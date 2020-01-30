James Arthur, il nuovo singolo è “Quite Miss Home”: il testo

Torna in radio James Arthur, che venerdì 31 gennaio lancerà “Quite Miss Home” come terzo singolo dal suo fortunatissimo album “You”. Il brano vanta già oltre 30 milioni di stream su Spotify e 8 milioni di views con il suo video ufficiale ma ora si prepara a bissare il successo mondiale di “Say You Won’t Let Go”, una delle sole 18 canzoni nella storia ad aver superato quota un miliardo di stream. «L'ispirazione per questa canzone arriva dalla lontananza da casa e dalle piccole cose o dalle sfumature che rendono casa il luogo in cui si abita – ha dichiarato Arthur sul singolo in uscita – il fidanzato di mia sorella lavora fuori casa per buona parte dell'anno e le manca molto. Il suo disturbo ossessivo compulsivo per la pulizia le assicura ogni volta che lui si toglierà le scarpe fuori dalla porta prima di entrare, e che, quando le vedrà, saprà che è davvero a casa». Il videoclip ufficiale, diretto da Stevie Russel è stato girato a Londra e Irlanda. A riguardo James Arthur ha dichiarato: «Lascerò che questo emozionante video parli da solo. Lo voglio dedicare al produttore del brano, il mio caro amico Busbee. Mi mancherai amico».

Il concerto a Milano

James Arthur, vincitore di X-Factor UK 2012, è in queste settimane in tournée in Europa e farà tappa anche in Italia il prossimo 12 febbraio, al Fabrique di Milano. Manco a dirlo, il concerto è già sold out da settimane. L’orario di inizio previsto è per le 21.

Il testo di “Quite Miss Home”

Di seguito, il testo completo di “Quite Miss Home”:

I'm in the kitchen while you smoke outside

You're careful not to let the smoke inside

I always tell you it's poison

But I know it helps you take the edge off the day

We get a drink before it's closing time

The one on High Street with the blinking sign

All of these memories feel poignant

I won't be there to see the snow melt away

Oh-oh-oh

Yeah, I been gone on business

I gotta make some money

I really feel the distance

And I quite miss home

And I miss you telling me to leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor and the dirt drives you crazy

Yeah, I quite miss home

'Cause it feels like poetry

When the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV

Yeah, I quite miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home

I smell you cooking from the living room

And then I tell you that I love your food

I know it doesn't come easy

But you know it reminds me where I'm from

Oh-oh-oh

I'm in another city

I got nobody with me

And it just really hit me

That I quite miss home

And I miss you telling me to leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor and the dirt drives you crazy

Yeah, I quite miss home

'Cause it feels like poetry

And the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV

Yeah, I quite miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home

And I quite miss home

Yeah, I miss you telling me to leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor and the dirt drives you crazy

Oh, I just miss home

'Cause it feels like poetry

As the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV

Oh, I miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home

Oh, I quite miss home

Yeah

Yeah, I quite miss home.