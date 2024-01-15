Critics Choice Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori e le nomination

Il biopic “Oppenheimer” porta a casa ben otto riconoscimenti, tra cui Miglior film e Migliore regia. A “Barbie”, il titolo con più nomination, vanno sei premi. Emma Stone Migliore attrice per “Povere Creature!”. "Succession" è la Migliore serie drammatica. Premio alla carriera, inoltre, per Harrison Ford
La ventinovesima edizione dei Critics Choice Awards, che si sono svolti nella notte del 14 gennaio al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica in California, ha stabilito che è Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan la Migliore pellicola dell'anno.
Il film biografico sul creatore dell'atomica ha trionfato su Barbie, il film con più nomination in questa edizione dei premi assegnati dai rappresentanti della critica statunitense. Alla commedia di Gerwig vanno, tra gli altri, il premio per la Migliore sceneggiatura originale e per la Miglior canzone, I'm Just Ken cantata da Ryan Gosling.
Tra gli interpreti, premiati Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. e Paul Giamatti. Tra le serie, Succession e The Bear sbaragliano, ancora una volta la concorrenza. Vince anche Beef, come Migliore serie limitata. Ecco l'elenco dei nominati e dei vincitori della serata.
I premi del 2024 per il cinema
Poche le sorprese per i titoli in gara per il grande schermo. La sfida tra Oppenheimer e Barbie è stata vinta da Christopher Nolan che si è aggiudicato i riconoscimenti per il Miglior film e la Migliore regia. Ecco tutte le categorie con le nomination e i premiati.
Miglior film
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Barbie
Il Colore Viola
The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Povere Creature!
Saltburn
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach per Barbie
Samy Burch per "May December"
Alex Convery per "Air: La Storia Del Grande Salto"
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer per "Maestro"
David Hemingson per "The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita"
Celine Song per "Past Lives"
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Cord Jefferson per “American Fiction”
Kelly Fremon Craig per “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
Andrew Haigh per “All Of Us Strangers”
Tony McNamara per “Povere Creature!”
Christopher Nolan per “Oppenheimer”
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”
Miglior attore protagonista
Paul Giamatti per “The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita”
Bradley Cooper per “Maestro”
Leonardo DiCaprio per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo per “Rustin”
Cillian Murphy per “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright per “American Fiction”
Miglior attrice protagonista
Emma Stone per “Povere Creature!”
Lily Gladstone per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller per “Anatomia Di Una Caduta”
Greta Lee “Past Lives”
Carey Mulligan per “Maestro”
Margot Robbie per “Barbie”
Miglior attore non protagonista
Robert Downey Jr. per “Oppenheimer”
Sterling K. Brown per “American Fiction”
Robert De Niro per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”
Ryan Gosling per “Barbie”
Charles Melton per “May December”
Mark Ruffalo per “Povere Creature!”
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Da'Vine Joy Randolph per "Holdovers: Lezioni di Vita"
Emily Blunt per “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks per “Il Colore Viola”
America Ferrera per “Barbie”
Jodie Foster per “Nyad”
Julianne Moore “May December”
Miglior attore/attrice giovane
Dominic Sessa per "The Holdovers: Lezioni di Vita"
Abby Ryder Fortson per “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
Ariana Greenblatt per “Barbie”
Calah Lane per “Wonka”
Milo Machado Graner per “Anatomia di Una Caduta”
Madeleine Yuna Voyles per “The Creator”
Miglior commedia
Barbie
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita
Fidanzata In Affitto
Povere Creature!
Miglior casting
Oppenheimer
Air: La Storia Del Grande Salto
Barbie
Il Colore Viola
The Holdovers: Lezioni Di Vita
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Miglior fotografia
Hoyte van Hoytema per "Oppenheimer"
Matthew Libatique per “Maestro”
Rodrigo Prieto per “Barbie”
Rodrigo Prieto per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”
Robbie Ryan per “Povere Creature!”
Linus Sandgren per “Saltburn”
Miglior montaggio
Jennifer Lame per "Oppenheimer"
William Goldenberg per “Air: La Storia Del Grande Salto”
Nick Houy per “Barbie”
Yorgos Mavropsaridis per “Povere Creature!”
Thelma Schoonmaker per “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Michelle Tesoro per “Maestro”
Migliori effetti visivi
Oppenheimer
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Parte 1
Povere Creature!
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Migliori scenografie
Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer per "Barbie"
Suzie Davies e Charlotte Dirickx per “Saltburn”
Ruth De Jong e Claire Kaufman per “Oppenheimer”
Jack Fisk e Adam Willis per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”
James Price, Shona Heath e Szusza Mihalek per “Povere Creature”
Adam Stockhausen e Kris Moran per “Asteroid City”
Migliori costumi
Jacqueline Durran per “Barbie”
Lindy Hemming per “Wonka”
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck per “Il Colore Viola”
Holly Waddington per “Povere Creature!”
