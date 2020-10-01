Gary Barlow, il testo del singolo "Elita" con Bublé e Yatra

Il brano anticipa l’album solista dell'ex Take That che si intitolerà Music Played By Humans e uscirà il 27 novembre. Si tratta del suo primo lavoro da solista dopo il successo di Since I Saw You Last pubblicato nel 2013

I tre grandi nomi del pop internazionale, Gary Barlow, Michael Bublé e Sebastián Yatra, interpretano per la prima volta insieme, Elita, un brano dalle melodie pop latine disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Elita, anticipa l’album solista di Gary Barlow Music Played By Humans che uscirà il prossimo 27 novembre. “Music Played By Humans" è il primo album solista di Gary dopo il successo di "Since I Saw You Last" pubblicato nel 2013. La canzone è un inno al potere delle donne, un singolo pieno di energia che fonde senza soluzione di continuità i tre diversi stili vocali del trio.



L’idea di collaborare insieme è iniziata a novembre: "All'inizio eravamo solo noi due -ha commentato Gary- ma poi Michael ha detto di conoscere questo incredibile talento che sarebbe stato perfetto per la canzone. Nel giro di un'ora eravamo tutti al telefono e quando Sebastián ci ha rimandato il brano, eravamo semplicemente entusiasti. Ha un carisma incredibile e il brano suonava così autentico".



"Abbiamo avuto una fantastica opportunità -ha detto Michael- non credo di aver mai avuto una canzone pop che mettesse insieme tre persone. Ho pensato che fosse forte, perché ha plasmato diverse culture e aspetti della musica, un mix davvero perfetto. La canzone è eccitante, è sexy, è stimolante".



"Non riesco ancora a credere di essere parte di una canzone con Gary Barlow e Michael Bublé -ha detto Sebastián- aAbbiamo fatto tutto questo a distanza, ma stranamente sembrava come se fossimo stati amici da una vita. Questi ragazzi sono un talento puro. Non vedo l'ora di continuare a imparare da loro… Speriamo davvero che voi amate Elita quanto noi".



IL TESTO DI ELITA



There’s a girl from Brazil



She was born to move her hips, can’t keep her feet still

Always looking for attention, she uses her eyes

To turn a small flame into a fire

She’s a girl from a town

Where nobody knows your name, where nobody’s found

And no one ever sees the bright lights now and she spends every night

She danced her way to a better life



I gotta leave cause it’s a bad thing

She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do

It feels so good when it’s a bad thing

But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown



And the crowd shouts Elita

Oh come out where we can see ya

Now the night is ready for ya

One dance and we’ll be singing hallelujah

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up, what they are feeling

It’s so hot, don’t get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita



It’s kinda hard to find somebody from this part of the world

Until you’re looking at her body and you’re starting to tell

That you’re falling in love and it feels like a drug

You’ve got nothing to lose, you’ve got something to touch



She can be cold, cold digging for gold

She doesn’t want to keep a man, doesn’t want to be sold

She has a ticket to a life that is hard to resist

She rewrote the book and added a twist



I gotta leave cause it’s a bad thing

She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do

It feels so good when it’s a bad thing

But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown



And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita)

Oh come out where we can see ya (we can see ya)

Now the night is ready for ya (for ya)

One dance and we’ll be singing hallelujah

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up what they are feeling

It’s so hot, don’t get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita



Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Come on Elita (ta ta ta)

bailame Elita, baila



Elita baila

So look out, beware



Like a do or dare

She’ll fight for a right, she’ll do whatever it takes

And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita!)



Oh come out where we can see ya (Woo)

Now the night is ready for ya (Elita)

One dance and we’ll be singing hallelujah (Woah, yeah)

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up what they are feeling

It’s so hot, don’t get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Come on Elita

Come on Elita