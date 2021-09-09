Il boxset contiene tracce incise tra il maggio 1976 e il settembre 1977, brani in embrione che avrebbero poi preso forma definitiva nel leggendario album Never Mind The Bollocks. In totale 4 CD e inoltre 8 versioni inedite e 30 tracce disponibili per la prima volta digitalmente

I Sex Pistols , John, Paul, Steve e Glen , si formano nell’estate del 1975. Dopo 10 mesi di prove entrano per la prima volta in studio con Chris Spedding nel Maggio 1976 ai Majestic di Londra. Più tardi, in luglio, incidono ai Decibel ed ai Riverside con Dave Goodman e successivamente ai Landsdown ed ai Wessex in ottobre, sempre con Goodman. Tutte queste session sono incluse nel cofanetto, permettendo ai fan di scoprire l’evoluzione del sound del quartetto. Durante questo periodo la band firma con la EMI, registrando altri brani al Manchester Square studio. Anche queste tracce sono incluse nel boxset. Dopo l’uscita del singolo Anarchy In The UK , e dopo la leggendaria e scandalosa apparizione televisiva al Bill Grundy Show del 1° dicembre 1976, la EMI straccia il contratto, la band incide altri brani con Dave Goodman alla consolle agli Eden e ai Gooseberry Studios. Glen Matlock lascia il gruppo e viene rimpiazzato da Sid Vicious. Nuova firma discografica, questa volta con la A&M, che però appena prima di stampare il singolo God Save The Queen ”droppa” la band e distrugge lo stock di singoli. Venerdì 13 (!) maggio la band firma per la Virgin, ed il resto è storia.

Sex Pistols 76-77 - Track Listing

CD1

Chris Spedding - Majestic Studios Mixes, May 15th 1976

Problems

Pretty Vacant

No Feelings (Take 1)

No Feelings (Unreleased Take 2)

No Feelings (Unreleased Take 3)

Dave Goodman - Decibel Studios Mixes, July 30th 1976

Submission

Seventeen

Satellite

I Wanna Be Me

Pretty Vacant

Anarchy In The UK

No Feelings

Dave Goodman - Wessex Studios Sessions October 17th 1976

Anarchy In The UK

Substitute

(Don't Gove Me) No Lip

(I'm Not Your) Stepping Stone

Johnny B Goode

Road Runner

Watcha Gonna Do About It?

Through My Eyes

No Fun (Full 7 Minute Version)

CD2

Mike Thorne Manchester Square Studio Session Dec 11th 1976

Anarchy In The UK (Instrumental (Manchester Square backing track))

No Future (aka GSTQ)

Liar

Problems (Manchester Square Demos)

God Save The Queen (Instrumental)

Pretty Vacant (Instrumental)

No Feelings (Instrumental (EMI back tracks for TV))

Dave Goodman Eden Studio Mixes January 28th 1977 (recorded at Gooseberry Studios Jan 1977)

New York

Unlimited Edition (aka EMI)

Liar

Pretty Vacant

Problems

No Future (aka GSTQ)

God Save The Queen (Unreleased Instrumental)

Dave Goodman Riverside Studio Mixes 31/5/77 (Recorded at Denmark Street July 1976 but mixed 1977)

Pretty Vacant

Seventeen

Satellite

No Feelings

I Wanna Be Me

Submission

Anarchy In The UK



CD3

Wessex Studio

Anarchy In The UK (Wessex Studios Rejected version Oct. 1976)

Did You Know Wrong (Alternative Vocal March 3rd 1977)

17 (Alternative Vocal March April 21st 1977)

Satellite (Rough Mix April 22 1977)

Submission (Rough Mix April 22 1977)

Holidays In The Sun (Rough Mix April 22 1977)

EMI (Rough Mix April 22 1977)

17 (Rough Mix May 16 1977)

Holidays In The Sun (Alternative Mix June 11 1977)

Body (Demo & The Banter June 11 1977)

Submission (Alternative Mix August 12 1977)

Chris Thomas NMTB Sessions, Wessex Studios March - August 1977

EMI (Outtake - March 3rd 1977)

God Save The Queen (Outtake - March 3rd 1977)

Bodies (Outtake - Instrumental June 18th 1977)

EMI (Outtake - August 12th 1977)

Satellite (Outtake - August 12th 1977)

Submission (Version 1 - Alternative Mix - August 12th 1977)

EMI (Alternative Mix - April 22nd 1977)

Seventeen (Alternative Mix - April 21st 1977)

No Feelings (Alternative Mix - April 14th 1977)

Submission (Version 2 - Alternative Mix - August 12th 1977)

John Boogie Tiberi Denmark Street Rehearsal Room, London, Sept 20th 1977

Belsen Was A Gas (Demo)

Belsen Was A Gas (Demo 2)



CD4

Spunk - Bootleg - Bonus Disc

Seventeen (Spunk Version)

Satellite (Spunk Version)

Feelings (aka No Feelings) (Spunk Version)

Just Me (aka I Wanna Be Me) (Spunk Version)

Submission (Spunk Version)

Nookie (aka Anarchy In The UK) (Spunk Version)

No Future (aka God Save The Queen) (Spunk Version)

Problems (Spunk Version)

Lots Of Fun (aka Pretty Vacant) (Spunk Version)

Liar (Spunk Version)

Who Was It (aka EMI) (Spunk Version)

New York (aka Looking For A Kiss) (Spunk Version)

Anarchy In The UK (Denmark Street Demo July 76) (Spunk Version)

Pretty Vacant (Denmark Street Demo July 76) (Spunk Version)

No Fun (Unedited Version) (Spunk Version)