Lady Gaga, il nuovo singolo è "Stupid Love": il testo

Lady Gaga pubblica il nuovo singolo “Stupid Love”, primo estratto dell’album in arrivo a fine 2020. A quattro anni dall’uscita dell’esperimento folk “Joanne”, la cantautrice è pronta a pubblicare nuova musica dopo la colonna sonora di “A Star Is Born”, film che la vede protagonista accanto a Bradley Cooper. “Stupid Love” segna il ritorno alla dance e alle sonorità che hanno permesso a Lady Gaga di conquistare la vetta delle classifiche mondiali. Scritto da Stefani Germanotta (vero nome di Lady Gaga), il brano è accompagnato da un video, uscito contemporaneamente alla canzone. Ambientato in un paesaggio extraterrestre, vede Lady Gaga accompagnata da un corpo di ballo e impegnata in numerose coreografie. Un vero e proprio ritorno al passato per l’artista dopo la scorpacciata di riconoscimenti per “A Star Is Born” e la canzone “Shallow”, vincitrice del Premio Oscar. “Stupid Love” anticipa l’uscita del nuovo album che secondo alcune indiscrezioni potrebbe chiamarsi “Chromatica”. Inoltre alcune fonti danno per certo che i lavori del nuovo progetto discografico, denominato LG6, siano conclusi.

Il testo di “Stupid Love”

Il testo di “Stupid Love”, il nuovo singolo di Lady Gaga:

You're the one that I've been waiting for

Gotta quit this crying

Nobody's gonna heal me if I don't open the door

Kinda hard to believe (gotta have faith in me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now

'Cause all I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher

All I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (higher, higher)

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh)

Now it's time to free me from the chain

I gotta find that peace, is it too late

Or could this love protect me from the pain?

I would battle for you (even if I break in two)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now 'cause all I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher

All I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (higher, higher)

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh)

I don't need a reason (oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

I don't need a reason (oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

Higher, higher

I want your stupid love, love (oh, oh, woo)

We got a stupid love, love

(Oh)

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh)

I want your stupid love, love.