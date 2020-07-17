A 21 anni dall’uscita del suo ultimo album e a 11 dal suo ritiro dalle scene, la cantante torna con il remix di uno dei suoi più grandi successi grazie alla collaborazione con il dj norvegese
Tina Turner (FOTO) torna con il remix di “What's Love Got To Do With It” grazie all’intuizione del dj norvegese Kygo che ha deciso di omaggiare una delle leggende della musica internazionale e uno dei brani più famosi della sua carriera. Un brano iconico che rivive grazie al tocco del produttore e dj a distanza di 36 anni dalla sua uscita. “What's Love Got To Do With It " è il secondo singolo estratto dall’album “Private Dancer” del 1984 e raggiunse la vetta di diverse classifiche in tutto il mondo compresi Stati Uniti, Canada e Australia contribuendo anche al successo del disco. La canzone è stata scelta anche per il film “Tina - What's Love Got to Do with It”, biografia sulla vita della cantante. All’epoca diventò il primo singolo della carriera di Tina Turner a conquistare il primo posto in classifica a distanza di 24 anni da “A Fool in Love” cantata con l'ex marito Ike Turner. Quell’anno la cantante conquistò tre Grammy Award per disco dell’anno, canzone dell’anno e miglior performance femminile pop.
Le parole di Kygo
Kygo ha annunciato sui social la sua collaborazione con Tina Turner: “Non riesco a credere che sto rilasciando una collaborazione con Tina Turner! "What's Love Got To Do With It" è una delle mie canzoni preferite di tutti i tempi, ed è surreale avere l'opportunità di lavorare con un'artista così leggendaria! Non vedo l'ora che la ascoltiate tutti”. Anche se per un remix, la canzone segna il ritorno di Tina Turner dopo il ritiro dalle scene avvenuto nel 2009.
Il testo di “What's Love Got To Do With It”
You must understand though the touch of your hand
Makes my pulse react
That it's only the thrill of boy meeting girl
Opposites attract
It's physical
Only logical
You must try to ignore that it means more than that ooo
What's love got to do, got to do with it
What's love but a second hand emotion
What's love got to do, got to do with it
Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken
It may seem to you that I'm acting confused
When you're close to me
If I tend to look dazed I've read it someplace
I've got cause to be
There's a name for it
There's a phrase that fits
But whatever the reason you do it for me ooo
What's love got to do, got to do with it
What's love but a second hand emotion
What's love got to do, got to do with it
Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken
I've been taking on a new direction
But I have to say
I've been thinking about my own protection
It scares me to feel this way oh oh oh
What's love got to do, got to do with it
What's love but a second hand emotion
What's love got to do, got to do with it
Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken
What's love got to do, got to do with it
What's love but a sweet old fashioned notion
What's love got to do, got to do with it
Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken
ooh got to do with it
(What's love but a second hand emotion)
What's love got to do, got to do with it
Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken
(What's love got to do with it) got to do with it
(What's love)