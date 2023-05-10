Dolly Parton annuncia il nuovo album Rockstar

Musica

I musicisti entrati nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nel 2022. FOTO

Sono stati annunciati gli ingressi di quest'anno nella casa della musica rock (e non solo) per eccellenza. Dai Duran Duran a Lionel Richie, da Pat Benatar agli Eurythmics fino a Carly Simon, ecco tutti i nuovi nomi della Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. La cerimonia si terrà il 5 novembre al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles

Eminem è il rapper entrato a far parte della Rock and Roll Hall of Fame quest’anno. È stato inserito nella categoria “Performers”. Quest’anno è lui l’unico rapper, nonché l'unico ad aver iniziato a fare musica negli anni ’90 e l’unico a entrare subito il primo anno in cui è risultato eleggibile



La mitica Dolly Parton, cantautrice, musicista e attrice statunitense considerata una leggenda vivente della musica country, entra nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nel 2022. Dolly Parton entrerà nonostante la “rinuncia” che ha fatto lo scorso marzo, quando ha detto che non meritava di entrare. Ma la Hall of Fame le ha spiegato che ormai era troppo tardi per ritirarsi



