La canzone è inno alla determinazione e all’autenticità che rivendica la libertà di seguire la propria strada, rimanendo fedele a sé stessi
La prima cosa che colpische è l'hype. E' infatti caratterizzato da un sound travolgente e trasmette una potente carica emotiva, Speed Moon, il nuovo singolo della superstar globale Justin Bieber che racconta un nuovo capitolo del percorso personale e artistico di questo giovane uomo. Il brano ragiona sul peso dell’esposizione mediatica e la forza necessaria per affrontare ostacoli e giudizi. Diventa dunque un inno alla determinazione e all’autenticità, in cui l’artista rivendica la libertà di seguire la propria strada, rimanendo fedele a sé stesso e a ciò che conta davvero. E' poi uscito Swag Live from Coachella (Weekend I), il suo primo album dal vivo. Justin Bieber torna a sorprendere con un progetto che immortala la seconda, acclamatissima performance da headliner al Festival del Coachella, raccogliendo momenti iconici del secondo weekend e consacrando definitivamente uno degli show più celebrati dell’anno.
IL TESTO DI SPEED DEMON
I don't really need a reason to stall you, that's all you
Don't pretend I got a reason to call you, it's not true
I only got a couple people to talk to, and it's not you (yeah)
And I don't even got the patience to argue
So are you out of your mind?
I got a lot of reasons to fight
I got a lot of reasons to drive over you
But I, I put my pride to the side
I put my, I put my
Never stop, had to take a turn and turn it into something that's new
Say you miss me, wasn't missing, is it clocking to you?
Wait and see 'cause it's something new and improved, yeah, yeah (yeah)
Heat checking, uh, heat checking these chickens, uh, yeah
And I go speed racing, speed racing for the record, uh, yeah
And I achieve greatness, gettin' better by the second, uh, yeah
And I go speed racing, we ain't finished, we ain't finished just yet
Don't stress, don't stress it, baby, uh
I keep creeping, I keep creeping (mm, yeah), uh
A speed demon, speed demon, uh
She keep dreamin', I can't see 'em, uh
A speed demon, speed demon, yeah
They try to say I'm out of my mind (mm-mm)
But now they singing every line (out of my mind)
Uh, sing it
I got a lot of mountains to climb (mm-hm, mm-hm)
Had to leave some baggage behind (yeah, mm)
And there's something that's stronger than me
That's paving me a new lane and giving me an energy
And there's something in the way she made me certain I'm enough
Everyday she put the loving on me
And all the people that be doubting on me
They gave me witness my redemption, now they up on my seat
Got 'em tapping their feet, uh
Had to put my heart on my sleeve, uh, yeah
I said heat checking, uh, heat checking these chickens, uh, yeah
And I go speed racing, speed racing for the record, uh, yeah
And I achieve greatness, gettin' better by the second, uh, yeah (I'm getting better by, oh-oh)
And I go speed racing, we ain't finished, we ain't finished just yet
Don't stress, don't stress it, baby, uh
Fast forward until we find it, uh
And press stop, but then we rewind it, uh
In case you ever needed reminding
That it keeps getting better, uh
I won it by a million miles
You already know what the time is (okay, yeah)
It's forever, forever ever, I said forever
Heat checking, heat checking these chickens, uh, yeah
And I go speed racing, speed racing for the record, uh, yeah
And I achieve greatness, gettin' better by the second (oh), uh, yeah
And I go speed racing, we ain't finished, we ain't finished just yet
Don't stress, don't stress it, baby, uh
I keep creeping, I keep creeping (mm, yeah), uh, yeah
A speed demon, speed demon, uh
She keep dreaming, I can't see 'em, uh
A speed demon, speed demon, uh
I keep creeping, I keep creeping, uh
A speed demon, speed demon, uh
She keep dreaming, I can't see 'em, uh
A speed demon, speed demon
Approfondimento
Justin Bieber con Madonna, Shakira e BTS in Halftime Show dei Mondiali
©Getty
Coachella 2026, Day 2: Bieberchella! David Byrne, Sombr e White
Bieberfever o Bieberchella?! Entrambe, grazie! La seconda giornata del Festival è tutta di Justin Bieber. Storica la performance dell’unico David Byrne, come del resto quella di Jack White (che ha suonato divinamente Seven Nation Army con delirio annesso) e SOMBR, che debutta al Coachella. Abbiamo visto anche Addison Rae, Giveon, The Strokes, Labrinth, geese, Royel Otis e molti altri. Il racconto dell’inviata Valentina Clemente