Jacqueline West per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”
Janty Yates, David Crossman per “Napoleon”
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
Barbie
Il Colore Viola
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Povere Creature!
Priscilla
Miglior colonna sonora
Ludwig Goransson per "Oppenheimer"
Jerskin Fendrix per “Povere Creature”
Michael Giacchino per “La Società Della Neve”
Daniel Pemberton per “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Robbie Robertson per “Killers Of The Flower Moon”
Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt per “Barbie”
Miglior canzone
"I'm Just Ken" per Barbie
“Dance the Night” per “Barbie”
“I’m Just Ken” per “Barbie”
“Peaches” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” per “Rustin”
“This Wish” per “Wish”
“What Was I Made For” per “Barbie”
Miglior film d’animazione
Spider -Man Across the Spider-Verse
Il Ragazzo E L’Airone
Elemental
Nimona
Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante
Wish
Miglior film straniero
Anatomia Di Una Caduta
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
La Società Della Neve
The Taste of Things
La Zona D’Interesse
I premi 2024 per la tv
Di seguito, tutte le categorie dei premi televisivi con i rispettivi vincitori.
Miglior serie drammatica
Succession
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Kieran Kulkin per “Succession”
Jeremy Strong per “Succession”
Tom Hiddleston per “Loki”
Timothy Olyphant per “Justified: City Primeval”
Pedro Pascal per “The Last of Us”
Ramón Rodríguez per “Will Trent”
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Sarah Snook per “Succession”
Jennifer Aniston per “The Morning Show”
Aunjanue Ellis per “Justified: City Primeval”
Bella Ramsey per “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell per “The Diplomat”
Reese Witherspoon per “The Morning Show”
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Billy Krudop per "The Morning Show"
Khalid Abdalla per “The Crown”
Ron Cephas Jones per “Truth Be Told”
Matthew MacFadyen per “Succession”
Ke Huy Quan per “Loki”
Rufus Sewell per “The Diplomat”
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Elizabeth Debicki per "The Crown"
Nicole Beharie per “The Morning Show”Sophia Di Martino per “Loki”
Celia Rose Gooding per “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”
Karen Pittman per “The Morning Show”
Christina Ricci per “Yellowjackets”
Miglior serie comedy
The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior attore in una serie comedy
Jeremy Allen White per "The Bear"
Bill Hader per “Barry”
Steve Martin per “Only Murders in the Building”
Kayvan Novak per “What We Do in the Shadows”
Drew Tarver per “The Other Two”D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per “Reservation Dogs”
Miglior attrice in una serie comedy
Ayo Edebiry per "The Bear"
Rachel Brosnahan per “The Marvelous Mrs. Maise”
Quinta Brunson per “Abbott Elementary”
Bridget Everett per “Somebody Somewhere”
Devery Jacobs per “Reservation Dogs”
Natasha Lyonne per “Poker Face”
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Ebon Moss-Bachrach per "The Bear"
Phil Dunster per “Ted Lasso”
Harrison Ford per “Shrinking”
Harvey Guillén per “What We Do in the Shadows”
James Marsden per “Jury Duty”
Henry Winkler per “Barry”
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
Meryl Streep per "Only Murders in the Building"
Paulina Alexis per “Reservation Dogs”
Alex Borstein per “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Janelle James per “Abbott Elementary”
Sheryl Lee Ralph per “Abbott Elementary”
Jessica Williams per “Shrinking”
Miglior miniserie
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
Miglior film tv
Quiz Lady
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Quiz Lady
Reality
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv
Ali Wong per “Beef”
Kaitlyn Dever per “No One Will Save You”
Brie Larson per “Lesson In Chemistry”
Bel Powley per “A Small Light”
Sydney Sweeney per “Reality”
Juno Temple per “Fargo”
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Jonathan Bailey per “Fellow Travelers”
Taylor Kitsch per “Painkiller”
Jesse Plemons per “Love & Death”
Lewis Pullman per “Lessons In Chemistry”
Liev Schreiber per “A Small Light”
Justin Theroux per “White House Plumbers”
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Maria Bello per “Beef”
Billie Boullet per “A Small Light”
Willa Fitzgerald per “The Fall of the House of Usher”
Aja Naomi King per “Lessons In Chemistry”
Mary McDonnell “The Fall of the House of Usher”
Camila Morrone “Daisy Jones & The Six”
Miglior serie straniera
Lupin
Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Mask Girl
Moving
Miglior serie animata
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
Miglior talk show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Miglior speciale comedy
John Mulaney: Baby J
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Premio alla carriera
Harrison Ford