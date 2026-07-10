IL TESTO DI SPEED DEMON

I don't really need a reason to stall you, that's all you

Don't pretend I got a reason to call you, it's not true

I only got a couple people to talk to, and it's not you (yeah)

And I don't even got the patience to argue

So are you out of your mind?

I got a lot of reasons to fight

I got a lot of reasons to drive over you

But I, I put my pride to the side

I put my, I put my

Never stop, had to take a turn and turn it into something that's new

Say you miss me, wasn't missing, is it clocking to you?

Wait and see 'cause it's something new and improved, yeah, yeah (yeah)

Heat checking, uh, heat checking these chickens, uh, yeah

And I go speed racing, speed racing for the record, uh, yeah

And I achieve greatness, gettin' better by the second, uh, yeah

And I go speed racing, we ain't finished, we ain't finished just yet

Don't stress, don't stress it, baby, uh

I keep creeping, I keep creeping (mm, yeah), uh

A speed demon, speed demon, uh

She keep dreamin', I can't see 'em, uh

A speed demon, speed demon, yeah

They try to say I'm out of my mind (mm-mm)

But now they singing every line (out of my mind)

Uh, sing it

I got a lot of mountains to climb (mm-hm, mm-hm)

Had to leave some baggage behind (yeah, mm)

And there's something that's stronger than me

That's paving me a new lane and giving me an energy

And there's something in the way she made me certain I'm enough

Everyday she put the loving on me

And all the people that be doubting on me

They gave me witness my redemption, now they up on my seat

Got 'em tapping their feet, uh

Had to put my heart on my sleeve, uh, yeah

I said heat checking, uh, heat checking these chickens, uh, yeah

And I go speed racing, speed racing for the record, uh, yeah

And I achieve greatness, gettin' better by the second, uh, yeah (I'm getting better by, oh-oh)

And I go speed racing, we ain't finished, we ain't finished just yet

Don't stress, don't stress it, baby, uh

Fast forward until we find it, uh

And press stop, but then we rewind it, uh

In case you ever needed reminding

That it keeps getting better, uh

I won it by a million miles

You already know what the time is (okay, yeah)

It's forever, forever ever, I said forever

Heat checking, heat checking these chickens, uh, yeah

And I go speed racing, speed racing for the record, uh, yeah

And I achieve greatness, gettin' better by the second (oh), uh, yeah

And I go speed racing, we ain't finished, we ain't finished just yet

Don't stress, don't stress it, baby, uh

I keep creeping, I keep creeping (mm, yeah), uh, yeah

A speed demon, speed demon, uh

She keep dreaming, I can't see 'em, uh

A speed demon, speed demon, uh

I keep creeping, I keep creeping, uh

A speed demon, speed demon, uh

She keep dreaming, I can't see 'em, uh

A speed demon, speed demon