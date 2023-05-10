Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Dolly Parton annuncia il nuovo album Rockstar

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Tra gli artisti protagonisti delle collaborazioni troviamo Sting, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Simon Le Bon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr e Sheryl Crow

L’iconica artista statunitense è pronta al lancio del nuovo album Rockstar. Come riportato da Billboard, Dolly Parton pubblicherà un disco pieno di collaborazioni con alcune delle più grandi stelle della scena musicale internazionale.

dolly parton, il nuovo album in uscita il 17 novembre

 

Trenta brani, di cui nove inediti e ventuno classici della musica rock. Dolly Parton (FOTO) ha fatto le cose in grande per il debutto nel mondo del rock. Il 17 novembre l’icona country pubblicherà Rockstar: “Sono così entusiasta di presentare finalmente Rockstar, il mio primo album rock ’n’ roll!”.

dolly-parton-kikapress-2

approfondimento

Dolly Parton ha scritto una canzone che sentiremo solo nel 2045

L’artista ha aggiunto: “Sono davvero onorata e privilegiata per aver potuto lavorare con alcuni dei più celebri cantanti e musicisti di tutti i tempi, cantare tutte le canzoni iconiche dell’album è stata una gioia oltre misura”.

 

Dolly Parton ha proseguito: “Spero che tutti amino l’album tanto quanto io ho amato metterlo insieme!”.

approfondimento

Musica e concerti, tutti i video

L’album conterrà collaborazioni con tantissimi artisti, tra i quali Sting, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Elton JohnSimon Le Bon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr e Sheryl Crow.

 

Come riportato da Billboard, questa la tracklist di Rockstar:

 

  1. “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)
  2. “World on Fire”
  3. “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)
  4. “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)
  5. “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
  6. “Long As I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)
  7. “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)
  8. “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
  9. “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
  10. “Purple Rain”
  11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)
  12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
  13. “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)
  14. “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)
  15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
  16. “Keep on Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)
  17. “Heart of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)
  18. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (feat. Elton John)
  19. “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
  20. “Stairway to Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
  21. “We Are the Champions”
  22. “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
  23. “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)
  24. “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)
  25. “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
  26. “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
  27. “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)
  28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
  29. “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
  30. “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)
visore-hall-fame-g

approfondimento

I musicisti entrati nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nel 2022. FOTO

