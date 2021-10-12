Justin Bieber, il testo di "Hailey" canzone dedicata alla moglie

Il cantautore canadese ha pubblicato una nuova versione deluxe del celebre album uscito lo scorso marzo. Si intitola “Justice (The Complete Edition)” e contiene nuove tracce tra cui il singolo “Hailey” dedicato alla moglie e modella Hailey Baldwin
È uscita ufficialmente lo scorso venerdì 8 ottobre, la nuova versione di “Justice”, ultimo progetto in studio di Justin Bieber, pubblicato a marzo del 2021. Il nuovo album di intitola “Justice (The Complete Edition)” e contiene ben tre tracce inedite, tra cui la canzone “Hailey” dedicata alla modella Hailey Baldwin sposata nel 2018. Nel ritornello l’artista canta alla ragazza tutto il suo amore: “Questa vita è folle. Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore. Se mi chiami verrò per sempre. Non importa cosa, piccola”.
Nel disco altri due singoli tutti da scoprire, “Red Eye” e “Angels Speak”. Un pensiero sempre rivolto alla sua dolce metà, come lo stesso Justin ha raccontato nel documentario uscito sempre lo scorso venerdì su Amazon Prime Video (visibile anche su Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick), dal titolo “Justin Bieber: Our World”. Il cantante canadese ha rilasciato confessioni importanti, ammettendo la voglia di metter su famiglia con la giovane top model americana.
Il testo di “Hailey”
Had a dream, I was high
Holdin' on to the sky
But I heard your voice and stopped myself from fallin'
There'll be days, there'll be nights
When the stars don't align
And the sun can't even stop the rain from pourin'
So lay with me and let time just pass by
And don't let go (don't let go)
'Cause all I know
This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come (will come)
No matter what, baby
The only thing I'm certain of
We'll be diamond when our golden days are done (are done)
No matter what (what), no matter what (what)
It's only us (it's only us)
Yeah, no matter what
Take the good and the bad
Everything that I have
When the silence fills the air, just know I'm on it
When the waves start to crash
Like a fear from the past
Just remember that you're all I've ever wanted (ever wanted)
So lay with me and let time just pass by
And don't let go (don't let go)
'Cause all I know (yeah)
This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come (will come)
No matter what, baby
The only thing I'm certain of
We'll be diamond when our golden days are done (are done)
No matter what (what), no matter what (what)
It's only us (it's only us)
Yeah, no matter what
Lookin' in your eyes
I can't believe you're mine
It's beyond an obsession, all of my attention
Nothing can compare to you (to you)
What did I do right? (Do right)
To hold you every night (every night)
It's beyond an obsession, all of my attention
Nothing can compare to you
This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I'm certain of
We'll be diamond when the golden days are done (yeah)
This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come (will come)
No matter what, baby
The only thing I'm certain of
We'll be diamond when our golden days are done (are done)
No matter what, no matter what (yeah)
It's only us (it's only us)
Yeah, no matter what