5/10 Foto tratta da Instagram

"I still have this dress I wore to the mtv movie awards in the 90’s 💋 @kimkardashian remade this designer dress and I think it’s flattering not a completion ! I think it’s cool 🤘🏼 shouting out love to the ladies always have !!!!!!!!": queste le parole "sportive" di Carmen Electra sulla scelta di Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians: tutti i vip alla premiere del reality a Los Angeles. FOTO