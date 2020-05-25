Lana Del Rey: fuori il brano spoken word "patent leather do-over"

Durante il suo post di sfogo pubblicato il 21 maggio su Instagram, Lana Del Rey ha criticato le accuse ai suoi testi additati per aver “reso affascinanti gli abusi” romanticizzando relazioni tossiche: «Penso sia patetico che la mia piccola esplorazione lirica riguardante il mio ruolo sottomesso e qualche volta passivo nelle relazioni abbia spesso fatto dire alle persone che ho portato le donne indietro di centinaia di anni», e chiarendo ancora «Ci dev’essere nel femminismo un posto per le donne che sono e agiscono come me. Il tipo di donne che dice no e gli uomini capiscono sì. Il tipo di donne criticate senza pietà per mostrare il loro sé più autentico e delicato. Il tipo di donne che vedono la propria storia e voce portata via da donne più forti di loro a da uomini che odiano le donne. Sono stata onesta e ottimista sulle sfide relazionali che ho avuto. Novità veloce! È stato così per molte altre donne». Nello stesso post, Lana Del Rey ha colto l’occasione per annunciare che i suoi pensieri e sentimenti saranno presenti anche nei due libri di poesie in uscita prossimamente per la casa editrice Simon & Schuster, così come nel suo nuovo album in arrivo il prossimo 5 settembre. Lo spoken word “patent leather do-over”, appena condiviso sui social, sarà contenuto nel libro “behind the iron gates – insights from an institution”, la cui uscita è prevista per marzo 2021. La poesia inizia con un richiamo a Sylvia Plath e al suo romanzo “La campana di vetro”, pubblicato dalla scrittrice statunitense un mese prima del suo suicidio, sotto lo pseudonimo di “Victoria Lucas”. Non è la prima volta che Lana Del Rey cita Sylvia Plath, sua evidente fonte d’ispirazione: ritroviamo un riferimento alla celebre poetessa anche nel brano “Hope is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It”, contenuto in “Norman Fucking Rockwell!”.

Il testo di “patent leather do-over”

Sylvia - I knew what you meant when you talk about swimming in

the ocean and leaving your patent leather black shoes pointing towards it, while you swam



It tickled you to leave them there

It was the thought of a young child or of a lost fairy

That reminded me of who I am

That's why I am now at this facility by the ocean

And why I go barefoot and why I go calmly

Why I leave my shoes up by the stairway

I do it for you and I do it for me

Because having learned from others and from you

I learned there was a missing piece to finding existential calmness

And domestic bliss to lead to peace



You see, you can't fall in love with a man like Ted -

Or a musician who sings about being free

A woodworker doesn't a good man make, if he wants his work to be on TV

You have to separate the wheat from the chaff

You have to be discerning

It takes diligence, consequence and other things

To keep that sea from churning

And to keep yourself from longing to let those painted waves take you under

It isn't just the water black that makes the body plunder from high sea cliffs

I know my dear, I wish that I had been here or there

I wish that you were here now, if you're not now -

Because who knows how these things work?

Sylvia, Marilyn, Violet, Diana

All of my kind women who came before me, blonde

I dyed my hair black for you

I turned my back on that black pond

I swear I won't stop 'til I'm dead

And here I am at 34 - And what for?



To bring my pair of baby patent leather shoes to turn them the other way - towards the sea cliffs stairs not at the ocean

To bring them back up safe to the facility instead

And I think of you as I walk the 280 wooden steps -

Dynamited into the cliffs a hundred years before

I let myself into room 2 and got undressed



I was sunburnt, contemplative and sore

And as I fell asleep by Gabapentin

I lay my head on the pillow and stretched my hand out on the cool white linen - and sing you lemon melody

I kept the shoes on the sill by the window seat -

In case you got restless and wanted to leave

And I hugged you with my baby's breath

And sang your spirit to bed

The way I would have if you were my child or if I had children

My Queen Anne's lace heart weightless on your little head.