Tina Turner ( FOTO ) torna con il remix di “ What's Love Got To Do With It ” grazie all’intuizione del dj norvegese Kygo che ha deciso di omaggiare una delle leggende della musica internazionale e uno dei brani più famosi della sua carriera. Un brano iconico che rivive grazie al tocco del produttore e dj a distanza di 36 anni dalla sua uscita. “What's Love Got To Do With It " è il secondo singolo estratto dall’album “Private Dancer” del 1984 e raggiunse la vetta di diverse classifiche in tutto il mondo compresi Stati Uniti, Canada e Australia contribuendo anche al successo del disco. La canzone è stata scelta anche per il film “Tina - What's Love Got to Do with It”, biografia sulla vita della cantante. All’epoca diventò il primo singolo della carriera di Tina Turner a conquistare il primo posto in classifica a distanza di 24 anni da “A Fool in Love” cantata con l'ex marito Ike Turner. Quell’anno la cantante conquistò tre Grammy Award per disco dell’anno, canzone dell’anno e miglior performance femminile pop.

Kygo ha annunciato sui social la sua collaborazione con Tina Turner : “Non riesco a credere che sto rilasciando una collaborazione con Tina Turner! " What's Love Got To Do With It " è una delle mie canzoni preferite di tutti i tempi, ed è surreale avere l'opportunità di lavorare con un'artista così leggendaria! Non vedo l'ora che la ascoltiate tutti”. Anche se per un remix, la canzone segna il ritorno di Tina Turner dopo il ritiro dalle scene avvenuto nel 2009.

Il testo di “What's Love Got To Do With It”

You must understand though the touch of your hand

Makes my pulse react

That it's only the thrill of boy meeting girl

Opposites attract

It's physical

Only logical

You must try to ignore that it means more than that ooo

What's love got to do, got to do with it

What's love but a second hand emotion

What's love got to do, got to do with it

Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken

It may seem to you that I'm acting confused

When you're close to me

If I tend to look dazed I've read it someplace

I've got cause to be

There's a name for it

There's a phrase that fits

But whatever the reason you do it for me ooo

What's love got to do, got to do with it

What's love but a second hand emotion

What's love got to do, got to do with it

Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken

I've been taking on a new direction

But I have to say

I've been thinking about my own protection

It scares me to feel this way oh oh oh

What's love got to do, got to do with it

What's love but a second hand emotion

What's love got to do, got to do with it

Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken

What's love got to do, got to do with it

What's love but a sweet old fashioned notion

What's love got to do, got to do with it

Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken

ooh got to do with it

(What's love but a second hand emotion)

What's love got to do, got to do with it

Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken

(What's love got to do with it) got to do with it

(What's love)