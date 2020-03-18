Coronavirus, gli U2 e la canzone per i medici italiani: Let Your Love Be Known, il testo

@Getty Images

“Let Your Love Be Known” è una nuova canzone degli U2. Il testo del brano ispirato dagli italiani in lotta contro il Coronavirus

A sorpresa Bono e presumibilmente gli U2 hanno pubblicato su Instagram una nuova canzone. In un video apparso nelle ultime ore si vede il leader e frontman del gruppo che canta “Let Your Love Be Known”, tributo dedicato a chi sta combattendo contro il coronavirus. Molti artisti hanno fatto del loro meglio per condividere il loro lavoro con il mondo attraverso dirette instagram, challenge, concerti improvvisati in casa e messaggi di supporto per tutti i fan. Tra le tante iniziative Chris Martin dei Coldplay ha cantato al pianoforte tutte le richieste arrivate tramite Instagram, Laura Pausini e Tiziano Ferro hanno chiacchierato per qualche ora sui social e Jovanotti ha dato vita al format “Jova House Party”. Gli U2 hanno scelto di far ascoltare una nuova canzone, scritta in poche ore e che si ispira alla difficile situazione in cui tutti ci troviamo. Il video è accompagnato da un breve messaggio di Bono: "Per gli italiani che l'hanno ispirato ... Per gli irlandesi ... per CHIUNQUE e per chi nel giorno di San Patrizio è in difficoltà e sta ancora cantando. Per i dottori, le infermiere, chi lavora in prima linea, siamo noi a cantare”. La canzone si può ascoltare sulla pagina Instagram degli U2.

Il testo di “Let Your Love Be Known”

Questo il testo di “Let Your Love Be Known”:

Yes there was silence

Yes there was no people here

Yes I walk through the streets of Dublin

And no one was near

Yes I don’t know you

No I didn’t think I didn’t care

You live so very far away from

Just across the square

And I can’t reach

But I can ring

You can’t touch

But you can, you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing your love be known

Oh let your love be known

Yes there is isolation

You and me we’re still here

Yes when we open our eyes

We will stand down the fear

And maybe I said the wrong thing

Yes I made you smile

I guess the longest distance

Is always the last mile

And I can’t reach

But I can ring

You can’t touch

But you can, you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing to me down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing and you’re never alone

And again

Sing

As an act of resistence

Sing though your heart is overthrown

Sing when you sing there is no distance

So let your love be known

Oh let your love be known

Though your heart is overthrown

Let your love be known