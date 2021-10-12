Justin Bieber, il testo di "Hailey" canzone dedicata alla moglie

Il testo di “Hailey”

Had a dream, I was high

Holdin' on to the sky

But I heard your voice and stopped myself from fallin'

There'll be days, there'll be nights

When the stars don't align

And the sun can't even stop the rain from pourin'

So lay with me and let time just pass by

And don't let go (don't let go)

'Cause all I know

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come (will come)

No matter what, baby

The only thing I'm certain of

We'll be diamond when our golden days are done (are done)

No matter what (what), no matter what (what)

It's only us (it's only us)

Yeah, no matter what

Take the good and the bad

Everything that I have

When the silence fills the air, just know I'm on it

When the waves start to crash

Like a fear from the past

Just remember that you're all I've ever wanted (ever wanted)

So lay with me and let time just pass by

And don't let go (don't let go)

'Cause all I know (yeah)

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come (will come)

No matter what, baby

The only thing I'm certain of

We'll be diamond when our golden days are done (are done)

No matter what (what), no matter what (what)

It's only us (it's only us)

Yeah, no matter what

Lookin' in your eyes

I can't believe you're mine

It's beyond an obsession, all of my attention

Nothing can compare to you (to you)

What did I do right? (Do right)

To hold you every night (every night)

It's beyond an obsession, all of my attention

Nothing can compare to you

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I'm certain of

We'll be diamond when the golden days are done (yeah)

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come (will come)

No matter what, baby

The only thing I'm certain of

We'll be diamond when our golden days are done (are done)

No matter what, no matter what (yeah)

It's only us (it's only us)

Yeah, no matter what