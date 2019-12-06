Harry Styles, il nuovo singolo è "Adore You": audio e testo

“Adore You” è il nuovo brano del cantante inglese, classe 1994. Il singolo arriva dopo il successo di “Lights Up” con cui l’artista ha scalato le classifiche di tutto il mondo. L’uscita del nuovo brano è stata annunciata dal cantante pochi giorni fa tramite un post sul profilo Instagram che vanta più di ventiquattro milioni di follower che ogni giorno seguono la sua vita. L’artista ha condiviso la cover del brano ottenendo oltre un milione e mezzo di like e più di 30.000 commenti.
Il brano è il terzo estratto da “Fine Line”, il secondo album di inediti che verrà distribuito in tutto il mondo a partire da venerdì 13 dicembre 2019. Il nuovo disco ha il compito di succedere al lavoro omonimo del 2017 trainato dal successo di “Sign of the Times”, certificato con due dischi di platino negli Stati Uniti d’America per aver venduto più di due milioni di copie, un disco di platino in patria, tre dischi di platino in Canada, Messico e Australia.
Il prossimo anno il cantante sarà anche impegnato con il “Love On Tour” con cui toccherà numerose nazioni: dalla Svezia al Canada passando per Russia, Colombia e Italia con due concerti a Torino e Bologna.
Walk in your rainbow paradise
Paradise Strawberry lipstick state of mine
State of mind I get so lost inside your eyes Would you believe it?
You don’t have to say you love me
You don’t have to say nothing
You don’t have to say you’re mine
Honey, I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey, I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Your wonder under summer skies
Brown skin and lemon over ice
Would you believe it?
You don’t have to say you love me
I just wanna tell you somethin’
Lately you’ve been on my mind
Honey, I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey, I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey, I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey, oh honey
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do