Domenica 4 febbraio si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. SZA si presenterà ai nastri di partenza come l'artista con più nomination. Subito dopo Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers e Serban Ghenea. Undici candidature per la colonna sonora di Barbie

Il film Barbie, diretto da Greta Gerwig, sarà anche sul palcoscenico dei Grammy. La colonna sonora ha infatti ricevuto undici candidature in sette categorie, tra cui miglior canzone dell'anno, disco dell'anno, con What Was I Made For? eseguita da Billie Eilish. L'edizione 2024 della notte della musica sarà all'insegna del rosa, sono infatti donne le artiste con il maggior numero di candidature nelle tre categorie principali. In particolare SZA ne ha ricevute nove, mentre Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus e boygenius ne hanno sei a testa. Nella categoria Album dell'anno la battaglia sarà tra SOS di SZA, Midnights di Taylor Swift, GUTS di Olivia Rodrigo, Endless Summer Vacation di Miley Cyrus, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd di Lana Del Rey, The Record di boygenius, The Age of Pleasure di Janelle Monáe. Jon Batiste è l'unico artista uomo in gara con l'album World Music Radio, è anche l'unico uomo nella categoria canzone dell'anno con Butterfly. Taylor Swift, con già 12 Grammy all'attivo, potrebbe fare storia l'anno prossimo come la prima artista ad aver vinto quattro volte nella categoria album dell'anno. Precedentemente ha vinto con Fearless, 1989 e Folklore.

Tutte le nomination delle principali categorie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - -

Taylor Swift - Midnights

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

BEST ROCK SONG

Angry - The Rolling Stones

Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness - Queens Of The Stone Age

Not Strong Enough - boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Bad Man - Disturbed

Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost

72 Seasons - Metallica

Hive Mind - Slipknot

Jaded - Spiritbox

BEST RAP ALBUM

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL - Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin

King's Disease III - Nas

UTOPIA - Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

Attention - Doja Cat

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

Players - Coi Leray

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

The Source - Kenny Barron

Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs

Dream Box - Pat Metheny

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Born For Greatness - Buju Banton

Simma - Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz

No Destroyer - Burning Spear

Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan



BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest For Fire - Skrillex

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

AURORA - Daisy Jones & The Six

Barbie The Album - Various Artists

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Various Artists

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK

Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

I'm Just Ken - Ryan Gosling

Lift Me Up - Rihanna

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar

Rush - Troye Sivan