di Italodisco

Pensata per il mercato anglosassone, la versione inglese di Italodisco non è una semplice traduzione del successo italiano. A spiegare il perché della scelta è stato Stash, frontman del gruppo.

Italodisco ha segnato l'estate 2023. Non solo in Italia, ma in tutti i Paesi in cui è entrata in classifica: Svizzera, Lituania, Germania, Russia. Ora, però, i The Kolors si stanno preparando a fare il grando salto: contattati da Warner USA, hanno confezionato una versione inglese della hit.

Il testo inglese di Italodisco

I try to answer my desires

Then stay up late with synthesizers

In the studio

But something's missing in the wires

It's like the music's lost the fire

Had it all, let it go

When you were here, I never feared

And everything could disappear

And I would sit alone in silence (Silence)

I need to get back to the sound

That can lift me off the ground

I pray the speakers give my guidance (Guidance)

I trust you more than words can say

More than life, morе than any DJ

Let's go, I can't resisto

Italodisco, I must insisto

But maybe we could start just by taking it slow

Then up the tempo

Under the moon's glow, like moving shadows (Ah)

I know it's not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my señorita

Got me looking high and low, but I can't see her

But every time I think I do or I think of you

I hear Italodisco

I'm so distracted overthinking

So many questions in my head

Why'd you leave? Where'd you go?

I'm on the dance floor, but it's sinking

And I don't think my heart will float-oat-oat-oat

When you were here, I had no fear

But always music in my ears

You made my heart beat like no others

I miss you more than words can say

More than life, more than any DJ

Let's go, I can't resisto

Italodisco, I must insisto

But maybe we could start just by taking it slow

Then up the tempo

Under the moon's glow, like moving shadows (Ah)

I know it's not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my señorita

Got me looking high and low, but I can't see her

But every time I think I do or I think of you

I hear Italodisco

(Disco, suona Italodisco)

(Disco, suona Italo–)

Tonight, we're gonna dance till the sunrise

Moroder is in my blood

And my heart beats to the rhythm of the disco, Italodisco

I know it's not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my señorita

Got me looking high and low, but I can't see her

But every time I think I do or I think of you

I hear Italodisco

I hear Italodisco

But every time I think I do or I think of you

I hear Italodisco