Grammy Awards 2024, le nomination. Boom di candidature per la colonna sonora di BarbieMusica
Domenica 4 febbraio si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. SZA si presenterà ai nastri di partenza come l'artista con più nomination. Subito dopo Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers e Serban Ghenea. Undici candidature per la colonna sonora di Barbie
La premiazione della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards (che copre l'anno di ammissibilità dal 1 ottobre 2022 al 15 settembre 2023) si terrà domenica 4 febbraio alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Le candidature delle 94 categorie sono state comunicate con un annuncio sul sito della Recording Academy e sulla pagina ufficiale dei Grammy (QUI LA LISTA COMPLETA). SZA ha dominato. Ma numerose candidature sono andate anche a Phoebe Bridgers, la star dell'R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo e Taylor Swift. Undici nomination per la pellicola diretta da Greta Gerwig.
Boom di candidature per Barbie, SZA e Taylor Swift
Il film Barbie, diretto da Greta Gerwig, sarà anche sul palcoscenico dei Grammy. La colonna sonora ha infatti ricevuto undici candidature in sette categorie, tra cui miglior canzone dell'anno, disco dell'anno, con What Was I Made For? eseguita da Billie Eilish. L'edizione 2024 della notte della musica sarà all'insegna del rosa, sono infatti donne le artiste con il maggior numero di candidature nelle tre categorie principali. In particolare SZA ne ha ricevute nove, mentre Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus e boygenius ne hanno sei a testa. Nella categoria Album dell'anno la battaglia sarà tra SOS di SZA, Midnights di Taylor Swift, GUTS di Olivia Rodrigo, Endless Summer Vacation di Miley Cyrus, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd di Lana Del Rey, The Record di boygenius, The Age of Pleasure di Janelle Monáe. Jon Batiste è l'unico artista uomo in gara con l'album World Music Radio, è anche l'unico uomo nella categoria canzone dell'anno con Butterfly. Taylor Swift, con già 12 Grammy all'attivo, potrebbe fare storia l'anno prossimo come la prima artista ad aver vinto quattro volte nella categoria album dell'anno. Precedentemente ha vinto con Fearless, 1989 e Folklore.
Tutte le nomination delle principali categorie
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - -
Taylor Swift - Midnights
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
BEST ROCK SONG
Angry - The Rolling Stones
Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo
Emotion Sickness - Queens Of The Stone Age
Not Strong Enough - boygenius
Rescued - Foo Fighters
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna - Metallica
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Bad Man - Disturbed
Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost
72 Seasons - Metallica
Hive Mind - Slipknot
Jaded - Spiritbox
BEST RAP ALBUM
Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL - Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin
King's Disease III - Nas
UTOPIA - Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
Attention - Doja Cat
Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter - Black Thought
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
Players - Coi Leray
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
The Source - Kenny Barron
Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone
The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs
Dream Box - Pat Metheny
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Born For Greatness - Buju Banton
Simma - Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz
No Destroyer - Burning Spear
Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
Loading - James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
Strong - Romy & Fred again..
Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..
Kx5 - Kx5
Quest For Fire - Skrillex
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
AURORA - Daisy Jones & The Six
Barbie The Album - Various Artists
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK
Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans - John Williams
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
I'm Just Ken - Ryan Gosling
Lift Me Up - Rihanna
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
Rush - Troye Sivan