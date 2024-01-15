Critics Choice Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori e le nomination

La ventinovesima edizione dei Critics Choice Awards , che si sono svolti nella notte del 14 gennaio al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica in California, ha stabilito che è Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan la Migliore pellicola dell'anno . Il film biografico sul creatore dell'atomica ha trionfato su Barbie , il film con più nomination in questa edizione dei premi assegnati dai rappresentanti della critica statunitense. Alla commedia di Gerwig vanno, tra gli altri, il premio per la Migliore sceneggiatura originale e per la Miglior canzone, I'm Just Ken cantata da Ryan Gosling. Tra gli interpreti, premiati Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. e Paul Giamatti. Tra le serie, Succession e The Bear sbaragliano, ancora una volta la concorrenza. Vince anche Beef, come Migliore serie limitata. Ecco l'elenco dei nominati e dei vincitori della serata.

I premi del 2024 per il cinema

Poche le sorprese per i titoli in gara per il grande schermo. La sfida tra Oppenheimer e Barbie è stata vinta da Christopher Nolan che si è aggiudicato i riconoscimenti per il Miglior film e la Migliore regia. Ecco tutte le categorie con le nomination e i premiati.



Miglior film

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

Il Colore Viola

The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Povere Creature!

Saltburn

Miglior sceneggiatura originale



Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach per Barbie

Samy Burch per "May December"

Alex Convery per "Air: La Storia Del Grande Salto"

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer per "Maestro"

David Hemingson per "The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita"

Celine Song per "Past Lives"

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Cord Jefferson per “American Fiction”

Kelly Fremon Craig per “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Andrew Haigh per “All Of Us Strangers”

Tony McNamara per “Povere Creature!”

Christopher Nolan per “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Miglior attore protagonista

Paul Giamatti per “The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita”

Bradley Cooper per “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo per “Rustin”

Cillian Murphy per “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright per “American Fiction”

Miglior attrice protagonista

Emma Stone per “Povere Creature!”

Lily Gladstone per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller per “Anatomia Di Una Caduta”

Greta Lee “Past Lives”

Carey Mulligan per “Maestro”

Margot Robbie per “Barbie”



Miglior attore non protagonista

Robert Downey Jr. per “Oppenheimer”

Sterling K. Brown per “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Ryan Gosling per “Barbie”

Charles Melton per “May December”

Mark Ruffalo per “Povere Creature!”

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Da'Vine Joy Randolph per "Holdovers: Lezioni di Vita"

Emily Blunt per “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks per “Il Colore Viola”

America Ferrera per “Barbie”

Jodie Foster per “Nyad”

Julianne Moore “May December”



Miglior attore/attrice giovane

Dominic Sessa per "The Holdovers: Lezioni di Vita"

Abby Ryder Fortson per “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Ariana Greenblatt per “Barbie”

Calah Lane per “Wonka”

Milo Machado Graner per “Anatomia di Una Caduta”

Madeleine Yuna Voyles per “The Creator”

Miglior commedia

Barbie

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita

Fidanzata In Affitto

Povere Creature!

Miglior casting

Oppenheimer

Air: La Storia Del Grande Salto

Barbie

Il Colore Viola

The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Miglior fotografia

Hoyte van Hoytema per "Oppenheimer"

Matthew Libatique per “Maestro”

Rodrigo Prieto per “Barbie”

Rodrigo Prieto per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Robbie Ryan per “Povere Creature!”

Linus Sandgren per “Saltburn”



Miglior montaggio

Jennifer Lame per "Oppenheimer"

William Goldenberg per “Air: La Storia Del Grande Salto”

Nick Houy per “Barbie”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis per “Povere Creature!”

Thelma Schoonmaker per “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michelle Tesoro per “Maestro”

Migliori effetti visivi



Oppenheimer

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Parte 1

Povere Creature!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Migliori scenografie

Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer per "Barbie"

Suzie Davies e Charlotte Dirickx per “Saltburn”

Ruth De Jong e Claire Kaufman per “Oppenheimer”

Jack Fisk e Adam Willis per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

James Price, Shona Heath e Szusza Mihalek per “Povere Creature”

Adam Stockhausen e Kris Moran per “Asteroid City”

Migliori costumi

Jacqueline Durran per “Barbie”

Lindy Hemming per “Wonka”

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck per “Il Colore Viola”

Holly Waddington per “Povere Creature!”

Jacqueline West per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Janty Yates, David Crossman per “Napoleon”

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

Barbie

Il Colore Viola

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

Priscilla

Miglior colonna sonora

Ludwig Goransson per "Oppenheimer"

Jerskin Fendrix per “Povere Creature”

Michael Giacchino per “La Società Della Neve”

Daniel Pemberton per “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt per “Barbie”

Miglior canzone



"I'm Just Ken" per Barbie

“Dance the Night” per “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” per “Barbie”

“Peaches” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” per “Rustin”

“This Wish” per “Wish”

“What Was I Made For” per “Barbie”

Miglior film d’animazione

Spider -Man Across the Spider-Verse

Il Ragazzo E L’Airone

Elemental

Nimona

Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante

Wish

Miglior film straniero



Anatomia Di Una Caduta

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

La Società Della Neve

The Taste of Things

La Zona D’Interesse