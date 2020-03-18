A sorpresa Bono e presumibilmente gli U2 hanno pubblicato su Instagram una nuova canzone. In un video apparso nelle ultime ore si vede il leader e frontman del gruppo che canta “Let Your Love Be Known”, tributo dedicato a chi sta combattendo contro il coronavirus. Molti artisti hanno fatto del loro meglio per condividere il loro lavoro con il mondo attraverso dirette instagram, challenge, concerti improvvisati in casa e messaggi di supporto per tutti i fan. Tra le tante iniziative Chris Martin dei Coldplay ha cantato al pianoforte tutte le richieste arrivate tramite Instagram, Laura Pausini e Tiziano Ferro hanno chiacchierato per qualche ora sui social e Jovanotti ha dato vita al format “Jova House Party”. Gli U2 hanno scelto di far ascoltare una nuova canzone, scritta in poche ore e che si ispira alla difficile situazione in cui tutti ci troviamo. Il video è accompagnato da un breve messaggio di Bono: "Per gli italiani che l'hanno ispirato ... Per gli irlandesi ... per CHIUNQUE e per chi nel giorno di San Patrizio è in difficoltà e sta ancora cantando. Per i dottori, le infermiere, chi lavora in prima linea, siamo noi a cantare”. La canzone si può ascoltare sulla pagina Instagram degli U2.
“Let Your Love Be Known” è una nuova canzone degli U2. Il testo del brano ispirato dagli italiani in lotta contro il Coronavirus
Il testo di “Let Your Love Be Known”
Questo il testo di “Let Your Love Be Known”:
Yes there was silence
Yes there was no people here
Yes I walk through the streets of Dublin
And no one was near
Yes I don’t know you
No I didn’t think I didn’t care
You live so very far away from
Just across the square
And I can’t reach
But I can ring
You can’t touch
But you can, you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing your love be known
Oh let your love be known
Yes there is isolation
You and me we’re still here
Yes when we open our eyes
We will stand down the fear
And maybe I said the wrong thing
Yes I made you smile
I guess the longest distance
Is always the last mile
And I can’t reach
But I can ring
You can’t touch
But you can, you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing to me down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing and you’re never alone
And again
Sing
As an act of resistence
Sing though your heart is overthrown
Sing when you sing there is no distance
So let your love be known
Oh let your love be known
Though your heart is overthrown
Let your love be known