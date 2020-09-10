Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Bruce Springsteen, il nuovo album Letter to You e uscirà il 23 ottobre

Musica

Il 23 ottobre esce Letter to You, l’attesissimo nuovo album del Boss realizzato insieme alla E Street Band. E' il ventesimo album in studio dell’artista, è stato registrato nella sua casa in New Jersey e conterrà 12 tracce: un disco rock, caratterizzato dall’inconfondibile sound della E Street Band

Letters to You è anticipato dalla title track da oggi in digitale, è già disponibile in pre-order al seguente link: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/_LetterToYouA questo link è possibile visualizzare il video di “Letter To You”https://youtu.be/AQyLEz0qy-g

 

“Amo l’essenza quasi commovente di Letter To You”, dichiara Springsteen, “E amo il sound della E Street Band che suona completamente live in studio, in un modo che non avevamo quasi mai fatto prima, senza nessuna sovraincisione. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni, e quella che ne è venuta fuori è una delle più belle esperienze di registrazione che io abbia mai vissuto”.

 

Letter To You contiene 9 brani scritti recentemente da Springsteen, e tre leggendarie composizioni degli anni ’70 finora inedite: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” e “Song for Orphans”.

 

Insieme a Springsteen, hanno lavorato a questo progetto Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano e Jake Clemons. L’album è stato prodotto da Ron Aniello insieme allo stesso Bruce Springsteen, Bob Clearmountain ha realizzato il mixaggio, mentre Bob Ludwig si è occupato del mastering.

 

“Letter To You” è la prima performance di Bruce Springsteen insieme alla E Street Band dal tour di “The River” del 2016, nominato tour mondiale dell’anno da Billboard e Pollstar.

 

Questa la tracklist di Letter to You:

1. One Minute You’re Here

2. Letter To You

3. Burnin’ Train

4. Janey Needs A Shooter

5. Last Man Standing

6. The Power Of Prayer

7. House Of A Thousand Guitars

8. Rainmaker

9. If I Was The Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Venezia 2020, sui tacchi delle dive

Cinema

Ai piedi delle star della 77ma edizione della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia abbiamo finora visto...

32 foto
Venezia 2020, sui tacchi delle dive

Bruce Springsteen, il nuovo album Letter to You e uscirà il 23 ottobre

Musica

Il 23 ottobre esce Letter to You, l’attesissimo nuovo album del Boss realizzato insieme alla E...

Bruce Springsteen, il nuovo album Letter to You e uscirà il 23 ottobre

Venezia 77, oggi al Festival "La verità su La dolce vita".DIRETTA

live Cinema

Particolarmente atteso "Nuevo Orden", piatto forte della terzultima giornata di rassegna. Ma...

Venezia 77, oggi al Festival "La verità su La dolce vita".DIRETTA

Reese Witherspoon: la tenera foto con la figlia per il compleanno

Spettacolo

L'attrice ha pubblicato su Instagram uno scatto insieme alla primogenita Ava Elizabeth Phillippe,...

Reese Witherspoon: la tenera foto con la figlia per il compleanno

Sex Education, il cast sul set della terza stagione. VIDEO

Serie TV

La terza stagione di “Sex Education” costringerà i fan ad attendere fino alla seconda metà del...

Sex Education, il cast sul set della terza stagione. VIDEO

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te