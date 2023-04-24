Ed Sheeran, è uscito il video della nuova canzone Boat

Tra i grandi successi di Ed Sheeran troviamo Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You, Bad Habits e Shivers

Mia Barnes ha diretto il videoclip del singolo che vede protagonista Ed Sheeran tra le onde del mare, come richiamo al testo della canzone: “The times that I jumped never were real / They say that all scars will heal but I know / Maybe I won’t / But the waves won’t break my boat”.

Questo il testo di Boat di Ed Sheeran:

Came in for the embers

Stayed out for the breeze

I need to feel elements to remind me

There’s beauty when it’s bleak

Stuck out long before lights down

Why do I breathe?

Oh I know

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

The stones crash on the boardwalk

The wind rush through the trees

I keep my eyes peeled

The memories always fall short

Of what we could have been

Left out long before last call

What do I need?

Oh I know

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

The waves won’t break my boat

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

And the waves won’t break my boat