Sono state svelate le nomination dei The Game Awards 2026: ecco i sei giochi in corsa. Per la prima volta in undici anni, non c'è un gioco della PlayStation Sony fra i candidati
Annunciate le nomination dei The Game Awards 2026, i premi che verranno assegnati ai migliori videogiochi dell'anno. I vincitori saranno determinati attraverso un sistema di voto misto che attribuisce il 90% del peso alla giuria internazionale e il restante 10% al voto del pubblico. Si può votare sul sito ufficiale fino alle 03:00 italiane del 10 dicembre.
I sei candidati
Ecco i 6 candidati per il Game of the Year
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Gli altri premi e le nomination
GTA 6 guida la classifica delle candidature con otto nomination complessive, incluse quelle per Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score & Music, Best Audio Design e Best Performance. Otto nomination anche per Control Resonant di Remedy Entertainment e Resident Evil Requiem di Capcom.
Nintendo è in testa tra le case produttrici con 12 nomination totali, davanti a Capcom con 11, Annapurna e PlayStation con 9 ciascuna, mentre Rockstar Games e Xbox seguono a quota 8. Non c'è PlayStation Sony.
Best Game Direction
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
Best Narrative
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)
Best Art Direction
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Mouse: P.I. For Hire (Fumi/PlaySide)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best Score & Music, Leveled up by Spotify
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best Audio Design
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)
Best Performance
- Angela Sant'Albano, Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam McIntyre, Marvel's Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez, Grand Theft Auto VI
- Patrick Gibson, 007 First Light
- Rahul Kohli, Saros
Games for Impact
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Cairn (The Game Bakers)
- Forever Ago (Third Shift/Annapurna)
- Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- lily's world XD (SonderingEmily/Kwalee)
- Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Best Ongoing
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
Best Community Support
- Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studio/Sony Interactive)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
- Warframe (Digital Extremes)
Best Independent Game
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Cairn (The Game Bakers)
- Denshattack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games)
- Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
- Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)
Best Debut Indie
- Dressmaker (Cozy Lives/Free Lives)
- Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegård/Raw Fury)
- Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)
- Replaced (Sad Cat Studios/Thunderful)
- Silver Pines (Wych Elm/Team17)
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield (Hypergryph/GRYPHLINE)
- Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group/Level Infinite)
- Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio/Perfect World Games)
- Pokémon Champions (The Pokémon Works/The Pokémon Company)
- Where Winds Meet (Everstone Studio/NetEase Games)
Best VR/AR Game
- Forefront (Triangle Factory)
- Into the Radius 2 (CM Immersive)
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (ICONIK/Bandai Namco)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios/Beyond Frames)
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory/Vertigo Games)
Best Action Game
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Saros (Housemarque/Sony Interactive)
Best Action/Adventure
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy Resonance (Lancarse/Square Enix)
- Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Nihon Falcom/GungHo)
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO (Riot Games)
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Gameplay Group/Paramount Games)
- Invincible VS (Quarter Up/Skybound Games)
- Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls (ARC System Works/Sony Interactive)
- My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Byking/Bandai Namco)
Best Family Game
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (TT Games/Warner Bros. Games)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
- Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
- Planet Zoo 2 (Frontier Developments)
- Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)
- Slay the Spire 2 (Mega Crit)
- Star Wars Zero Company (Bit Reactor/Electronic Arts)
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 27 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
- Screamer (Milestone)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)
Best Multiplayer
- Big Walk (House House/Panic)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marathon (Bungie/Sony Interactive)
- Meccha Chameleon (Lemorion_1224)
- Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)
Best Adaptation
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red/Netflix)
- Fallout (Season 2) (Kilter Films/Bethesda/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Mortal Kombat II (New Line Cinema/Atomic Monster/Warner Bros. Pictures)
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
- Resident Evil (Constantin/PlayStation Productions/Columbia Pictures)
Most Anticipated Game
- Fable (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation (Square Enix)
- God of War Laufey (Sony Santa Monica/Sony Interactive)
- Resident Evil Veronica (Capcom)
- The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac/Sony Interactive)
- Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo)
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy - Gen.G
- Donk - Team Spirit
- Erde - LOUD
- Yatoro - Team Spirit
- ZywOo - Team Vitality
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- LOUD - Valorant
- Team Falcons - Counter-Strike 2
- Team Falcons - Rocket League
- Team Spirit - DOTA 2
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
Content Creator of the Year
- CDawg
- Cellbit
- iShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhnePixel
Best User Creation
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped (lizardphunk per Baldur's Gate 3)
- Create Aeronautics (Simulated Team per Minecraft)
- Nopixel V (Nopixel Studios per Grand Theft Auto Online)
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon (FOAD per Fortnite)
- TTK Testing (Sable Digital per Roblox)