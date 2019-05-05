Essere sepolto con un abito che gli permetta di diventare nutrimento per la terra. Questo era il desiderio di Luke Perry, l’attore morto a causa di un ictus lo scorso 4 marzo. E questo è ciò che è accaduto, come ha reso noto la figlia Sophie su Instagram. In un post pubblicato sul social, la giovane, appena 18enne, scrive: “Mio padre aveva scoperto questo sistema ed era più emozionato di quanto l’avessi mai visto. È stato sepolto con questo abito, rispettando uno dei suoi ultimi desideri. È una cosa bellissima per questo bellissimo pianeta e la voglio condividere con tutti voi”.
L’abito realizzato con i funghi
La ragazza racconta su Instagram che “a dicembre, sono stata a San Francisco con due dei miei migliori amici. Uno di noi non era mai stato in California, così l’abbiamo portato a vedere il Redwood National Park”. Il post è accompagnato da una foto che ritrae il sottobosco del parco naturale, con le foglie, le radici degli alberi e alcuni funghi che emergono dal terreno. “Ho scattato questa foto perché ho pensato ‘sono davvero belli questi funghi’. Ora i funghi hanno tutto un altro significato per me”. Infatti, l’abito con cui il padre Luke è stato sepolto è prodotto grazie a funghi e microorganismi capaci di accelerare la decomposizione corporea, neutralizzando le tossine e trasferendo i nutrienti alla terra. Si tratta di abiti realizzati con un materiale biodegradabile prodotto dall’azienda californiana Coeio e costano circa 1.500 dollari l’uno.
💋In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.