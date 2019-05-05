Essere sepolto con un abito che gli permetta di diventare nutrimento per la terra. Questo era il desiderio di Luke Perry, l’attore morto a causa di un ictus lo scorso 4 marzo. E questo è ciò che è accaduto, come ha reso noto la figlia Sophie su Instagram. In un post pubblicato sul social, la giovane, appena 18enne, scrive: “Mio padre aveva scoperto questo sistema ed era più emozionato di quanto l’avessi mai visto. È stato sepolto con questo abito, rispettando uno dei suoi ultimi desideri. È una cosa bellissima per questo bellissimo pianeta e la voglio condividere con tutti voi”.

L’abito realizzato con i funghi

La ragazza racconta su Instagram che “a dicembre, sono stata a San Francisco con due dei miei migliori amici. Uno di noi non era mai stato in California, così l’abbiamo portato a vedere il Redwood National Park”. Il post è accompagnato da una foto che ritrae il sottobosco del parco naturale, con le foglie, le radici degli alberi e alcuni funghi che emergono dal terreno. “Ho scattato questa foto perché ho pensato ‘sono davvero belli questi funghi’. Ora i funghi hanno tutto un altro significato per me”. Infatti, l’abito con cui il padre Luke è stato sepolto è prodotto grazie a funghi e microorganismi capaci di accelerare la decomposizione corporea, neutralizzando le tossine e trasferendo i nutrienti alla terra. Si tratta di abiti realizzati con un materiale biodegradabile prodotto dall’azienda californiana Coeio e costano circa 1.500 dollari l’uno.