Ed Sheeran, è uscito il video della nuova canzone Boat

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Tra i grandi successi di Ed Sheeran troviamo Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You, Bad Habits e Shivers

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Boat, il secondo singolo estratto dal nuovo album "-" (Substract), in arrivo sul mercato venerdì 5 maggio. Il cantautore britannico ha accompagnato l’uscita della canzone con il videoclip ufficiale su YouTube.

ed sheeran, il videoclip di boat

 

Eyes Closed è il brano che ha aperto l'era discografica di uno degli artisti più amati e di maggior successo del panorama internazionale. A distanza di quasi un mese dall’uscita del brano, Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Boat regalando un’altra anticipazione del suo nuovo album.

 

Mia Barnes ha diretto il videoclip del singolo che vede protagonista Ed Sheeran tra le onde del mare, come richiamo al testo della canzone: “The times that I jumped never were real / They say that all scars will heal but I know / Maybe I won’t / But the waves won’t break my boat”.

approfondimento

Ed Sheeran, un concerto a Milano per presentare l'album "- Subtract"

Questo il testo di Boat di Ed Sheeran:

 

Came in for the embers

Stayed out for the breeze

I need to feel elements to remind me

There’s beauty when it’s bleak

 

Stuck out long before lights down

Why do I breathe?

 

Oh I know

 

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

 

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

 

The stones crash on the boardwalk

The wind rush through the trees

I keep my eyes peeled

The memories always fall short

Of what we could have been

 

Left out long before last call

What do I need?

 

Oh I know

 

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

 

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

The waves won’t break my boat

 

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

 

And the waves won’t break my boat

Musica e concerti, tutti i video

Il precedente album “=“ (Equals) si rivelò un grande successo consegnando all’artista la vetta della US Billboard 200. Tra i singoli del disco Bad Habits, Shivers e Overpass Graffiti.

approfondimento

Ed Sheeran sta già preparando un album postumo

Tra le canzoni più celebri della discografia del cantante troviamo anche Lego House, Sing, Thinking Out Loud, Photograph e Shape of You.

