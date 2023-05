Harry Styles, è uscito il video del nuovo singolo Satellite

Tra i brani più amati di Harry Styles troviamo Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar e Golden

Harry Styles continua a stupire ed emozionare il pubblico. Il cantante ha lanciato il nuovo singolo Satellite, quarto estratto dall’album Harry’s House, successo di pubblico e critica a livello mondiale. Tra i riconoscimenti tre vittorie ai Grammy Awards nelle categorie Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album e Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Questo il testo di Satellite di Harry Styles:

You got a new life,

Am I bothering you?,

Do you wanna talk?

We share the last line,

Then we drink the wall,

Until we wanna talk,

I go round and round,

Satellite,

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in,

I can see you’re lonely down there,

Don’t you know that I am right here?

(Spinning out waiting for you),

I’m in an LA Mood,

I don’t wanna talk to you,

She said “Give me a day or two”,

I go round and round,

Satellite,

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in,

I can see you’re lonely down there,

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Right here,

Right here,

Spinning out, waiting for you,

I’m here,

Right here,

Wishing I could be there for you,

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in,

I can see you’re lonely down there,

Don’t you know that I am right here?