La figlia di Luke Perry su Instagram: “Mio padre sepolto con un abito biodegradabile”

Sophie Perry racconta sul social che il papà era entusiasta dell’idea. Il tessuto, realizzato con funghi e microorganismi, permette di accelerare la decomposizione corporea. “È una cosa bellissima per questo bellissimo pianeta”, scrive la ragazza

Essere sepolto con un abito che gli permetta di diventare nutrimento per la terra. Questo era il desiderio di Luke Perry, l’attore morto a causa di un ictus lo scorso 4 marzo. E questo è ciò che è accaduto, come ha reso noto la figlia Sophie su Instagram. In un post pubblicato sul social, la giovane, appena 18enne, scrive: “Mio padre aveva scoperto questo sistema ed era più emozionato di quanto l’avessi mai visto. È stato sepolto con questo abito, rispettando uno dei suoi ultimi desideri. È una cosa bellissima per questo bellissimo pianeta e la voglio condividere con tutti voi”.

L’abito realizzato con i funghi

La ragazza racconta su Instagram che “a dicembre, sono stata a San Francisco con due dei miei migliori amici. Uno di noi non era mai stato in California, così l’abbiamo portato a vedere il Redwood National Park”. Il post è accompagnato da una foto che ritrae il sottobosco del parco naturale, con le foglie, le radici degli alberi e alcuni funghi che emergono dal terreno. “Ho scattato questa foto perché ho pensato ‘sono davvero belli questi funghi’. Ora i funghi hanno tutto un altro significato per me”. Infatti, l’abito con cui il padre Luke è stato sepolto è prodotto grazie a funghi e microorganismi capaci di accelerare la decomposizione corporea, neutralizzando le tossine e trasferendo i nutrienti alla terra. Si tratta di abiti realizzati con un materiale biodegradabile prodotto dall’azienda californiana Coeio e costano circa 1.500 dollari l’uno.

💋In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.

