Sono state svelate le nomination dei The Game Awards 2026: ecco i sei giochi in corsa. Per la prima volta in undici anni, non c'è un gioco della PlayStation Sony fra i candidati

Gli altri premi e le nomination

GTA 6 guida la classifica delle candidature con otto nomination complessive, incluse quelle per Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score & Music, Best Audio Design e Best Performance. Otto nomination anche per Control Resonant di Remedy Entertainment e Resident Evil Requiem di Capcom.

Nintendo è in testa tra le case produttrici con 12 nomination totali, davanti a Capcom con 11, Annapurna e PlayStation con 9 ciascuna, mentre Rockstar Games e Xbox seguono a quota 8. Non c'è PlayStation Sony.

Best Game Direction

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Best Narrative

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)

Best Art Direction

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Mouse: P.I. For Hire (Fumi/PlaySide)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best Score & Music, Leveled up by Spotify

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)

Best Performance

Angela Sant'Albano, Resident Evil Requiem

Liam McIntyre, Marvel's Wolverine

Manni L. Perez, Grand Theft Auto VI

Patrick Gibson, 007 First Light

Rahul Kohli, Saros

Games for Impact

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

Cairn (The Game Bakers)

Forever Ago (Third Shift/Annapurna)

Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

lily's world XD (SonderingEmily/Kwalee)

Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Best Ongoing

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)

Best Community Support

Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studio/Sony Interactive)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Independent Game

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

Cairn (The Game Bakers)

Denshattack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games)

Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)

Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)

Best Debut Indie

Dressmaker (Cozy Lives/Free Lives)

Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegård/Raw Fury)

Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)

Replaced (Sad Cat Studios/Thunderful)

Silver Pines (Wych Elm/Team17)

Best Mobile Game

Arknights: Endfield (Hypergryph/GRYPHLINE)

Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group/Level Infinite)

Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio/Perfect World Games)

Pokémon Champions (The Pokémon Works/The Pokémon Company)

Where Winds Meet (Everstone Studio/NetEase Games)

Best VR/AR Game

Forefront (Triangle Factory)

Into the Radius 2 (CM Immersive)

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (ICONIK/Bandai Namco)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios/Beyond Frames)

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory/Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Saros (Housemarque/Sony Interactive)

Best Action/Adventure

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best RPG

Final Fantasy Resonance (Lancarse/Square Enix)

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom)

The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Nihon Falcom/GungHo)

Best Fighting Game

2XKO (Riot Games)

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Gameplay Group/Paramount Games)

Invincible VS (Quarter Up/Skybound Games)

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls (ARC System Works/Sony Interactive)

My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Byking/Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (TT Games/Warner Bros. Games)

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)

Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)

Planet Zoo 2 (Frontier Developments)

Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)

Slay the Spire 2 (Mega Crit)

Star Wars Zero Company (Bit Reactor/Electronic Arts)

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 27 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)

Screamer (Milestone)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)

Best Multiplayer

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Marathon (Bungie/Sony Interactive)

Meccha Chameleon (Lemorion_1224)

Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)

Best Adaptation

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red/Netflix)

Fallout (Season 2) (Kilter Films/Bethesda/Amazon MGM Studios)

Mortal Kombat II (New Line Cinema/Atomic Monster/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Resident Evil (Constantin/PlayStation Productions/Columbia Pictures)

Most Anticipated Game

Fable (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Final Fantasy VII Revelation (Square Enix)

God of War Laufey (Sony Santa Monica/Sony Interactive)

Resident Evil Veronica (Capcom)

The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac/Sony Interactive)

Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo)

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy - Gen.G

Donk - Team Spirit

Erde - LOUD

Yatoro - Team Spirit

ZywOo - Team Vitality

Best Esports Team

Gen.G - League of Legends

LOUD - Valorant

Team Falcons - Counter-Strike 2

Team Falcons - Rocket League

Team Spirit - DOTA 2

Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

Content Creator of the Year

CDawg

Cellbit

iShowSpeed

LilSimsie

OhnePixel

Best User Creation

A Dream of Silence: Revamped (lizardphunk per Baldur's Gate 3)

Create Aeronautics (Simulated Team per Minecraft)

Nopixel V (Nopixel Studios per Grand Theft Auto Online)

Star Wars Droid Tycoon (FOAD per Fortnite)

TTK Testing (Sable Digital per Roblox)