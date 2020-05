James Taylor torna con un nuovo singolo. Video e testo della canzone

Il testo della canzone



As easy as rolling off a log

I found it easy, baby

To fall in love with you

It was as easy as rolling cigarettes

If that ain’t easy

Maybe there’s simpler things to do

For instance, let’s cuddle

I love to cuddle

Get in a huddle

It’s easy with you

As easy as rolling off a log

I really tumbled, baby

But what else could I do?

It’s so easy to fall in love with you

I know that it’s as easy as rolling off a log

It must be easy, baby

To say the sweet things you do

As easy as rolling off a log

I must be crazy baby

But you make me think it’s true

Cause if I do say

I’ve heard a few say

The things that you say

So help me it’s true

This love stuff has got me in a fog

The guys all say they love you