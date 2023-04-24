Ed Sheeran, è uscito il video della nuova canzone Boat

Tra i grandi successi di Ed Sheeran troviamo Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You, Bad Habits e Shivers
Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Boat, il secondo singolo estratto dal nuovo album "-" (Substract), in arrivo sul mercato venerdì 5 maggio. Il cantautore britannico ha accompagnato l’uscita della canzone con il videoclip ufficiale su YouTube.
ed sheeran, il videoclip di boat
Eyes Closed è il brano che ha aperto l'era discografica di uno degli artisti più amati e di maggior successo del panorama internazionale. A distanza di quasi un mese dall’uscita del brano, Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Boat regalando un’altra anticipazione del suo nuovo album.
Mia Barnes ha diretto il videoclip del singolo che vede protagonista Ed Sheeran tra le onde del mare, come richiamo al testo della canzone: “The times that I jumped never were real / They say that all scars will heal but I know / Maybe I won’t / But the waves won’t break my boat”.
Questo il testo di Boat di Ed Sheeran:
Came in for the embers
Stayed out for the breeze
I need to feel elements to remind me
There’s beauty when it’s bleak
Stuck out long before lights down
Why do I breathe?
Oh I know
The more that I love the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal but I know
Maybe I won’t
But the waves won’t break my boat
But the waves won’t break my boat
The stones crash on the boardwalk
The wind rush through the trees
I keep my eyes peeled
The memories always fall short
Of what we could have been
Left out long before last call
What do I need?
Oh I know
The more that I love the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal but I know
Maybe I won’t
But the waves won’t break my boat
But the waves won’t break my boat
But the waves won’t break my boat
The waves won’t break my boat
The more that I love the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal but I know
Maybe I won’t
And the waves won’t break my boat
Il precedente album “=“ (Equals) si rivelò un grande successo consegnando all’artista la vetta della US Billboard 200. Tra i singoli del disco Bad Habits, Shivers e Overpass Graffiti.
Tra le canzoni più celebri della discografia del cantante troviamo anche Lego House, Sing, Thinking Out Loud, Photograph e Shape of You.