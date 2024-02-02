Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Grammy Awards 2024, le nomination. Boom di candidature per la colonna sonora di Barbie

Musica
X/Twitter

Domenica 4 febbraio si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. SZA si presenterà ai nastri di partenza come l'artista con più nomination. Subito dopo Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers e Serban Ghenea. Undici candidature per la colonna sonora di Barbie

La premiazione della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards (che copre l'anno di ammissibilità dal 1 ottobre 2022 al 15 settembre 2023) si terrà domenica 4 febbraio alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Le candidature delle 94 categorie sono state comunicate con un annuncio sul sito della Recording Academy e sulla pagina ufficiale dei Grammy (QUI LA LISTA COMPLETA). SZA ha dominato. Ma numerose candidature sono andate anche a Phoebe Bridgers, la star dell'R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo e Taylor Swift. Undici nomination per la pellicola diretta da Greta Gerwig.

Boom di candidature per Barbie, SZA e Taylor Swift

Il film Barbie, diretto da Greta Gerwig, sarà anche sul palcoscenico dei Grammy. La colonna sonora ha infatti ricevuto undici candidature in sette categorie, tra cui miglior canzone dell'anno, disco dell'anno, con What Was I Made For? eseguita da Billie Eilish. L'edizione 2024 della notte della musica sarà all'insegna del rosa, sono infatti donne le artiste con il maggior numero di candidature nelle tre categorie principali. In particolare SZA ne ha ricevute nove, mentre Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus e boygenius ne hanno sei a testa. Nella categoria Album dell'anno la battaglia sarà tra SOS di SZA, Midnights di Taylor Swift, GUTS di Olivia Rodrigo, Endless Summer Vacation di Miley Cyrus, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd di Lana Del Rey, The Record di boygenius, The Age of Pleasure di Janelle Monáe. Jon Batiste è l'unico artista uomo in gara con l'album World Music Radio, è anche l'unico uomo nella categoria canzone dell'anno con Butterfly. Taylor Swift, con già 12 Grammy all'attivo, potrebbe fare storia l'anno prossimo come la prima artista ad aver vinto quattro volte nella categoria album dell'anno. Precedentemente ha vinto con Fearless, 1989 e Folklore.

Tutte le nomination delle principali categorie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights

 

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama

 

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

 

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

 

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - -

Taylor Swift - Midnights

 

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

 

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

 

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

 

BEST ROCK SONG

Angry - The Rolling Stones

Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness - Queens Of The Stone Age

Not Strong Enough - boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

 

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica

 

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

 

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Bad Man - Disturbed

Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost

72 Seasons - Metallica

Hive Mind - Slipknot

Jaded - Spiritbox

 

BEST RAP ALBUM

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL - Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin

King's Disease III - Nas

UTOPIA - Travis Scott

 

BEST RAP SONG

Attention - Doja Cat

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

 

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

Players - Coi Leray

 

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

 

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

 

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis

 

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

The Source - Kenny Barron

Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs

Dream Box - Pat Metheny

 

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Born For Greatness - Buju Banton

Simma - Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz

No Destroyer - Burning Spear

Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus

 

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

 

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest For Fire - Skrillex

 

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

 

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

 

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love

 

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

AURORA - Daisy Jones & The Six

Barbie The Album - Various Artists

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Various Artists

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic

 

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK

Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

 

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

I'm Just Ken - Ryan Gosling

Lift Me Up - Rihanna

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

 

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
Rush - Troye Sivan

