Harry Styles, il nuovo singolo è "Adore You": audio e testo

@Getty Images

Harry Styles , classe 1994, ha appena pubblicato il nuovo singolo "Adore You ". Il brano anticipa la distribuzione dell'album "Fine Line ", in uscita venerdì 13 dicembre 2019.

di Matteo Rossini

Harry Styles non sembra sbagliare un colpo. L’ex former del gruppo One Direction (qui potete trovare le foto di come sono oggi i ragazzi del gruppo) ha appena pubblicato il nuovo singolo “Adore You” ottenendo immediatamente responsi positivi da parte del pubblico e della critica. “Adore you”: la canzone “Adore You” è il nuovo brano del cantante inglese, classe 1994. Il singolo arriva dopo il successo di “Lights Up” con cui l’artista ha scalato le classifiche di tutto il mondo. L’uscita del nuovo brano è stata annunciata dal cantante pochi giorni fa tramite un post sul profilo Instagram che vanta più di ventiquattro milioni di follower che ogni giorno seguono la sua vita. L’artista ha condiviso la cover del brano ottenendo oltre un milione e mezzo di like e più di 30.000 commenti. Il singolo è una bellissima ballad in cui Harry Styles (qui potete trovare tutte le foto più belle del cantante) dichiara di essere disposto a fare qualsiasi cosa per il bene del suo amore. “Adore you”: il nuovo album Il brano è il terzo estratto da “Fine Line”, il secondo album di inediti che verrà distribuito in tutto il mondo a partire da venerdì 13 dicembre 2019. Il nuovo disco ha il compito di succedere al lavoro omonimo del 2017 trainato dal successo di “Sign of the Times”, certificato con due dischi di platino negli Stati Uniti d’America per aver venduto più di due milioni di copie, un disco di platino in patria, tre dischi di platino in Canada, Messico e Australia. Il prossimo anno il cantante sarà anche impegnato con il “Love On Tour” con cui toccherà numerose nazioni: dalla Svezia al Canada passando per Russia, Colombia e Italia con due concerti a Torino e Bologna.

“Adore You”: il testo

Ecco il testo di “Adore You” di Harry Styles:

Walk in your rainbow paradise

Paradise Strawberry lipstick state of mine

State of mind I get so lost inside your eyes Would you believe it?

You don’t have to say you love me

You don’t have to say nothing

You don’t have to say you’re mine

Honey, I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey, I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Your wonder under summer skies

Brown skin and lemon over ice

Would you believe it?

You don’t have to say you love me

I just wanna tell you somethin’

Lately you’ve been on my mind

Honey, I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey, I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey, I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey, oh honey

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do